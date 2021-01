ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/11

UPDATED: 1/11/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Highland broke through in 2020 and made it to its first conference championship game. One of the players on that defense was Cannon Booker, who received an offer from Brevard College on Monday. The 6-foot, 170-pound linebacker and safety made 38 tackles for the Hawks. It was a comeback season for Booker after missing his entire junior year with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Appreciative of being back on the field as a senior, he spread that positive energy to the rest of the Hawks. Booker was offered after a conversation with Brevard defensive coordinator Luke Jaicks. Brevard is a member of the USA South Athletic Conference (Div. III), which postponed its football season to the spring semester. The Tornados will begin an abbreviated four-game season on Feb. 20 at home in North Carolina against Maryville (Tenn.). In 2019, Brevard won the ECAC Scotty Whitelaw Bowl over Carnegie Mellon and finished 8-2.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

