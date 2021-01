ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/25

UPDATED: 1/25/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The first part of the calendar year is normally when the Division II schools build their recruiting classes. On Monday, Southwest Minnesota State extended an offer to Desert Mountain's Jack Schrieber. Schrieber is a 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver. He led the Wolves last season in a pair of categories with 27 catches and 434 yards receiving. Schrieber made First Team All-5A Northeast Valley Region and also carries a 4.2 GPA. In addition to his three touchdowns receiving, Schrieber did some kicking and was 10-of-10 in extra points and added a field goal. There was no competition on the field last fall for Southwest Minnesota State. There are also no plans to play in the spring making the Mustangs' next game in September. SMSU finished 3-8 in the 2019 season.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.