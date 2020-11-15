ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/15

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/15
Rising Chandler OT Hingano excited about Weber State offer
UPDATED: 11/15/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Sione Hingano is now up to four offers from the Big Sky Conference as he received one from Weber State last Wednesday. The 6-5, 280-pound offensive tackle helped keep Chandler undefeated (6-0) with a win over Highland on Friday, 42-19. The top-seeded Wolves are averaging 49.8 points and 478 yards per game. Hingano was offered following a conversation with Weber State offensive line coach Brent Myers. The Chandler O-Line has given quarterback Mikey Keene plenty of time to throw as attested by his 16 touchdown passes against just one interception. Weber State now has dates to look forward to as the Big Sky came out with its spring 2021 football schedule. It will be a six-game conference-only slate over eight weeks. The Wildcats open on the road at longtime-rival Idaho State on Feb. 27. Northern Arizona will pay a visit to Ogden on March 13. Weber State has won three straight Big Sky Conference titles and reached the semifinals of the FCS playoffs last year.
Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (11/8):
Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received offers from Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.) and Simpson (Iowa).
Yuma Catholic wide receiver Jonah Leon received an offer from Gustavus Adolphus.
River Valley cornerback Amaro Contreras received his first offer from St. Francis (Ill.).
Cesar Chavez linebacker Chris Montelongo received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Florence defensive end Wyatt Manning received an offer from Simpson.
Florence center Kolton Stone received offers from Simpson and Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Casteel cornerback Caleb Parker received an offer from Simpson.
Desert Vista safety Xander Franquero received an offer from Simpson.
Peoria offensive tackle Jonah Wright received an offer from Southern Utah.
Horizon wide receiver Avery Lambert received offers from Buena Vista and Southern Nazarene.
Notre Dame linebacker Sam McCracken received an offer from Simpson.
Sunnyside safety Dominic Murrieta received his first offer from Wooster (Ohio).
Skyline safety Tyler Speece received an offer from Oberlin (Ohio).
Greenway kicker/punter Brandon Woodland received his first offers from Tabor (Kans.) and Mayville State (N. Dak.).
Cesar Chavez running back Linwood Crawford received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Shadow Ridge offensive tackle Jack Chappelle received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
Desert Mountain wide receiver Rogan Freeburg received an offer from Southern Nazarene (Okla.).
Valley Christian tight end Chandler Carter received an offer from Tennessee Tech.
Florence quarterback Christopher Walter received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received offer from Nichols (Mass.) and Tabor.
Pinnacle offensive guard Alec Bernardo received an offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Pinnacle center Jake LeBlanc received an offer from Lewis & Clark.
Nogales cornerback Heriberto Barnett received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).
Cienega safety CJ Flores received offers from Jamestown (N. Dak.) and Lewis & Clark.
Desert Mountain linebacker Eli Mackowski received an offer from Luther (Iowa).
Mesa Mountain View cornerback Ron Bruce received his first offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Drake, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier
Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ripon, St. Olaf, Whittier
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Hamline, Luther, Simpson, Wooster
Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton
Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, MidAmerica Nazarene, Trine
Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan
Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (FS): Arizona Christian
Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier
William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian
Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, Minnesota Morris, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso
Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale
Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Drake, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier
Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico
Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage
Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary
Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho
Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain
Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg
Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell
Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Simpson
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin
Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): Pacific
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Simpson, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT
Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier
Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Jamestown
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Penn, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso
Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine
Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois
Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian
Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Southwest Minnesota State
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Eastern New Mexico, Trine
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Drake, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn
Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound
John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE
Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Whittier
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster
Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, Simpson
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Nebraska Wesleyan
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso
Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine
Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, St. Olaf
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego
Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian
Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier
Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon
Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Luther, Ripon, Simpson
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn
Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon
James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), St. Norbert
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST
Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State
Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier
Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale
Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Ripon
Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton
Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY
Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO
Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): Trine
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Simpson
PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, St. Olaf
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale
Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson
Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Southwest Minnesota State
Saia Mapakaitolo - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton
Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico
Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine
Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Heidelberg, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone
Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State
Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton
Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tabor
Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Wooster
Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Saint Mary (Kans.)
Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevainui Neher - Chandler (C): Drake, Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern
Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF
Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mary
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, Northern State, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): SAN DIEGO STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Ripon
Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Mary
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Mary, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Juniata
Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona
Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada
Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah
Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State
Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton
Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary
Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton
Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Bethel (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary
Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.)
Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Idaho
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier
CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier
Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier
Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Utah, Western Michigan
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton
AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier
Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Carthage, Nichols, Tabor
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin
Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone
Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine
Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson
Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Whittier
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn
Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah
Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah
Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): New Mexico, Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Southwest Minnesota State
Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet
Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster
Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH
Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier
Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International
Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Akron
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Mayville State, Tabor
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, Southern Utah
Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield
Brophy LB Ellis-Dennard commits to New Mexico State University
UPDATED: 11/15/20
Brophy linebacker and safety Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard closed out a chapter of his football career on Friday night. Last weekend, he made plans for his next one.
Ellis-Dennard announced last Sunday on Twitter a verbal commitment to play college football at New Mexico State. NMSU made its offer to the 6-foot, 205-pound athlete in December of last year.
"I loved the fact that they were the first and only Division I school to give me an offer," Ellis-Dennard said in a text message. "They saw something in me and took a chance. For that, I'm appreciative. Also, they made me feel welcomed and the coaching staff seems like a great bunch and they were easy to get behind. In my head, it seemed like a no-brainer."
Brophy posted stats for its first five games and in those, Ellis-Dennard made 36 tackles. He had 73 as a junior for the Broncos.
Ellis-Dennard is expecting to play outside linebacker for the Aggies.
New Mexico State, an FBS independent, postponed football for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aggies currently have three games scheduled for a spring season. NM State will host Tarleton State (Tex.) on Feb. 20 and that will be followed by games in Las Cruces against New Mexico Highland and Dixie State.
Myles Taylor and Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten celebrated a 5A Conference championship as teammates at Williams Field last December as juniors. Following their senior years, they'll be together again at South Dakota State.
Taylor, a wide receiver/defensive back, and Wolfcale-Holsten, a defensive tackle, each made their declarations last Wednesday.
Taylor has 28 receptions for 515 yards this season with four touchdowns. He's playing a little more defense this year and has 15 tackles. Taylor grabbed his first interception of the season earlier this month against Desert Ridge. The 6-1, 175-pounder received the first of his eight Division I offers from South Dakota State back in April.
Taylor said SDSU could play him on either side of the ball, but he believes he will be a defensive back on Saturdays.
"The coaches have been there for me since the beginning," Taylor said in a text message. "The facilities are awesome! I also know a few people going there."
One of the people he knows is Wolfcale-Holsten, a 6-2, 285-pound defensive tackle. He had 41 tackles and seven sacks through the first six games of the year for the Black Hawks. It was just a day before his commitment that he collected the offer from South Dakota State.
"My goal has always been D-I since I was a kid," Wolfcale-Holsten said. "They have everything I want and need on a football and educational standpoint. Then when I saw the campus, facilities, and the small town of Brookings, I was amazed and probably the most excited about college ball since I got my first offer a couple months prior."
Wolfcale-Holsten toured the city of Brookings (population 22,000) virtually earlier this week. He was able to meet all of the coaches and put names to faces.
A couple weeks ago, South Dakota State held an intrasquad scrimmage to celebrate Hobo Day activities. The Blue squad edged the White team, 10-6. Torren Union, a redshirt cornerback who played at Marcos de Niza, had an interception for the winning Blue side. The Jackrabbits, who were 8-5 and played in the FCS playoffs in 2019, are scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Feb. 20 at Southern Illinois. SDSU will play an eight game spring slate with all of them Missouri Valley Football Conference contests.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
BROWN BEARS
Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler
GRINNELL PIONEERS
Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
MARY MARAUDERS
Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy
NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Hank Pepper (LS) - Chandler
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Rashan Adams (CB) - Centennial
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field
ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS
Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge
ST. OLAF OLES
Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford
STANFORD CARDINAL
Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCF KNIGHTS
Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
UNLV REBELS
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
USC TROJANS
Saia Mapakaitolo (OT) - Red Mountain
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel