ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/21

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/21

Chris Eaton
San Diego offers Liberty offensive tackle Sfarcioc

UPDATED: 11/21/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Upcoming games listed are given in Arizona times.

The first offer has come in for Kyle Sfarcioc and it's from the University of San Diego. The 6-4, 295-pound offensive tackle has helped Liberty (5-3) qualify for the Open Division tournament. The fifth-seeded Lions, who won the 6A Conference last year, are averaging 35.4 points and 345 yards per game, respectively. Sfarcioc is being recruited by USD recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Steve Oliver, who played his high school ball at Hamilton. The Liberty O-Line has given quarterback Brock Mast plenty of time to throw as attested by his 17 touchdown passes against just two interceptions through the Lions' first seven games. San Diego is a member of the Pioneer Football League (FCS), which is not conducting a football season this fall. No announcement has been made about playing in the spring. The conference extends from coast to coast. The Toreros have dominated it for a few years and have a 37-game winning streak in league games. USD has claimed the conference title in each of the last six seasons and went 9-3 in 2019, advancing to the FCS Playoffs.

Another player picking up a San Diego offer (and heading to the Open tournament) is Hamilton offensive guard Connor DePrez. The 6-4, 250-pounder had the experience of playing on national television Friday night in the Battle of Arizona Avenue against Chandler. Hamilton (6-1) is the No. 2 seed and will meet Corona del Sol on Friday night. The Huskies averaged 37 points and 398 yards per contest this year. DePrez has been creating holes for a pair of running backs (Noah Schmidt and Rodney Clemente) that have combined for 17 rushing touchdowns. He also earned an offer from Idaho this week. The Vandals will have new uniforms when they play Big Sky Conference (FCS) football this spring. They will be all-white road unis with pride gold helmets. Idaho will play six conference games this spring starting on Feb. 27 at home in the Kibbie Dome against Northern Colorado. UI finished 5-7 last year.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Monday:

Chandler offensive tackle Ali'i Kai Ormita received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan, Lakeland (Wisc.), and Allegheny (Pa.).
Coconino running back Zach Bennett received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Casteel cornerback Caleb Parker received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Canyon del Oro cornerback Raife Anthony received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Horizon wide receiver Avery Lambert received an offer from Ottawa.
Horizon center Jackson Sebastiani received an offer from Ottawa.
Horizon linebacker Landon Mumford received his first offer from Ottawa.
Mesquite wide receiver Eric Lira received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.
Ironwood cornerback Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Highland safety Ammon Allen received an offer from South Dakota State.
Mountain Pointe tight end Kevin Sawitzke received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.
Cibola tight end Liam Hoffmeyer received an offer from Fordham (N.Y.).
Poston Butte quarterback Gavin Lloyd received an offer from Iowa Wesleyan.
Saguaro linebacker Donavan Thomason received an offer from Simpson.
Hamilton offensive tackle Alexander Bruns received an offer from Colorado School of Mines.
Greenway kicker/punter Brandon Woodland recevied an offer from Arizona Christian.
Shadow Ridge offensive guard Chris Stoica received an offer from Judson (Ill.).
Williams Field cornerback Braxton Anderson received an offer from Simpson.
Desert Edge safety Mikey Ortiz received an offer from Allegheny.
Centennial defensive tackle Cross Moojen received his first offers from Simpson and Rocky Mountain.
Pinnacle center Jake LeBlanc received an offer from Ottawa.
Horizon defensive end Peter Chawki received an offer from Ottawa.
Cienega running back Gabe Levy received an offer from Black Hills State.
Pinnacle offensive tackle Gavin Guarino received an offer from Ottawa.
Combs safety Joey Jensen received an offer from Saint Mary (Kans.).
Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received an offer from Lyon (Ark.).
Queen Creek cornerback Cavan Riggs received an offer from St. Thomas (Minn.).
Queen Creek offensive tackle Derrick Brown received an offer from South Dakota State.
Florence defensive end Wyatt Manning recevied an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).
Hamilton linebacker Mo Sarnowski received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Trevor Browne kicker/punter Brian Angeles received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Centennial linebacker Devin Sanchez received offers from Rocky Mountain and Allegheny.
Basha safety Cayden Camacho received an offer from Judson.
Salpointe defensive tackle Sam McCracken received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), DRAKE, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier

Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ripon, St. Olaf, Whittier

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine

Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls

Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brian Angeles - Trevor Browne (K/P): Clarke

Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Hamline, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wooster

Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Carroll, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton

Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, MidAmerica Nazarene, Trine

Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan

Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (FS): Arizona Christian

Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier

William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian

Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, Minnesota Morris, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso

Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, SIMPSON

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale

Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Drake, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier

Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico

Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage

Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary

Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho, South Dakota State

Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain

Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg

Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Colorado Mesa, Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell

Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Judson, Simpson

Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin

Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): Pacific

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Simpson, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT

Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier

Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Jamestown

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Penn, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso

John Coleman - Estrella Foothills (LB): Puget Sound

Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier

Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine

Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois

Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian

Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV

Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Idaho, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Eastern New Mexico, Trine

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland

Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Drake, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn

Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound

John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE

Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Whittier

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster

Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, Simpson

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Nebraska Wesleyan

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso

Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine

Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, St. Olaf

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego

Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian

Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier

Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon

Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): BYU, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Lakeland, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, WASHBURN

Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Saint Mary (Kans.), St. Norbert

Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST

Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State

Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier

Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale

Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Ripon

Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton

Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Ottawa, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Black Hills State, Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY

Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO

Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): Trine

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson

PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline

Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, St. Olaf

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale

Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Southwest Minnesota State

Saia Mapakaitolo - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State

Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton

Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico

Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine

Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Heidelberg, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone

Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State

Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton

Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian

Cross Moojen - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tabor

Landon Mumford - Horizon (LB): Ottawa

Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Wooster

Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Saint Mary (Kans.)

Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier

Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevainui Neher - Chandler (C): Drake, Georgetown, Lamar

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern

Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale

Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF

Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mary, Rocky Mountain

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, Northern State, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): SAN DIEGO STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Ripon

Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Mary

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine

Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (S): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Mary, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)

Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Juniata

Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona

Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada

Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah

Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State

Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton

Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary

Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton

Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Allegheny, Bethel (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline, Rocky Mountain

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane

Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary

Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Northern Arizona

Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier

CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier

Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Sfarcioc - Liberty (OT): San Diego

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier

Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier

Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Utah, Western Michigan

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton

AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier

Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Carthage, Lyon, Nichols, Tabor

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin

Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone

Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Judson, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine

Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson

Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Whittier

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn

Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah

Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah

Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): New Mexico, Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Southwest Minnesota State

Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet

Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster

Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State

Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf

Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico

Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH

Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier

Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International

Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Akron

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Tabor

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson

Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, SOUTHERN UTAH

Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield

Cougars gain commitment from Chandler offensive lineman Hingano

UPDATED: 11/21/20

Last Tuesday, Sione Hingano received an offer from the place he called his "dream school" - Brigham Young University. Just 48 hours later, the Chandler offensive tackle announced his commitment to the Provo college.

Hingano is named after his grandfather, who also had a scholarship to BYU.

"He was able to get his doctorate degree from there, which was amazing to me," Hingano said in a text message. "I just want to follow in my grandpa's footsteps in receiving my education and it has always been my dream school."

He plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU. Prior to that, he will try to help the Wolves win a fifth straight state championship.

The offer from the Cougars is his first from an FBS school. Hingano held four offers from the Big Sky Conference (Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, and Weber State).

Kalani Sitake has guided BYU to a 9-0 record and a No. 8 national ranking. The Cougars rolled to a win on Saturday over North Alabama, 66-14. It's been a year of scrambling for games as BYU is an FBS Independent. Without ties to a conference, and most leagues doing league games only, the Cougars have had to do some work. BYU will finish the regular season on Dec. 12 with a home game in LaVell Edwards Stadium against San Diego State. The Cougars are in the mix to snag a New Year's Six invitation as the highest ranking team not in a Power Five conference.


Walden Grove High School, located in Sahuarita (15 miles south of Tucson), is playing just its ninth varsity season. However, the Red Wolves have now put linebackers into Division I colleges in back-to-back seasons.

Sebastian Adamski, who is 6-foot and 225 pounds, made his declaration to Drake University last Monday. Drake plays in the Pioneer Football League (FCS), the same conference where Rick Avelar (Dayton) signed with last February.

"It's a great program and a great academic school," Adamski said in a text message. "I have been recruited by the head coach (Todd Stepsis) for months and the close relationship that I have with him and my LB coach (Al Smith) is fantastic and I feel as part of the family."

Walden Grove has played in just three games this season, starting on October 30. The Red Wolves have won all of them and Adamski is leading the team in tackles with 30. He also has a pair of sacks and has forced a fumble.

Adamski received his offer from Drake in September. He also held nine offers from smaller colleges.

Drake, located in Iowa, is not playing a football season this fall. The PFL, which includes schools in both San Diego and New York state, opted not to play citing concerns with team travel. The Bulldogs finished 6-5 last year. Drake has compiled 14 winning seasons over the past 15 years.


He goes by the Twitter handle of @Big_Wright75 and the big certainly applies. 6-foot-7 (and 290-pound) Jonah Wright, an offensive tackle at Peoria will be playing Division I football as he announced his commitment to Southern Utah University last Tuesday.

"I really liked their coaching staff from the start," Wright said in a text message. "I feel they are the best fit for me to better myself not only in athletics, but as a student as well."

Wright is one of four linemen that returned as a starter for the Panthers (5-3), who will play in the 4A quarterfinals this Friday at Casa Grande. He received his offer from SUU just a week before committing.

Southern Utah is one of 12 Big Sky Conference (FCS) teams that will take part in a six-game spring season. The Thunderbirds will start on the road at Cal Poly on Feb. 27. The Grand Canyon Rivalry with Northern Arizona will resume on April 3 when SUU travels south to Flagstaff. Southern Utah, located in Cedar City, finished 3-9 last year.


Andrew Husfelt has been a four-year varsity player at Cienega. The 6-3, 270-pound center announced his commitment last Thursday to Washburn University.

Last year, the Bobcats finished 9-3 and averaged 205 rushing yards per game. Husfelt is excited to play at a college that treats offense with a priority.

"I chose Washburn because of the strength of the program and the degree that I want," Husfelt said in a text message. "The dominant offense that they have really is the type of offense that I'd like to be a part of."

Husfelt, whose high school team has played just two games thus far in 2020, is an honor roll student and plans to study Criminology at the Division II school in Kansas.

Washburn plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athtletics Association, which suspended football for this fall. The Ichabods were set to have a pair of exhibition games this month, but they were canceled due to 15 positive COVID-19 tests on the team. Washburn was preparing for contests with Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri. The plan is to work with the players in the spring semester with the hopes of a full season in the fall of 2021. Washburn finished 6-5 last year and put up big point totals (37, 49, and 57) in each of their last three victories to secure a winning record.


Unlike athletes at the Division I level, those looking for Division III schools have been able to check out colleges. Alex Boyle, a linebacker at Centennial, had a visit to Simpson College in Iowa last June. He received an offer from the Storm last Monday and announced his commitment on Saturday.

"I think it really came down to the feeling I got when I stepped on campus and it felt like home," Boyle said in a text message. "The whole coaching staff has treated me with nothing but respect and I'm happy they decided to take a chance on me."

The 5-10, 150-pound athlete, who has also played running back, is the sixth player from the Coyotes to commit to a four-year college. Centennial (6-2) will host Liberty in the Open Division playoffs this Friday.

Simpson is a member of the American Rivers Conference, which recently announced a schedule for football as it's being moved from fall to next spring. The Storm will play three games against A-R-C competition. The team won't leave the state of Iowa as it has road games at Buena Vista and Central on March 27 and April 3, respectively. Simpson will have its lone home game (and Senior Day) on April 10 against Coe. The Storm went 5-5 last year, defeating Buena Vista and falling to Central and Coe.

Walden Grove LB Sebastian Adamski (Photo Courtesy of Sebastian Adamski)
Walden Grove LB Sebastian Adamski (Photo Courtesy of Sebastian Adamski)
Peoria OT Jonah Wright (Photo Courtesy of Jonah Wright)
Peoria OT Jonah Wright (Photo Courtesy of Jonah Wright)
Cienega C Andrew Husfelt
Cienega C Andrew Husfelt
Centennial LB Alex Boyle (Photo Courtesy of Alex Boyle)
Centennial LB Alex Boyle (Photo Courtesy of Alex Boyle)

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler

BROWN BEARS

Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral

BYU COUGARS

Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler

GRINNELL PIONEERS

Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway

MARY MARAUDERS

Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy

NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS

Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Hank Pepper (LS) - Chandler

SIMPSON STORM

Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Rashan Adams (CB) - Centennial
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria

ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS

Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge

ST. OLAF OLES

Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford

STANFORD CARDINAL

Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

TOLEDO ROCKETS

Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley

UCF KNIGHTS

Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler

UCLA BRUINS

Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel

UNLV REBELS

Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial

USC TROJANS

Saia Mapakaitolo (OT) - Red Mountain

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe

WASHBURN ICHABODS

Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

