ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/18

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

The first part of the calendar year is normally when the Division II schools build their recruiting classes. On Monday, Western New Mexico extended an offer to Maricopa's Mister Chavis . Chavis is a 5-10, 175-pound running back. Over the last three seasons, he averaged more than five yards per carry and rushed for 1,700 yards. In his senior year, Chavis also played some defense and recorded 28 tackles. This offer from WNMU is his first. The running backs coach at Western New Mexico is Gerald Davis, who holds the single-season record for touchdowns at MIssouri State (19). Western New Mexico is a member of the Lone Star Conference (Div. II), which didn't play any games last fall. However, the Mustangs have a schedule set up for four consecutive Saturdays this spring. It begins on Feb. 27 at home in Silver City against UT-Permian Basin (Tex.). In 2019, WNMU finished 2-10 with one of those W's coming against UTPB.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/16/21

After a weekend of visits to the state of Iowa, Chandler running back Eli Sanders has made his college decision.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder had narrowed his choices down to Iowa State and Iowa and unofficially visited both on Saturday. On Sunday, Sanders announced his commitment to ISU.

Sanders rushed for 1,377 yards and 23 touchdowns as he got a chance to be the primary back last season. Chandler went 10-0 and repeated as Open Division State Champions. He initially pledged to Boise State, but held back from signing with the Broncos in December and reopened his recruitment after the school made a coaching change.

Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ discussed Sanders' commitment to Iowa State in depth with an audio interview.



He becomes the latest Arizona player to make his college home in Ames. The Cyclones had four from State 48 on this year's roster with Brock Purdy (Perry), Koby Hathcock (Desert Ridge), Joey Ramos (Deer Valley), and D'Shayne James (Perry).

An historic season for Iowa State wrapped up in Glendale on Jan. 2 when the Cyclones defeated Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. It was the school's first appearance in a New Year's Six bowl. With its 9-3 record, ISU tied a team record for most wins in a season. The Cyclones were ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll, it's highest final ranking ever.





Chaparral senior wide receiver Max Minor on Saturday gave Augustana University a commitment to play football.

"Augustana has treated me like family since I met the coaches in July," Minor said in a text message.



Minor, 6-5, 195 pounds, becomes the third Chaparral football player from its senior class to commit to a college.

Safety Jack Whitten committed to Brown while offensive tackle Mason Osborn committed to Northern State.



Minor's biggest game this year came in the 6A semifinals against O'Connor, catching nine passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-14 victory. The Firebirds went on to win the championship game. He led all of 6A in receiving yards (866) and caught nine TDs in Chaparral's eight games (6-2 record).

In addition to being able to make an impact in Augustana's high-caliber offense, Minor knows he will get a great education in South Dakota.

"They have a new, state of the art Biology department that will benefit my Environmental Science major," Minor said.



Augustana is in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II), which canceled fall sports. There is nothing on the schedule with the schools playing this spring. The Vikings held a few weeks of "spring" practices last September & October and played a scrimmage as part of their fall drills. In 2019, Augustana finished 9-3 and made the playoffs.



Following a visit from the school's head coach and offensive line coach, Jayden Ahboah committed to Fort Lewis College on Sunday.

The Desert Edge offensive guard likes the location of the school in Durango, Colorado.

"The mountains and snow make it look beautiful," Ahboah said in a text message. "They are also adding more to their facilities in the future, so I was impressed with that. The weather is perfect for me because I love the cold."

Ahboah, had many to choose from as he held 15 offers from four-year colleges. The one from Fort Lewis came in December.

"The coaches have high expectations and feel that I would be a big part of their plans," Ahboah said. "I have built a great relationship with (OL) Coach (Jeff) Nady and (Head) Coach (Darrius) Smith. They have big plans and I can't wait to be a part of it."

During the pandemic, Ahboah was seemingly always out working on his technique and footwork. It paid off during an 8-1 season and Open Division appearance for the Scorpions. He hasn't stopped working in the offseason and was out last week with Austin Kartchner, a Highland alum, and assistant coach at Coffeyville CC.

There was no fall season for Fort Lewis, but the football team took part in a community service project with the soccer teams helping to clean up nine miles of Animas River Trail which runs through the small city. Five schools in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) played games during the fall. None are currently scheduled for the spring. In the Skyhawks' most-recent season (2019), the team went 3-7.





Earlier this month, Kolton Stone took a visit to Simpson College in Iowa. On Saturday, the Florence center committed to the Storm.



"They seemed like an amazing program," Stone said in a text message. "The campus just seemed to fit for me. They have what I want to major in and they always were quick with any questions I had. They were on top of it!"



The 6-2, 310-pound lineman plans to major in Health and Exercise Science.



Simpson is a member of the American Rivers Conference (Div. III), which postponed the fall football season. Each team in the league will have three games scheduled in the spring. The Storm will travel to Buena Vista (Iowa) on March 26. In 2019, Simpson defeated Buena Vista 46-0 as part of a 5-5 campaign.





Ethan Price brings the combination of technique on the defensive line with exceptional grades. The former helped Cactus advance to the 4A title game. His 4.44 GPA is a good fit with the college he selected on Saturday - Oberlin College.



"I have built a really great relationship with the coaches on a personal level and know that if, for some reason, I could never play another down of football, that coaching staff would still be there with me in support every day," Price said in a text message.



The 6-1, 260-pound defensive tackle had 35 tackles last season and was named to the Second Team All-4A West Valley Region.



"Academically, the school is phenomenal," Price said. "They are great at putting students into medical school and that is where I want to be after these next four years."

Price is looking into studying Biochem and Biology while he is in Ohio for college.



Oberlin has one of the few female assistant coaches in the NCAA. Alex Hanna is the school's cornerbacks coach and director of football operations. Oberlin, which competes in Division III, did not conduct a fall sports season. There are no listed plans for playing games in the spring. In 2019, the Yeomen finished 1-9.



Finally, Trevor Browne offensive guard Fernando Macias committed to Mayville State University in North Dakota and Perry quarterback Dane White committed to the University of Jamestown, also in North Dakota.

