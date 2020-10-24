ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 10/24

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 10/24
San Diego offers Boulder Creek running back Cisneros
UPDATED: 10/24/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
We at Arizona Varsity named Jacob Cisneros as our 6A Breakout Player of the Year in 2019. He hasn't let his foot off the gas in 2020. The 5-10, 195-pound running back at Boulder Creek received an offer on Monday from the University of San Diego. In a 35-21 win over Mountain Ridge on Friday, Cisneros rushed for 250 yards and had another 113 receiving. He also scored four rushing touchdowns to give him 13 total scores for the season. With a 3.5 GPA, Cisneros has offers from six schools including Penn and Yale. San Diego is a member of the Pioneer Football League, which is not competing this fall. USD is the third-winningest FCS program in the country over the last decade. The Toreros were 9-3 and made the playoffs. That was the fifth straight postseason trip for USD. San Diego has won 37 consecutive conference games.
Here's the rest of the offers in the past week:
Casteel linebacker Mason Phillips received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).
Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received his first offer from Carthage.
Arizona College Prep wide receiver Bryan Dyson received an offer from Trinity International (Ill.).
Buena running back Isaac Benoit received an offer from Trinity International.
Deer Valley running back Jaden Stewart received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).
Desert Edge defensive tackle Max Garcia received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Coconino running back Zach Bennett received offers from Hiram (Ohio) and Luther (Iowa).
Walden Grove running back Sebastian Adamski received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.).
Lake Havasu defensive end Jonathan Justice received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Paradise Valley defensive tackle Andrew Vescova received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Valley Vista offensive guard Garrett Sutliffe received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Pinnacle defensive end Mason Hays received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Combs safety Joey Jensen received his first offer from Concordia University (Ill.).
Deer Valley offensive guard Brandon Schwartz received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Skyline safety Tyler Speece received an offer from Carroll University (Wisc.).
Campo Verde offensive guard Jake Leighty received his first offer from Bethel (Kans.).
Marana linebacker Mateo Campos received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from St. Olaf.
Arizona College Prep running back Richie Williams received an offer from Linfield (Ore.).
Sabino linebacker Luke Thompson received his first offer from Concordia University (Ill.).
Payson defensive tackle Connor Faust received an offer from St. Ambrose (Iowa).
Gilbert running back Jayloni Pizarro received an offer from Bethany (Kans.).
Skyline safety Zeke Branham received an offer from Georgetown.
Desert Mountain linebacker Eli Mackowski received an offer from St. Olaf.
Sunrise Mountain cornerback Elijah Anderson received an offer from Eastern New Mexico.
Blue Ridge quarterback PJ London received his first offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Drake, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier
Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ripon, St. Olaf, Whittier
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Millikin, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Hamline, Luther, Simpson, Wooster
Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton
Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): MidAmerica Nazarene, Trine
Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan
Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (FS): Arizona Christian
Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier
William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian
Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, Minnesota Morris, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso
Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale
Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Drake, Western New Mexico
Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier
Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary
Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho
Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg
Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell
Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Simpson
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin
Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): Pacific
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Simpson, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT
Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Penn, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso
Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois
Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Southwest Minnesota State
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Eastern New Mexico, Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Drake, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn
John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE
Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Whittier
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine, Wooster
Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso
Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine
Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, St. Olaf
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian
Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier
Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon
Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Western Illinois
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Ripon
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn
Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Carthage, Catholic, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Millikin, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon
James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest
Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State
Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier
Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), St. Francis
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale
Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Ripon
Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton
Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Minnesota Morris, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY
Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO
Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): Trine
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Simpson
PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, St. Olaf
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), St. Olaf
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale
Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound
Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Southwest Minnesota State
Saia Mapakaitolo - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton
Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico
Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), St. Olaf
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine
Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Heidelberg, Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone
Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State
Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevainui Neher - Chandler (C): Drake, Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern
Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF
Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, Northern State, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): SAN DIEGO STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Ripon
Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Mary
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Mary, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Juniata
Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona
Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada
Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State
Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton
Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary
Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton
Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Bethel (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary
Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.)
Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Idaho
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier
CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State
Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier
Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Western Michigan
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf
AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier
Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Carthage
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin
Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone
Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine
Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Culver-Stockton
Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Whittier
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn
Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah
Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet
Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster
Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline, St. Olaf
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Utah
Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier
Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International
Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Akron
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Mountain Pointe's Crockett commits to South Dakota State
UPDATED: 10/23/20
For years, South Dakota State has successfully recruited the state of Arizona to help fill its roster. While the Jackrabbits were shut out of the state in 2020, they're back with a pair of commitments for the 2021 class.
Mountain Pointe safety Jaden 'Chico' Crockett and Cienega quarterback/safety Ryan Swoger both announced their intentions on Friday to sign with SDSU this February on social media.
Crockett is a 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back. He transferred to Mountain Pointe earlier this year from Alhambra due to the delays in the Phoenix Union getting started with its football season. Through the first three games for the Pride, Crockett was leading the team in tackles with 23. A versatile athlete, he caught a touchdown pass in Mountain Pointe's game against Higley this year and played quarterback as a junior at AHS, throwing eight TDs.
South Dakota State offered Crockett about a week ago and is recruiting him as a defensive back. After playing his high school ball in Arizona, he said getting out of the state for college and exploring new areas of the country was an important aspect.
"The coaches welcomed me with warm arms and genuinely want the best for me," Crockett said in a text message. "Getting out of Arizona was always a big thing to me as well, and with all the COVID things going around, they took a chance on me!"
Swoger is a 6-3, 190-pound athlete at Cienega. He played quarterback, throwing passes in every game and sharing the snaps with two seniors last year. Swoger also showed a lot as a runner, averaging more than six yards per carry and compiling 514 yards and seven touchdowns. Everything is on track for the Bobcats to begin their 2020 season this Friday at Canyon del Oro.
South Dakota State has been recruiting Swoger since last February and offered him about a month ago. Like Crockett, the Jackrabbit staff has made a good impression on Swoger and he feels it's the right fit for him. SDSU is mostly recruiting him as a safety.
"Most definitely, it's the relationships that the coaches and I have built," Swoger said in a text message. "Their vision for me is to go in and try to make an instant impact."
South Dakota State has been celebrating Hobo Day since 1912. It's the Homecoming celebration for the FCS school. With the Missouri Valley Football Conference not playing this fall, it was thought there might not be football going on for Hobo Day. However, SDSU has scheduled its scrimmage for next Saturday (Oct. 31) following a format similar to a spring game. It's a limited fall practice schedule for the Jackrabbits, but the team is gearing up for an eight-game spring schedule. It will be all conference games and is slated to start on Feb. 20 at Southern Illinois. The season will run through April 17. SDSU, which has two Arizona players on its roster, finished 8-5 last year and made the FCS playoffs.
Marzion Cosby made the move from St. Louis to Arizona for his senior year of high school. He decided last week that he'd like to stay in the Grand Canyon State for a while longer.
Last Saturday, Cosby announced his commitment to Northern Arizona. He was offered by the Lumberjacks in August.
"NAU just made me feel at home," Cosby said in a text message. "I'm not that far from my parents, so they can watch me play. I feel like I can fit well with their program. They also can help me achieve what I want to do outside of football."
Cosby was an All-Suburban Central League First Team selection at wide receiver at Ladue Horton Watkins as a junior in Missouri. Through the first three games at Centennial, the 5-11, 180-pounder had five catches for 110 yards. One of those was a 48-yard over the shoulder catch against Mountain Pointe in Week 2, which set up a field goal.
Northern Arizona is now up to six in-state commitments. Cosby is the first on the offensive side of the ball.
NAU is running practices through the middle of November that equate to spring workouts. The Big Sky season was delayed until the spring of 2021 and the FCS is planning on a 16-team playoff bracket in April. The conference schedule has not been released as of yet. The Lumberjacks had a record of 4-8 in 2019.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
BROWN BEARS
Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler
GRINNELL PIONEERS
Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek
MARY MARAUDERS
Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame
NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Hank Pepper (LS) - Chandler
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega
ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS
Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge
ST. OLAF OLES
Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford
STANFORD CARDINAL
Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCF KNIGHTS
Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
UNLV REBELS
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
USC TROJANS
Saia Mapakaitolo (OT) - Red Mountain
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel