ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/31

UPDATED: 1/31/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Following a weekend visit to Minot State, Ty Perry received an offer from the Beavers on Sunday. The 5-11, 180-pound signal caller for Estrella Foothills passed for 1,901 yards and 18 touchdowns in eight games. He led the Wolves into the 4A playoffs with wins in the team's final three games. In wins over Buckeye, Lake Havasu, and Deer Valley, EFHS posted 47, 48, and 49 points. In those three victories, Perry had eight TDs with no interceptions. Minot State is the only public Division II school in North Dakota. The Beavers saw the 2020 season canceled and will get back at it in September along with the rest of the schools in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. In 2019, MSU went 3-8.



Here's the rest of the offers from Sunday:

Sunrise Mountain defensive tackle Quincy Clemons received his first offer from Fort Hays State (Kans.).

Northwest Christian linebacker Nathan Eubank received an offer from Central College (Iowa).

Desert Edge offensive guard Ethan Saldana received an offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.