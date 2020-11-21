ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/21

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Chandler offensive tackle Ali'i Kai Ormita received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan, Lakeland (Wisc.), and Allegheny (Pa.). Coconino running back Zach Bennett received an offer from Arizona Christian. Casteel cornerback Caleb Parker received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Canyon del Oro cornerback Raife Anthony received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Horizon wide receiver Avery Lambert received an offer from Ottawa. Horizon center Jackson Sebastiani received an offer from Ottawa. Horizon linebacker Landon Mumford received his first offer from Ottawa. Mesquite wide receiver Eric Lira received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State. Ironwood cornerback Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon received an offer from Simpson (Iowa). Highland safety Ammon Allen received an offer from South Dakota State. Mountain Pointe tight end Kevin Sawitzke received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State. Cibola tight end Liam Hoffmeyer received an offer from Fordham (N.Y.). Poston Butte quarterback Gavin Lloyd received an offer from Iowa Wesleyan. Saguaro linebacker Donavan Thomason received an offer from Simpson. Hamilton offensive tackle Alexander Bruns received an offer from Colorado School of Mines. Greenway kicker/punter Brandon Woodland recevied an offer from Arizona Christian. Shadow Ridge offensive guard Chris Stoica received an offer from Judson (Ill.). Williams Field cornerback Braxton Anderson received an offer from Simpson. Desert Edge safety Mikey Ortiz received an offer from Allegheny. Centennial defensive tackle Cross Moojen received his first offers from Simpson and Rocky Mountain. Pinnacle center Jake LeBlanc received an offer from Ottawa. Horizon defensive end Peter Chawki received an offer from Ottawa. Cienega running back Gabe Levy received an offer from Black Hills State. Pinnacle offensive tackle Gavin Guarino received an offer from Ottawa. Combs safety Joey Jensen received an offer from Saint Mary (Kans.). Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received an offer from Lyon (Ark.). Queen Creek cornerback Cavan Riggs received an offer from St. Thomas (Minn.). Queen Creek offensive tackle Derrick Brown received an offer from South Dakota State. Florence defensive end Wyatt Manning recevied an offer from Carthage (Wisc.). Hamilton linebacker Mo Sarnowski received an offer from Northern Arizona. Trevor Browne kicker/punter Brian Angeles received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa). Centennial linebacker Devin Sanchez received offers from Rocky Mountain and Allegheny. Basha safety Cayden Camacho received an offer from Judson. Salpointe defensive tackle Sam McCracken received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Another player picking up a San Diego offer (and heading to the Open tournament) is Hamilton offensive guard Connor DePrez . The 6-4, 250-pounder had the experience of playing on national television Friday night in the Battle of Arizona Avenue against Chandler. Hamilton (6-1) is the No. 2 seed and will meet Corona del Sol on Friday night. The Huskies averaged 37 points and 398 yards per contest this year. DePrez has been creating holes for a pair of running backs (Noah Schmidt and Rodney Clemente) that have combined for 17 rushing touchdowns. He also earned an offer from Idaho this week. The Vandals will have new uniforms when they play Big Sky Conference (FCS) football this spring. They will be all-white road unis with pride gold helmets. Idaho will play six conference games this spring starting on Feb. 27 at home in the Kibbie Dome against Northern Colorado. UI finished 5-7 last year.

The first offer has come in for Kyle Sfarcioc and it's from the University of San Diego. The 6-4, 295-pound offensive tackle has helped Liberty (5-3) qualify for the Open Division tournament. The fifth-seeded Lions, who won the 6A Conference last year, are averaging 35.4 points and 345 yards per game, respectively. Sfarcioc is being recruited by USD recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Steve Oliver, who played his high school ball at Hamilton. The Liberty O-Line has given quarterback Brock Mast plenty of time to throw as attested by his 17 touchdown passes against just two interceptions through the Lions' first seven games. San Diego is a member of the Pioneer Football League (FCS), which is not conducting a football season this fall. No announcement has been made about playing in the spring. The conference extends from coast to coast. The Toreros have dominated it for a few years and have a 37-game winning streak in league games. USD has claimed the conference title in each of the last six seasons and went 9-3 in 2019, advancing to the FCS Playoffs.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Last Tuesday, Sione Hingano received an offer from the place he called his "dream school" - Brigham Young University. Just 48 hours later, the Chandler offensive tackle announced his commitment to the Provo college.



Hingano is named after his grandfather, who also had a scholarship to BYU.

"He was able to get his doctorate degree from there, which was amazing to me," Hingano said in a text message. "I just want to follow in my grandpa's footsteps in receiving my education and it has always been my dream school."



He plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU. Prior to that, he will try to help the Wolves win a fifth straight state championship.



The offer from the Cougars is his first from an FBS school. Hingano held four offers from the Big Sky Conference (Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, and Weber State).



Kalani Sitake has guided BYU to a 9-0 record and a No. 8 national ranking. The Cougars rolled to a win on Saturday over North Alabama, 66-14. It's been a year of scrambling for games as BYU is an FBS Independent. Without ties to a conference, and most leagues doing league games only, the Cougars have had to do some work. BYU will finish the regular season on Dec. 12 with a home game in LaVell Edwards Stadium against San Diego State. The Cougars are in the mix to snag a New Year's Six invitation as the highest ranking team not in a Power Five conference.





Walden Grove High School, located in Sahuarita (15 miles south of Tucson), is playing just its ninth varsity season. However, the Red Wolves have now put linebackers into Division I colleges in back-to-back seasons.



Sebastian Adamski, who is 6-foot and 225 pounds, made his declaration to Drake University last Monday. Drake plays in the Pioneer Football League (FCS), the same conference where Rick Avelar (Dayton) signed with last February.



"It's a great program and a great academic school," Adamski said in a text message. "I have been recruited by the head coach (Todd Stepsis) for months and the close relationship that I have with him and my LB coach (Al Smith) is fantastic and I feel as part of the family."



Walden Grove has played in just three games this season, starting on October 30. The Red Wolves have won all of them and Adamski is leading the team in tackles with 30. He also has a pair of sacks and has forced a fumble.



Adamski received his offer from Drake in September. He also held nine offers from smaller colleges.



Drake, located in Iowa, is not playing a football season this fall. The PFL, which includes schools in both San Diego and New York state, opted not to play citing concerns with team travel. The Bulldogs finished 6-5 last year. Drake has compiled 14 winning seasons over the past 15 years.



He goes by the Twitter handle of @Big_Wright75 and the big certainly applies. 6-foot-7 (and 290-pound) Jonah Wright, an offensive tackle at Peoria will be playing Division I football as he announced his commitment to Southern Utah University last Tuesday.

"I really liked their coaching staff from the start," Wright said in a text message. "I feel they are the best fit for me to better myself not only in athletics, but as a student as well."



Wright is one of four linemen that returned as a starter for the Panthers (5-3), who will play in the 4A quarterfinals this Friday at Casa Grande. He received his offer from SUU just a week before committing.



Southern Utah is one of 12 Big Sky Conference (FCS) teams that will take part in a six-game spring season. The Thunderbirds will start on the road at Cal Poly on Feb. 27. The Grand Canyon Rivalry with Northern Arizona will resume on April 3 when SUU travels south to Flagstaff. Southern Utah, located in Cedar City, finished 3-9 last year.



Andrew Husfelt has been a four-year varsity player at Cienega. The 6-3, 270-pound center announced his commitment last Thursday to Washburn University.

Last year, the Bobcats finished 9-3 and averaged 205 rushing yards per game. Husfelt is excited to play at a college that treats offense with a priority.

"I chose Washburn because of the strength of the program and the degree that I want," Husfelt said in a text message. "The dominant offense that they have really is the type of offense that I'd like to be a part of."

Husfelt, whose high school team has played just two games thus far in 2020, is an honor roll student and plans to study Criminology at the Division II school in Kansas.

Washburn plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athtletics Association, which suspended football for this fall. The Ichabods were set to have a pair of exhibition games this month, but they were canceled due to 15 positive COVID-19 tests on the team. Washburn was preparing for contests with Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri. The plan is to work with the players in the spring semester with the hopes of a full season in the fall of 2021. Washburn finished 6-5 last year and put up big point totals (37, 49, and 57) in each of their last three victories to secure a winning record.



Unlike athletes at the Division I level, those looking for Division III schools have been able to check out colleges. Alex Boyle, a linebacker at Centennial, had a visit to Simpson College in Iowa last June. He received an offer from the Storm last Monday and announced his commitment on Saturday.

"I think it really came down to the feeling I got when I stepped on campus and it felt like home," Boyle said in a text message. "The whole coaching staff has treated me with nothing but respect and I'm happy they decided to take a chance on me."

The 5-10, 150-pound athlete, who has also played running back, is the sixth player from the Coyotes to commit to a four-year college. Centennial (6-2) will host Liberty in the Open Division playoffs this Friday.

Simpson is a member of the American Rivers Conference, which recently announced a schedule for football as it's being moved from fall to next spring. The Storm will play three games against A-R-C competition. The team won't leave the state of Iowa as it has road games at Buena Vista and Central on March 27 and April 3, respectively. Simpson will have its lone home game (and Senior Day) on April 10 against Coe. The Storm went 5-5 last year, defeating Buena Vista and falling to Central and Coe.

