ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/28

Rising Liberty OT Sfarcioc excited about Southern Utah offer

UPDATED: 1/28/21 Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education. Southern Utah extended an offer to an offensive tackle prospect on Thursday night, offering Liberty's Kyle Sfarcioc. Sfarcioc released the news on his Twitter account after communication with SUU offensive line coach Aaron Fernandez. It is the fourth Division I offer for the 6-4, 295-pound lineman. Sfarcioc was a First Team All-Region selection and made the Second Team All-6A Conference on the offensive line. He was the only returning starter on the O-Line for the Lions and just one of three on the entire offense. Liberty gelled together and made the Open Division tournament in 2020. The Lions defeated Centennial in the quarterfinals and then went toe-to-toe with Chandler, falling 35-34 in overtime. Southern Utah is one of eight Big Sky Conference teams that will be playing in the spring (five schools have opted out). The Thunderbirds will bookend a six-game slate with games against their conference rival - Northern Arizona. The first one will be in Flagstaff on Feb. 27 and the season-ender will be in Cedar City on April 10. SUU went 3-9 in 2019, but one of those wins came against the Lumberjacks (31-30) at home.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution. Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Eastern New Mexico, Jamestown, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, GEORGETOWN, South Dakota State

Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), DRAKE, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, FORT LEWIS, Livingstone, Mayville State, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Western New Mexico, Whittier Eman Alaniz - Parker (RB): Western New Mexico

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, McPherson, MidAmerica Nazarene, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, New Mexico Highlands, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico

Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Jamestown, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, EASTERN NEW MEXICO, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Brian Angeles - Trevor Browne (K/P): Clarke, Missouri Valley

Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Aurora, Hamline, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wooster

Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, CARROLL, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Presentation, Simpson

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster Jace Atkins - Lake Havasu (LB): Avila

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Luther, Ohio Northern

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, Dakota State, McPherson, MidAmerica Nazarene, SIOUX FALLS (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Tabor, Trine Sardar Azeez - Chaparral (OG): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northern State (preferred walk-on), Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (WR): Arizona Christian, Avila, Bethany (Kans.), Southwestern (Kans.)

Ethan Ball - San Tan Charter (C): La Verne, Lake Forest

Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Dickinson State, Peru State, Rocky Mountain

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, McPherson, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, Nebraska Wesleyan, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, McPherson, Southwestern, Whittier William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Chardron State, Dakota State, Hamline, Southwest Minnesota State, Wagner (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans), Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, McPherson, Minnesota Morris, Pacific Lutheran, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, SIOUX FALLS (PREFERRED WALK-ON), St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier Skyler Bergen - Carl Hayden (OT): VMI (preferred walk-on)

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): AIR FORCE, Northern Arizona Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Buena Vista, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso Jackson Boersma - O'Connor (K): Gustavus Adolphus

Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke, La Verne, Ottawa

Cannon Booker - Highland (LB): Arizona Christian, Brevard, Buena Vista, Jamestown, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Sterling, Tabor, Whittier

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, SIMPSON

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, FRESNO STATE, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Washington (preferred walk-on), Yale Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Austin Brenn - Perry (OG): Buena Vista, JAMESTOWN

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, DRAKE, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Mayville State, Ottawa, SIOUX FALLS, Whittier Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage, Southwest Minnesota State

Alfonzo Brown - Gila Ridge (LB): TABOR

Cooper Brown - Highland (DE): Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Southwest Baptist

Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary

Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho, Incarnate Word, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Tarleton State Dylan Brown - Cactus Shadows (DE): Mayville State, Ottawa

Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State Yani Brown - Empire (WR): Ottawa

Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain

Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg, Ottawa

Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): COLORADO MESA, Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State, Western Colorado

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA Michael Bustin - Marana Mountain View (WR): McPherson Lucas Caccavale - Desert Vista (P): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Jayden Calderon - Marcos de Niza (RB): Luther

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Dakota State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Chadron State, Clarke, Dakota State, Judson, Mayville State, Northern State, Simpson, SIOUX FALLS

Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): North Park, Pacific Anthony Carrington - Red Mountain (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (DE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT

Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls Aiden Cerullo - Desert Mountain (QB): Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Colorado Mesa, Jamestown, NORTHERN MICHIGAN, Simpson

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine Mister Chavis - Maricopa (RB): Western New Mexico

Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake Giovanni Ciaccio - Marana Mountain View (QB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, PENNSYLVANIA, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Jaden Clark - Desert Vista (CB): Western New Mexico

Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso John Coleman - Estrella Foothills (LB): Puget Sound

Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): Carthage, St. Francis (Ill.)

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, MOREHEAD STATE, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines Bryce Cord - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Arizona Christian

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Chadron State, Hamline, Morehead State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls Marquise Corley - Liberty (RB): Ottawa

Damen Cornett - Queen Creek (FB): OTTAWA

Thomas Corniea - Alhambra (OG): McPherson

Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier Quinton Crosby - Higley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Carroll, Dakota State, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN, Presentation, Waldorf

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine Kam Cullimore - Highland (LB): Dakota State

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV Shane Davenport - Fountain Hills (QB): Ottawa, Puget Sound Mason Davies - Saguaro (WR): Adams State, Army, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, San Diego

Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.) Max Davis - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian

Traivian Denetso - Cienega (CB): Defiance, Wooster

Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Idaho, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Carroll, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale Dom Digian - Casteel (WR): Mary, Western New Mexico

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls Hunter Dzugas - Higley (DT): Dakota State, McPherson, Monmouth Coll (Ill.), Mount Marty, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Westminster

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Arizona Christian, Avila, Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Southern Virginia, Trine Amani El-Nawal - Mountain Pointe (DB): Avila

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): BENEDICTINE COLL. (KANS.), Dakota State, Graceland, Jamestown

Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico Alan Esquivel - Cibola (LB): Friends

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine, Whittier Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier Luis Felix - Trevor Browne (LB): MAYVILLE STATE, Ottawa

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): DRAKE, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn

Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound

John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE

Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls, Utah (preferred walk-on)

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls Adrian Fleming - Phoenix Christian (QB): Ottawa

Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Wayland Baptist, Whittier

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster Donavin Fontaine - O'Connor (RB): Friends, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, St. Olaf

Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), McPherson

Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): EASTERN NEW MEXICO, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, MARY, Minot State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa Darrell Fuertes - Trevor Browne (OG): Mayville State

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, RHODES, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Graceland, Nebraska Wesleyan, Norwich, Ottawa, Simpson Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls Colby Garvin - Queen Creek (WR): ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Utah (preferred walk-on)

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline, LAKE FOREST, Simpson

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Muskingum

Collin Gordon - Marcos de Niza (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Luther

Gavin Goulette - Gilbert (QB): MAYVILLE STATE, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), St. Ambrose Carter Gourd - Perry (CB): Jamestown

Markiy Grasty - Higley (OG): Arizona Christian

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier Aydan Guenther - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Buena Vista Jett Hale - Casa Grande (SS): McPherson

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, JAMESTOWN, St. Olaf

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Presentation, St. Norbert, Trine, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Avila, Hope, Rocky Mountain, SIOUX FALLS (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan

Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE Marlon Hauck - Desert Vista (K): Arizona Christian

Jaylen Hawkins - Millennium (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, OTTAWA, Tabor

Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego

Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian Brendan Heard - Peoria (RB): Mayville State

Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian, Avila, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson, WESTERN NEW MEXICO, Wisconsin-River Falls Josh Hendrickson - Marana (DT): Ottawa

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier Angel Hernandez - Gilbert (DE): St. Francis

Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.) Skyler Higdon - Vista Grande (OT): Augustana Coll. (Ill.), Aurora, Buena Vista, COE, Dakota State, Hamline, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Whittier

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): BYU, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): AIR FORCE, Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Jamestown, Lakeland, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, Ottawa, St. Olaf

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, WASHBURN Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OG): Buena Vista, Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Peru State, Ripon, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International Jacob Irick - Marcos de Niza (LB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Luther Brandon Jackson - North Canyon (CB): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Dakota State, Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa, Saint Mary (Kans.), Southern Virginia, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert Kannon Jewell - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Luther, Trine, Trinity International

Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST

Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State

Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Ferrum, Whittier Tanner Johnson - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan

Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Whittier Dylan Jones - Shadow Ridge (OG): Buena Vista, McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Yufiel Jones - Sequoia Pathway (DE): Southwestern (Kans.)

Jace Judd - Combs (LB): Ottawa

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern (Iowa), Presentation, St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Jamestown, Ripon Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson Gavin Keppel - Perry (WR): Jamestown

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine Logan Kingsford - Highland (WR): Buena Vista, Mount Union

Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton

Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.).

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne Jayce Knutsen - Casteel (RB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on) Jake Kostoryz - Desert Ridge (TE): Buena Vista, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Scholastica, Wisconsin-River Falls

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, MOREHEAD STATE, Nebraska Wesleyan

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Adams State, Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Southwest Baptist, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.)

Maddox Lawien - Valley Vista (WR): Crown, La Verne

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Allegheny, Ave Maria, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Ottawa, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Southwest Baptist

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Simpson Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Black Hills State, MARY, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico Elijah Lewis - Millennium (WR): Ottawa

Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf Terrance Liddile - Kellis (CB): DAKOTA STATE, Peru State

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Trine

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Texas Wesleyan

Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline Robert Lopez - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Tabor Dylan Lorenzen - Mesquite (DB): Coe, Finlandia, Whitworth

Stephen Louis - Higley (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico, MINOT STATE, Western New Mexico Angel Lydon - Trevor Browne (QB): Clarke, Dakota State, Ottawa

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): BUTLER, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Gustavus Adolphus, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf, Valparaiso

Fernando Macias - Trevor Browne (OG): MAYVILLE STATE, Ottawa

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, St. Olaf

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale Troy Mann - Tucson (DE): Buena Vista, Dakota State, McPherson, Simpson, Whittier

Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, La Verne, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Findlay, Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico

Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine, Western New Mexico

Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone

James Mcelhenny - Ironwood (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg, Ottawa, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown

TJ McRae - Centennial (DT): DIXIE STATE, Memphis Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls Lucas Meredith - Saguaro (RB): Ottawa

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV, Yale Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State Miles Molander - Queen Creek (WR): Adams State, Chadron State, Dakota State, Doane, Ottawa

Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian Cross Moojen - Centennial (DT): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Dakota State, Jamestown, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, UTEP, Valparaiso, Washburn Zion Morgan - Maricopa (WR): Crown, Graceland

Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Tabor, Waldorf

Daveun Moton - Horizon (CB): Arizona Christian

Landon Mumford - Horizon (LB): Ottawa Dimitry Muncy - Blue Ridge (OG): Mayville State, Ottawa

Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Dakota State, Defiance, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Wooster

Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Friends, Saint Mary (Kans.)

Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, MINOT STATE, Simpson Lil-Mike Neasman - Basha (FS) - Bendectine Coll. (Kans.), Saint Mary

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine Tevainui Neher - Chandler (OG): DRAKE, Georgetown, Lamar Cooper Nemeth - Chaparral (WR): Whittier

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, COLUMBIA, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso Montana Neustadter - Canyon del Oro (QB): Aurora, Presentation Jared NeVille - San Tan Charter (FS): Avila

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.) Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.) Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF

Hunter Ogle - Santa Cruz (RB): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista

Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Lake Forest, Mary, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (OG): South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Trine Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, NORTHERN STATE, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah Angelo Palacios - Coolidge (OG): Arizona Christian, Simpson

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson Mason Parker - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Jamestown

Hayden Parson - Marana Mountain View (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Chadron State (preferred walk-on), Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Doane, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wagner (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Sacred Heart, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wagner (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Adams State, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Fort Hays State, Hamline, South Dakota School of Mines, VALPARAISO, Western New Mexico

Ryan Peplinski - Horizon (SS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Southern Virginia

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS/LB): MICHIGAN STATE, San Diego State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico Ty Perry - Estrella Foothills (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, MidAmerica Nazarene, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Ottawa

Caden Petersen - Higley (WR): LAKE FOREST

Ethan Peterson - Red Mountain (FS): Western Colorado

Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Judson, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Saint Mary (Kans.)

Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, MARY, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton Jacob Pickett - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest

Zamir Pierce - Marana Mountain View (WR): Arizona Christian

Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Chadron State, Mary

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls Bryson Plueger - Willow Canyon (DE): Mayville State

Alex Pobloske - Sabino (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Hastings, Nebraska Wesleyan

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (LB): ABILENE CHRISTIAN, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, LAKE FOREST, Ohio Northern, Whittier Brandon Price - Peoria (RB): Graceland, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, OBERLIN, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Ottawa, Trine Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline Chris Ramirez - Marcos de Niza (OG): McPherson

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Chadron State, Colorado School of Mines, Mary, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Lyon, McPherson, Saint Mary, Whittier Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, MARY, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.) Junior Ramos - San Tan Charter (WR): Southwestern (Kans.)

Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Allegheny, Juniata, Simpson

Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State Amarey Reid - Alhambra (C): McPherson, Muskingum , Nebraska Wesleyan, Whittier

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Ottawa, Whittier, Wooster Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Buena Vista, Central (Iowa), Dakota State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), San Diego

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wagner (preferred walk-on), Wisconsin-River Falls TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Ottawa, Trine JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona Truitt Robinson - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada Greg Rodriguez - Coolidge (RB): Simpson Malachi Rodriguez - Coolidge (LB): Oklahoma Panhandle State, Simpson

Isaiah Roebuck - Marana (WR): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Jamestown, Ottawa

Jason Rogers - Glendale (DE): Arizona Christian

Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Buena Vista, Culver-Stockton, Luther

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): DICKINSON STATE, Ottawa, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State Howard Russell - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, EASTERN NEW MEXICO, Ottawa

Ethan Saldana - Desert Edge (OG): Ottawa

Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.) Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary

Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Allegheny, Bethel (Kans.), Colorado Mesa (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, SIMPSON

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, IOWA STATE, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary, SIOUX FALLS

Grant Sands - Perry (LS): Weber State Koby Sarna - Red Mountain (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southern (preferred walk-on)

Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), NORTHERN ARIZONA

Xavier Saucedo - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Idaho, Iowa State (preferred walk-on), Southwest Minnesota State Joshua Schenks - Highland (WR): JAMESTOWN

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho, COLORADO STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Fresno State (preferred walk-on)

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Allegheny, Carroll, Hamline, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Simpson, Whittier, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS

Micah Scott - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan

CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): CSU-PUEBLO, Culver-Stockton

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls Ryan Severson - Perry (OG): Dakota State, Jamestown, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Kyle Sfarcioc - Liberty (OT): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, San Diego, Southern Utah

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson Jaxson Sherwood - Casteel (LB): Lake Forest

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier

Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls Sean Simmons - Basha (WR): Hamline

Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Texas, Utah, Western Michigan

Taylor Siren - Highland (FS): Dakota State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton Dallas Sitzler - Centennial (LB): SIMPSON

AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (DT): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Seth Smith - Chandler (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Benedictine (Ill.), Carthage, Kansas Wesleyan, Lyon, Nichols, Puget Sound, St. Ambrose, Tabor, Wisconsin Lutheran Justice Sosnicki - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, MAYVILLE STATE, Southwestern (Kans.)

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, DePauw, Doane, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Ambrose, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin

Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown, OTTAWA

Kaiden Stewart - Valley Vista (FS): Arizona Christian, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Jamestown, La Verne, Nebraska Wesleyan, Rocky Mountain

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Judson, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON

Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Ottawa, Whittier TyKayden Surrell - Mountain Pointe (SS): Avila

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific, Redlands, Whittier

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Zachary Sutton - Shadow Ridge (WR): Adams State

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Marshall (preferred walk-on), Morehead State, Washburn Davin Switzer - Williams Field (TE): Simpson

Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier Caleb Taylor - Desert Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Ottawa

KJ Taylor - Chandler (WR): Concord, West Virginia (preferred walk-on)

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah Filipo Teofilo - Centennial (OG): Simpson

Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Hamline, McPherson, Simpson

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn Owen Thomas - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Whittier

Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson

Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.) Ben Tobin - Scottsdale Christian (QB): Arizona Christian, Chadron State, NEW MEXICO STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Ottawa

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): ST. OLAF

Daniel Tripp - Valley Lutheran (OT): Avila, Western New Mexico

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, New Mexico, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan

Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Trine Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet, Wagner (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster

Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Abilene Christian (preferred walk-on), Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, SOUTHWEST BAPTIST, Whittier Sherome Weatherspoon - Valley Christian (WR): Avila, Graceland

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE/QB): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah, Texas State Dane White - Perry (QB): JAMESTOWN

Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Buena Vista, Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf

Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago Case Wiggins - Saguaro (OG): Saint Anselm, San Diego Syre Wilkerson - Arcadia (WR): Oklahoma Panhandle State

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, Ottawa, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): MINOT STATE, Northern Arizona, Ottawa

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH

Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier Jaheim Wilson-Jones - Gila Ridge (CB/WR): McDaniel, Morgan State, NORTHERN COLORADO

Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International

Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Air Force, Akron, SAN DIEGO STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet Garrett Wojcik - Willow Canyon (FS): Juniata, Lake Forest, Marietta, Simpson, Willamette

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus, Mayville State, Tabor Mark Wren - Thatcher (RB): Lake Forest

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): La Verne, Simpson Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, SOUTHERN UTAH

Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian Victor Zayas - Hamilton (LB): Arizona

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield, Mayville State



Ironwood wide receiver Sanders commits to Sioux Falls

UPDATED: 1/28/21 Ironwood athlete Elijah Sanders was attracting attention from colleges that watched him play wide receiver, running back, and defensive back for the Eagles. Ultimately, his decision to commit to Sioux Falls on a full-ride scholarship Thursday came down to where Sanders sees himself at the next level.

"The other universities mostly wanted me at defensive back," Sanders said in a text message. "But, DB isn't really what I wanted to play and USF was willing to offer me a WR position and I felt it was a good fit for me. I have a great connection with the coaches."

The 5-10, 170-pounder rushed for 328 yards last season. Sanders also led IHS in catches (25) and receiving yards (532). He scored 11 touchdowns as the Eagles went to the conference championship game for the first time since 2002.

Sioux Falls, located in South Dakota, is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div.II). The Cougars were 8-4 in 2019 and made the playoffs. Unfortunately, the NSIC will not have a spring season in 2021. Teams will focus on resuming in the fall.



Jamestown received another commitment on Thursday to raise its total of Arizona players to four for this class (so far). The latest one is Joshua Schenks.

Schenks is a 5-10, 165-pound wide receiver at Highland. He caught touchdown passes against both Hamilton and Casteel last season. "The staff and kids I went to visit were so welcoming," Schenks said in a text message. "The town reminds me of my cabin, which is really good."

Jamestown, located in North Dakota, is in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA). An Arizona defensive lineman, Vincent Corral, was named to the GPAC Second Team for the second straight year. The junior, who played his high school ball at Perry, had a career-high 29 tackles for the Jimmies. Jamestown finished 1-7 last fall.

Highland WR Joshua Schenks (Photo Courtesy of Joshua Schenks)

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS