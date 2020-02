This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5 (Wednesday). That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Arizona College Prep linebacker Saar Zutshi received an offer from Case Western Reserve (Ohio). ALA-Gilbert North wide receiver Jacob King received his first offer from Buena Vista (Iowa). Sahuarita safety Osten Sherry received an offer from Arizona Christian. Casa Grande running back Caden Robbins received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Salpointe defensive tackle Sergio Sanchez received an offer from Ottawa. Walden Grove defensive tackle Miguel Mejia received an offer from Hastings (Neb.). Tolleson linebacker Xavier Velasco received an offer from Briar Cliff (Iowa).

While on a visit to Olivet Nazarene, Brandon Barrios was offered by the Tigers. He rushed for almost 1,500 yards for Ironwood Ridge and scored 16 touchdowns. Barrios has offers from more than 30 schools. The 5-10, 195-pound back was a First Team All-5A Southern Region selection. Barrios is also a member of the National Honor Society and carries a 3.6 GPA. Olivet Nazarene had a 6-5 record last season and a second-place finish in the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League (NAIA).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 2/1/20

Kansas Wesleyan landed a commitment from Canyon del Oro offensive tackle Diego Lujan a few days after he visited the program in Salina.



"They hooked me with such a great functioning staff that knows and wants to win," Lujan said in a text message. "I will thrive to compete with my teammates!"



The 6-foot, 280-pound lineman was a First Team All-4A Kino Region selection. Lujan helped the Dorados to an 8-3 record as the team averaged 228 rushing yards per game.



Kansas Wesleyan finished 12-1 last season and advanced to the NAIA quarterfinals. The Coyotes are 25-2 over the past two seasons, including a perfect 20-0 in the Kansas Conference.





Ottawa University in Surprise continues to fill out its recruiting class for 2020. The Spirit got three commitments on Friday. Those came from Eric Williams Jr., Gerald Howard, and Jamaal Barnhardt.



Williams Jr. is a 6-2, 265-pound defensive end at Copper Canyon whom they call "Big Memphis". He led the Aztecs with 4.5 sacks. Williams had four offers, but decided to stay in the West Valley and play for OUAZ.



"I feel wanted by the coaches I've been talking to for the past year," Williams Jr. said in a text message. "I just love the energy there. It's like no other."



Howard is a 5-9. 170-pound cornerback at North Canyon. A captain on the Rattlers, he had a season-ending injury in Week 1, but was still able to earn an offer from the Spirit.



"The atmosphere and the people there," Howard said of what excites him about Ottawa in a text message. "I can't wait to extend my ball time with Ottawa University. I've been through a tough senior year with my injury and I'm truly blessed to have a second chance playing."

In North Canyon's opener last August, Howard sprained his foot, broke his ankle, tearing all of the ligaments in it, and separated his tibia and fibula. He had surgery on it with pins and rods connecting them all back in. Howard wasn't able to do much of anything for five months. But now, he's doing much better and is cleared to get going for track season.



Barnhardt is a 5-10, 240-pound defensive tackle at Sahuaro. Coming up to Surprise from Tucson, he liked the vibe he saw.



"They were so welcoming," Barnhardt said in a text message. "It was a great atmosphere."

Ottawa, in just its second season, went 9-2 and made the NAIA playoffs. The Spirit was ranked No. 16 in the NAIA Football Coaches' postseason poll.





Finally, Queen Creek kicker Zane Kaupe committed to Concordia College in Minnesota. He has handled the place-kicking duties for the Bulldogs the last two seasons and booted 11 field goals in that time. Last year, Kaupe was 5-of-7 on field goals and a perfect 34-of-34 with his extra points as QCHS went 9-4 and made the 6A semifinals. In addition to his 29 touchbacks for the Bulldogs, Kaupe was the team's punter last season.



Concordia College is in northwest Minnesota just on the other side of the border with Fargo, North Dakota. The Cobbers were 5-5 last season and play Division III football in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.