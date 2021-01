ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/30

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Bethany College in Kansas continues to reach out to Arizona for future players. On Saturday, it was to Alhambra and offensive guard Thomas Corniea . It is the third offer for the 5-10, 257-pound lineman, who is a hard worker and made the most of limited opportunities as a senior. He was only able to get film in on two games last season as AHS is in the Phoenix Union District and was not able to start as early as much of the Valley. Bethany played five games last fall (1-4 record) and will have five more in the spring. The Swedes are in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (NAIA) and have a new offensive coordinator. Chris Snyder returns to Bethany after serving as the offensive coordinator at Saint Mary (Kans.). He was previously with the Swedes for four years.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/30/21

Basha senior wide receiver Carson Bachmann announced his commitment to Western New Mexico on Saturday afternoon.



Bachmann, a standout kick returner as well, caught 15 passes for 287 yards and scored three offensive touchdowns. His two other scores came on long kickoff runbacks of 80 and 95 yards.



The 5-10, 160-pounder totaled 372 yards in his seven kick returns. Bachmann also played some defensive back and had 12 tackles. He is the seventh senior from Arizona to commit to WNMU in this class.



Western New Mexico is a member of the Lone Star Conference (Div. II). The Mustangs were 2-10 in 2019, but weren't able to play in the fall. Fortunately, WNMU will get a chance in the spring with a four-game schedule. The Mustangs will begin it at home in Silver City on Feb. 27 against UT-Permian Basin (Tex.).





Casteel defensive end Ethan Hunt visited Black Hills State. He got to take in everything the school and the football program in South Dakota had to offer. On Saturday, he announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets.



"The atmosphere of the university was amazing," Hunt said in a text message. "The culture that they are building there is unbelievable; everything from the coaching staff to the student athletes that were on campus. I knew from the minute I stepped onto the campus that I wanted to be a part of the amazing culture that they are building at Black Hills State University."



Last season, the 6-2, 235-pound lineman made 38 tackles and had a sack for the Colts. Hunt is a multi-sport athlete and also plays catcher for the baseball team.

Black Hills State is in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). The Yellow Jackets played in two games (0-2) in October and saw the rest of its abbreviated fall schedule canceled due to continued COVID-19 concerns. In its opener, BHSU played at home on a snowy field. In that game, junior running back Nolan Susel (a Florence alum) led the team with 24 rushing yards while also catching six passes for 93 yards against Colorado Mesa.





One of Hunt's teammates also announced his commitment on Saturday as Desmon Holton will be headed northwest to Lewis & Clark College.

A meeting with one of the assistant coaches from the Pioneers helped cement the relationship.



"They were really interested in me early on and the Assistant Head Coach (Joe Bushman) was out here in Arizona a little while back and told me he'd like to meet me," Holton said in a text message. "We were at Raising Canes for about an hour talking about their school and football program. No one else did that for me."

Holton followed that up with a FaceTime visit of the campus in Portland. He also likes the offense the Pioneers run.

"Their football team likes to air it out and they just put in a spread package to their offense and that was big for me since we did a lot of that at Casteel," Holton said. "Their team is on the brink of something special and just needs a few more pieces to push it over the edge and I feel I'm one of those pieces they're looking for!"



The 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver had eight catches for 51 yards on a Casteel team that was very deep at the position. Holton also excels in the classroom with a 4.2 GPA.



Lewis & Clark, along with Willamette, canceled competition for high-risk sports football and basketball for the entire academic year. The Pioneers are in the Northwest Conference (Div. III) and the school is looking for meaningful ways to engage in athletic and physical activities this spring. In the 2019 season, Lewis & Clark finished 4-5, which was its highest win total since 2012.





Isaak Johnson played on both sides of the ball at Shadow Mountain. Following a December visit to Ferrum College in Virginia, he received an offer from the Panthers.

The center and linebacker acted on that and gave his commitment to Ferrum on Saturday.

"They were one of the only Division III schools that offered an Animal Science program and their team philosophy lines up exactly with my own," Johnson said in a text message. "They were also very active and supportive throughout the entire recruitment process."



The 5-11, 210-pound athlete was named to the All-Paradise Valley School District Defense Team. Johnson made 27 tackles in five games for the Matadors. In addition to football, Johnson wrestles at SMHS.



Ferrum is getting closer to kicking off its season. The Panthers and the rest of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference will play on Friday nights starting on Feb. 26 at home against Emory & Henry (Va.). There will be five weeks of games followed by a championship week where eight of the nine schools will play another game. In 2019, the Panthers finished 4-6.





Two more commitments from Saturday:

Mesa Mountain View linebacker Mason Parker committed to Jamestown (N. Dak.) and Valley Vista wide receiver Maddox Lawien committed to Crown (Minn.).