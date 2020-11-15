ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/15

UPDATED: 11/15/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Upcoming games listed are given in Arizona times.



Sione Hingano is now up to four offers from the Big Sky Conference as he received one from Weber State last Wednesday. The 6-5, 280-pound offensive tackle helped keep Chandler undefeated (6-0) with a win over Highland on Friday, 42-19. The top-seeded Wolves are averaging 49.8 points and 478 yards per game. Hingano was offered following a conversation with Weber State offensive line coach Brent Myers. The Chandler O-Line has given quarterback Mikey Keene plenty of time to throw as attested by his 16 touchdown passes against just one interception. Weber State now has dates to look forward to as the Big Sky came out with its spring 2021 football schedule. It will be a six-game conference-only slate over eight weeks. The Wildcats open on the road at longtime-rival Idaho State on Feb. 27. Northern Arizona will pay a visit to Ogden on March 13. Weber State has won three straight Big Sky Conference titles and reached the semifinals of the FCS playoffs last year.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (11/8):

Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received offers from Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.) and Simpson (Iowa).

Yuma Catholic wide receiver Jonah Leon received an offer from Gustavus Adolphus.

River Valley cornerback Amaro Contreras received his first offer from St. Francis (Ill.).

Cesar Chavez linebacker Chris Montelongo received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Florence defensive end Wyatt Manning received an offer from Simpson.

Florence center Kolton Stone received offers from Simpson and Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Casteel cornerback Caleb Parker received an offer from Simpson.

Desert Vista safety Xander Franquero received an offer from Simpson.

Peoria offensive tackle Jonah Wright received an offer from Southern Utah.

Horizon wide receiver Avery Lambert received offers from Buena Vista and Southern Nazarene.

Notre Dame linebacker Sam McCracken received an offer from Simpson.

Sunnyside safety Dominic Murrieta received his first offer from Wooster (Ohio).

Skyline safety Tyler Speece received an offer from Oberlin (Ohio).

Greenway kicker/punter Brandon Woodland received his first offers from Tabor (Kans.) and Mayville State (N. Dak.).

Cesar Chavez running back Linwood Crawford received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Shadow Ridge offensive tackle Jack Chappelle received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Desert Mountain wide receiver Rogan Freeburg received an offer from Southern Nazarene (Okla.).

Valley Christian tight end Chandler Carter received an offer from Tennessee Tech.

Florence quarterback Christopher Walter received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received offer from Nichols (Mass.) and Tabor.

Pinnacle offensive guard Alec Bernardo received an offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Pinnacle center Jake LeBlanc received an offer from Lewis & Clark.

Nogales cornerback Heriberto Barnett received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).

Cienega safety CJ Flores received offers from Jamestown (N. Dak.) and Lewis & Clark.

Desert Mountain linebacker Eli Mackowski received an offer from Luther (Iowa).

Mesa Mountain View cornerback Ron Bruce received his first offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.