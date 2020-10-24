ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 10/24

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Casteel linebacker Mason Phillips received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.). Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received his first offer from Carthage. Arizona College Prep wide receiver Bryan Dyson received an offer from Trinity International (Ill.). Buena running back Isaac Benoit received an offer from Trinity International. Deer Valley running back Jaden Stewart received his first offer from Crown (Minn.). Desert Edge defensive tackle Max Garcia received an offer from Simpson (Iowa). Coconino running back Zach Bennett received offers from Hiram (Ohio) and Luther (Iowa). Walden Grove running back Sebastian Adamski received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.). Lake Havasu defensive end Jonathan Justice received an offer from Arizona Christian. Paradise Valley defensive tackle Andrew Vescova received an offer from Arizona Christian. Valley Vista offensive guard Garrett Sutliffe received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Pinnacle defensive end Mason Hays received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Combs safety Joey Jensen received his first offer from Concordia University (Ill.). Deer Valley offensive guard Brandon Schwartz received an offer from Arizona Christian. Skyline safety Tyler Speece received an offer from Carroll University (Wisc.). Campo Verde offensive guard Jake Leighty received his first offer from Bethel (Kans.). Marana linebacker Mateo Campos received an offer from Clarke (Iowa). Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from St. Olaf. Arizona College Prep running back Richie Williams received an offer from Linfield (Ore.). Sabino linebacker Luke Thompson received his first offer from Concordia University (Ill.). Payson defensive tackle Connor Faust received an offer from St. Ambrose (Iowa). Gilbert running back Jayloni Pizarro received an offer from Bethany (Kans.). Skyline safety Zeke Branham received an offer from Georgetown. Desert Mountain linebacker Eli Mackowski received an offer from St. Olaf. Sunrise Mountain cornerback Elijah Anderson received an offer from Eastern New Mexico. Blue Ridge quarterback PJ London received his first offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

We at Arizona Varsity named Jacob Cisneros as our 6A Breakout Player of the Year in 2019. He hasn't let his foot off the gas in 2020. The 5-10, 195-pound running back at Boulder Creek received an offer on Monday from the University of San Diego. In a 35-21 win over Mountain Ridge on Friday, Cisneros rushed for 250 yards and had another 113 receiving. He also scored four rushing touchdowns to give him 13 total scores for the season. With a 3.5 GPA, Cisneros has offers from six schools including Penn and Yale. San Diego is a member of the Pioneer Football League, which is not competing this fall. USD is the third-winningest FCS program in the country over the last decade. The Toreros were 9-3 and made the playoffs. That was the fifth straight postseason trip for USD. San Diego has won 37 consecutive conference games.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

For years, South Dakota State has successfully recruited the state of Arizona to help fill its roster. While the Jackrabbits were shut out of the state in 2020, they're back with a pair of commitments for the 2021 class.



Mountain Pointe safety Jaden 'Chico' Crockett and Cienega quarterback/safety Ryan Swoger both announced their intentions on Friday to sign with SDSU this February on social media.



Crockett is a 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back. He transferred to Mountain Pointe earlier this year from Alhambra due to the delays in the Phoenix Union getting started with its football season. Through the first three games for the Pride, Crockett was leading the team in tackles with 23. A versatile athlete, he caught a touchdown pass in Mountain Pointe's game against Higley this year and played quarterback as a junior at AHS, throwing eight TDs.

South Dakota State offered Crockett about a week ago and is recruiting him as a defensive back. After playing his high school ball in Arizona, he said getting out of the state for college and exploring new areas of the country was an important aspect.



"The coaches welcomed me with warm arms and genuinely want the best for me," Crockett said in a text message. "Getting out of Arizona was always a big thing to me as well, and with all the COVID things going around, they took a chance on me!"



Swoger is a 6-3, 190-pound athlete at Cienega. He played quarterback, throwing passes in every game and sharing the snaps with two seniors last year. Swoger also showed a lot as a runner, averaging more than six yards per carry and compiling 514 yards and seven touchdowns. Everything is on track for the Bobcats to begin their 2020 season this Friday at Canyon del Oro.

South Dakota State has been recruiting Swoger since last February and offered him about a month ago. Like Crockett, the Jackrabbit staff has made a good impression on Swoger and he feels it's the right fit for him. SDSU is mostly recruiting him as a safety.



"Most definitely, it's the relationships that the coaches and I have built," Swoger said in a text message. "Their vision for me is to go in and try to make an instant impact."



South Dakota State has been celebrating Hobo Day since 1912. It's the Homecoming celebration for the FCS school. With the Missouri Valley Football Conference not playing this fall, it was thought there might not be football going on for Hobo Day. However, SDSU has scheduled its scrimmage for next Saturday (Oct. 31) following a format similar to a spring game. It's a limited fall practice schedule for the Jackrabbits, but the team is gearing up for an eight-game spring schedule. It will be all conference games and is slated to start on Feb. 20 at Southern Illinois. The season will run through April 17. SDSU, which has two Arizona players on its roster, finished 8-5 last year and made the FCS playoffs.



Marzion Cosby made the move from St. Louis to Arizona for his senior year of high school. He decided last week that he'd like to stay in the Grand Canyon State for a while longer.

Last Saturday, Cosby announced his commitment to Northern Arizona. He was offered by the Lumberjacks in August.

"NAU just made me feel at home," Cosby said in a text message. "I'm not that far from my parents, so they can watch me play. I feel like I can fit well with their program. They also can help me achieve what I want to do outside of football."

Cosby was an All-Suburban Central League First Team selection at wide receiver at Ladue Horton Watkins as a junior in Missouri. Through the first three games at Centennial, the 5-11, 180-pounder had five catches for 110 yards. One of those was a 48-yard over the shoulder catch against Mountain Pointe in Week 2, which set up a field goal.



Northern Arizona is now up to six in-state commitments. Cosby is the first on the offensive side of the ball.

NAU is running practices through the middle of November that equate to spring workouts. The Big Sky season was delayed until the spring of 2021 and the FCS is planning on a 16-team playoff bracket in April. The conference schedule has not been released as of yet. The Lumberjacks had a record of 4-8 in 2019.

