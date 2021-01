ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/20

UPDATED: 1/20/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The first part of the calendar year is normally when the Division II schools build their recruiting classes. On Wednesday, Black Hills State extended an offer to Phoenix Christian's Howard Russell. Russell is a 6-1, 190-pound running back. In just nine games last season, he rolled up 1,778 rushing yards and scored 33 touchdowns. In his three years with the Cougars, Russell also played cornerback and intercepted 13 passes. This offer from BHSU is his fourth. Black Hills State was grateful to play football last fall, but only got to compete in two games. The last three contests were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Yellow Jackets (0-2) were able to play South Dakota School of Mines and Colorado Mesa. Black Hills is located in South Dakota and is part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.