ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/21

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/21
San Diego offers Liberty offensive tackle Sfarcioc
UPDATED: 11/21/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
The first offer has come in for Kyle Sfarcioc and it's from the University of San Diego. The 6-4, 295-pound offensive tackle has helped Liberty (5-3) qualify for the Open Division tournament. The fifth-seeded Lions, who won the 6A Conference last year, are averaging 35.4 points and 345 yards per game, respectively. Sfarcioc is being recruited by USD recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Steve Oliver, who played his high school ball at Hamilton. The Liberty O-Line has given quarterback Brock Mast plenty of time to throw as attested by his 17 touchdown passes against just two interceptions through the Lions' first seven games. San Diego is a member of the Pioneer Football League (FCS), which is not conducting a football season this fall. No announcement has been made about playing in the spring. The conference extends from coast to coast. The Toreros have dominated it for a few years and have a 37-game winning streak in league games. USD has claimed the conference title in each of the last six seasons and went 9-3 in 2019, advancing to the FCS Playoffs.
Another player picking up a San Diego offer (and heading to the Open tournament) is Hamilton offensive guard Connor DePrez. The 6-4, 250-pounder had the experience of playing on national television Friday night in the Battle of Arizona Avenue against Chandler. Hamilton (6-1) is the No. 2 seed and will meet Corona del Sol on Friday night. The Huskies averaged 37 points and 398 yards per contest this year. DePrez has been creating holes for a pair of running backs (Noah Schmidt and Rodney Clemente) that have combined for 17 rushing touchdowns. He also earned an offer from Idaho this week. The Vandals will have new uniforms when they play Big Sky Conference (FCS) football this spring. They will be all-white road unis with pride gold helmets. Idaho will play six conference games this spring starting on Feb. 27 at home in the Kibbie Dome against Northern Colorado. UI finished 5-7 last year.
Chandler offensive tackle Ali'i Kai Ormita received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan, Lakeland (Wisc.), and Allegheny (Pa.).
Coconino running back Zach Bennett received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Casteel cornerback Caleb Parker received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Canyon del Oro cornerback Raife Anthony received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Horizon wide receiver Avery Lambert received an offer from Ottawa.
Horizon center Jackson Sebastiani received an offer from Ottawa.
Horizon linebacker Landon Mumford received his first offer from Ottawa.
Mesquite wide receiver Eric Lira received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.
Ironwood cornerback Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Highland safety Ammon Allen received an offer from South Dakota State.
Mountain Pointe tight end Kevin Sawitzke received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.
Cibola tight end Liam Hoffmeyer received an offer from Fordham (N.Y.).
Poston Butte quarterback Gavin Lloyd received an offer from Iowa Wesleyan.
Saguaro linebacker Donavan Thomason received an offer from Simpson.
Hamilton offensive tackle Alexander Bruns received an offer from Colorado School of Mines.
Greenway kicker/punter Brandon Woodland recevied an offer from Arizona Christian.
Shadow Ridge offensive guard Chris Stoica received an offer from Judson (Ill.).
Williams Field cornerback Braxton Anderson received an offer from Simpson.
Desert Edge safety Mikey Ortiz received an offer from Allegheny.
Centennial defensive tackle Cross Moojen received his first offers from Simpson and Rocky Mountain.
Pinnacle center Jake LeBlanc received an offer from Ottawa.
Horizon defensive end Peter Chawki received an offer from Ottawa.
Cienega running back Gabe Levy received an offer from Black Hills State.
Pinnacle offensive tackle Gavin Guarino received an offer from Ottawa.
Combs safety Joey Jensen received an offer from Saint Mary (Kans.).
Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received an offer from Lyon (Ark.).
Queen Creek cornerback Cavan Riggs received an offer from St. Thomas (Minn.).
Queen Creek offensive tackle Derrick Brown received an offer from South Dakota State.
Florence defensive end Wyatt Manning recevied an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).
Hamilton linebacker Mo Sarnowski received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Trevor Browne kicker/punter Brian Angeles received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Centennial linebacker Devin Sanchez received offers from Rocky Mountain and Allegheny.
Basha safety Cayden Camacho received an offer from Judson.
Salpointe defensive tackle Sam McCracken received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), DRAKE, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier
Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ripon, St. Olaf, Whittier
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brian Angeles - Trevor Browne (K/P): Clarke
Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Hamline, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wooster
Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Carroll, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton
Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, MidAmerica Nazarene, Trine
Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan
Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (FS): Arizona Christian
Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier
William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian
Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, Minnesota Morris, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso
Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, SIMPSON
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale
Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Drake, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier
Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico
Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage
Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary
Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho, South Dakota State
Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain
Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg
Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Colorado Mesa, Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell
Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Judson, Simpson
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin
Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): Pacific
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Simpson, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT
Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier
Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Jamestown
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa
Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Penn, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso
John Coleman - Estrella Foothills (LB): Puget Sound
Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine
Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois
Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian
Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Idaho, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Eastern New Mexico, Trine
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Drake, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn
Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound
John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE
Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Whittier
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster
Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, Simpson
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Nebraska Wesleyan
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso
Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine
Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, St. Olaf
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego
Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian
Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier
Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon
Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): BYU, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Lakeland, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, WASHBURN
Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon
James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Saint Mary (Kans.), St. Norbert
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST
Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State
Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier
Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale
Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Ripon
Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton
Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Ottawa, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Black Hills State, Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY
Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO
Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): Trine
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson
PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, St. Olaf
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale
Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson
Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Southwest Minnesota State
Saia Mapakaitolo - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton
Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico
Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine
Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Heidelberg, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone
Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State
Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton
Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian
Cross Moojen - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tabor
Landon Mumford - Horizon (LB): Ottawa
Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Wooster
Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Saint Mary (Kans.)
Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevainui Neher - Chandler (C): Drake, Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern
Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF
Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mary, Rocky Mountain
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, Northern State, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): SAN DIEGO STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Ripon
Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Mary
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Mary, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Juniata
Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona
Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada
Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah
Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State
Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton
Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary
Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton
Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Allegheny, Bethel (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline, Rocky Mountain
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary
Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Northern Arizona
Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier
CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Sfarcioc - Liberty (OT): San Diego
Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier
Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier
Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Utah, Western Michigan
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton
AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier
Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Carthage, Lyon, Nichols, Tabor
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin
Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone
Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Judson, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine
Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson
Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Whittier
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn
Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah
Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah
Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): New Mexico, Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Southwest Minnesota State
Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet
Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster
Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH
Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier
Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International
Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Akron
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Tabor
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, SOUTHERN UTAH
Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield
Cougars gain commitment from Chandler offensive lineman Hingano
UPDATED: 11/21/20
Last Tuesday, Sione Hingano received an offer from the place he called his "dream school" - Brigham Young University. Just 48 hours later, the Chandler offensive tackle announced his commitment to the Provo college.
Hingano is named after his grandfather, who also had a scholarship to BYU.
"He was able to get his doctorate degree from there, which was amazing to me," Hingano said in a text message. "I just want to follow in my grandpa's footsteps in receiving my education and it has always been my dream school."
He plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU. Prior to that, he will try to help the Wolves win a fifth straight state championship.
The offer from the Cougars is his first from an FBS school. Hingano held four offers from the Big Sky Conference (Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, and Weber State).
Kalani Sitake has guided BYU to a 9-0 record and a No. 8 national ranking. The Cougars rolled to a win on Saturday over North Alabama, 66-14. It's been a year of scrambling for games as BYU is an FBS Independent. Without ties to a conference, and most leagues doing league games only, the Cougars have had to do some work. BYU will finish the regular season on Dec. 12 with a home game in LaVell Edwards Stadium against San Diego State. The Cougars are in the mix to snag a New Year's Six invitation as the highest ranking team not in a Power Five conference.
Walden Grove High School, located in Sahuarita (15 miles south of Tucson), is playing just its ninth varsity season. However, the Red Wolves have now put linebackers into Division I colleges in back-to-back seasons.
Sebastian Adamski, who is 6-foot and 225 pounds, made his declaration to Drake University last Monday. Drake plays in the Pioneer Football League (FCS), the same conference where Rick Avelar (Dayton) signed with last February.
"It's a great program and a great academic school," Adamski said in a text message. "I have been recruited by the head coach (Todd Stepsis) for months and the close relationship that I have with him and my LB coach (Al Smith) is fantastic and I feel as part of the family."
Walden Grove has played in just three games this season, starting on October 30. The Red Wolves have won all of them and Adamski is leading the team in tackles with 30. He also has a pair of sacks and has forced a fumble.
Adamski received his offer from Drake in September. He also held nine offers from smaller colleges.
Drake, located in Iowa, is not playing a football season this fall. The PFL, which includes schools in both San Diego and New York state, opted not to play citing concerns with team travel. The Bulldogs finished 6-5 last year. Drake has compiled 14 winning seasons over the past 15 years.
He goes by the Twitter handle of @Big_Wright75 and the big certainly applies. 6-foot-7 (and 290-pound) Jonah Wright, an offensive tackle at Peoria will be playing Division I football as he announced his commitment to Southern Utah University last Tuesday.
"I really liked their coaching staff from the start," Wright said in a text message. "I feel they are the best fit for me to better myself not only in athletics, but as a student as well."
Wright is one of four linemen that returned as a starter for the Panthers (5-3), who will play in the 4A quarterfinals this Friday at Casa Grande. He received his offer from SUU just a week before committing.
Southern Utah is one of 12 Big Sky Conference (FCS) teams that will take part in a six-game spring season. The Thunderbirds will start on the road at Cal Poly on Feb. 27. The Grand Canyon Rivalry with Northern Arizona will resume on April 3 when SUU travels south to Flagstaff. Southern Utah, located in Cedar City, finished 3-9 last year.
Andrew Husfelt has been a four-year varsity player at Cienega. The 6-3, 270-pound center announced his commitment last Thursday to Washburn University.
Last year, the Bobcats finished 9-3 and averaged 205 rushing yards per game. Husfelt is excited to play at a college that treats offense with a priority.
"I chose Washburn because of the strength of the program and the degree that I want," Husfelt said in a text message. "The dominant offense that they have really is the type of offense that I'd like to be a part of."
Husfelt, whose high school team has played just two games thus far in 2020, is an honor roll student and plans to study Criminology at the Division II school in Kansas.
Washburn plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athtletics Association, which suspended football for this fall. The Ichabods were set to have a pair of exhibition games this month, but they were canceled due to 15 positive COVID-19 tests on the team. Washburn was preparing for contests with Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri. The plan is to work with the players in the spring semester with the hopes of a full season in the fall of 2021. Washburn finished 6-5 last year and put up big point totals (37, 49, and 57) in each of their last three victories to secure a winning record.
Unlike athletes at the Division I level, those looking for Division III schools have been able to check out colleges. Alex Boyle, a linebacker at Centennial, had a visit to Simpson College in Iowa last June. He received an offer from the Storm last Monday and announced his commitment on Saturday.
"I think it really came down to the feeling I got when I stepped on campus and it felt like home," Boyle said in a text message. "The whole coaching staff has treated me with nothing but respect and I'm happy they decided to take a chance on me."
The 5-10, 150-pound athlete, who has also played running back, is the sixth player from the Coyotes to commit to a four-year college. Centennial (6-2) will host Liberty in the Open Division playoffs this Friday.
Simpson is a member of the American Rivers Conference, which recently announced a schedule for football as it's being moved from fall to next spring. The Storm will play three games against A-R-C competition. The team won't leave the state of Iowa as it has road games at Buena Vista and Central on March 27 and April 3, respectively. Simpson will have its lone home game (and Senior Day) on April 10 against Coe. The Storm went 5-5 last year, defeating Buena Vista and falling to Central and Coe.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
BROWN BEARS
Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral
BYU COUGARS
Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler
GRINNELL PIONEERS
Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
MARY MARAUDERS
Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy
NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Hank Pepper (LS) - Chandler
SIMPSON STORM
Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Rashan Adams (CB) - Centennial
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria
ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS
Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge
ST. OLAF OLES
Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford
STANFORD CARDINAL
Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCF KNIGHTS
Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
UNLV REBELS
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
USC TROJANS
Saia Mapakaitolo (OT) - Red Mountain
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe
WASHBURN ICHABODS
Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel