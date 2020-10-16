ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 10/15

UPDATED: 10/15/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It was a busy week for Eastern New Mexico. The Division II school offered six players over the past six days. The list consisted of Pusch Ridge running back Evan Lovett, Red Mountain running back Naz Bryant, Skyline quarterback Jack Nelson, Basha tight end Christian Earls, Millennium offensive guard Mikaele Fuamatu, and Hamilton center Christian McCook. In 2019, Eastern New Mexico won its first postseason game in its Division II era with a 20-13 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Heritage Bowl. The December win gave the Greyhounds a final record of 8-4. The team established itself on the ground as it set a new school record with 4,184 yards rushing for the season. ENMU is a member of the Lone Star Conference, which postponed its football season. Teams are permitted to practice in the fall, but not compete until the spring. A schedule has not been set at this time.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Saturday:

Canyon del Oro cornerback Raife Anthony received offers from Luther (Iowa) and Simpson (Iowa).

Walden Grove linebacker Sebastian Adamski received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).

Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from Trine (Ind.).

Canyon del Oro linebacker Dustin Sheeley received his first offer from Simpson.

Ironwood Ridge defensive tackle Scott French received an offer from Concordia University (Wisc.).

Desert Edge defensive tackle Max Garcia received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Arizona Christian.

Williams Field cornerback Braxton Anderson received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Cienega safety CJ Flores received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and Rose-Hulman (Ind.)

Florence defensive end Wyatt Manning received offers from Concordia University (Wisc.) and Arizona Christian.

Salpointe defensive tackle Brees McCraren received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Yuma Catholic center Brannon Weatherby received an offer from Southwest Baptist (Mo.).

Trivium Prep wide receiver August Hubbard received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received an offer from Concordia University (Ill.).

Cactus linebacker Riley Davies received his first offer from Concordia University (Minn.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.