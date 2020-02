UPDATED: 2/4/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

This is it! It's the last day for the Recruiting Page list of offers and commits for the Class of '20. Coming Wednesday night, I'll have a list of all the signings, which will continue to be updated as more players put pen to paper with their National Letters of Intent over the next couple of months.

But for today, here's the list of players that were offered on Tuesday:



Cactus wide receiver TJ Rucker received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Cactus linebacker Travis Combs received offers from Sterling (Kans.) and Nebraska Wesleyan.

Catalina Foothills cornerback Jourin Hicks received his first offer from Ottawa.

Catalina Foothills cornerback Enrique Perez received his first offer from Ottawa.

Casa Grande running back Caden Robbins received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Sunrise Mountain running back TJ Niang received his first offer from Peru State (Neb.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5 (Wednesday!). That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.