ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/14

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Higley wide receiver Truitt Robinson received an offer from Simpson (Iowa). Centennial offensive tackle Oscar Abundis Jr. received an offer from Colorado Mesa. Tolleson wide receiver Xavier Saucedo received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Ironwood quarterback James Mcelhenny received offers from Ottawa and Arizona Christian. Marana Mountain View quarterback Giovanni Ciaccio received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Marana Mountain View wide receiver Zamir Pierce received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Centennial linebacker Devin Sanchez received offers from Lake Forest (Ill.) and Simpson. Basha wide receiver Trent Pennington received an offer from Dakota State (S. Dak.). San Tan Charter center Ethan Ball received his first offer from Lake Forest. Mountain Pointe tight end Kevin Sawitzke received an offer from Colorado Mesa. Hamilton safety Chris Trojan received an offer from Clarke (Iowa). Horizon center Jackson Sebastiani received an offer from Arizona Christian. Basha safety Cayden Camacho received offers from Mayville State (N. Dak.) and Dakota State. Valley Vista offensive guard Garrett Sutliffe received offers from Redlands (Calif.), Whittier (Calif.), and Mayville State. Combs safety Joey Jensen received offers from Ottawa, Southern Virginia, and Kansas Wesleyan. Cactus Shadows defensive end Dylan Brown received his first offers from Mayville State and Ottawa. Pusch Ridge running back Evan Lovett received an offer from Western New Mexico. Arcadia offensive guard Andrew Carreon received an offer from North Park (Ill.). Blue Ridge offensive guard Dimitri Muncy received an offer from Mayville State. Campo Verde offensive guard Jake Leighty received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and Simpson. Moon Valley cornerback Jordan Richardson received an offer from Mayville State. Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received offers from St. Ambrose (Iowa) and Benedictine (Ill.). O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from Lake Forest. Lake Havasu defensive end Jonathan Justice received offers from Northwestern Coll. (Iowa) and Nebraska Wesleyan. Yuma Catholic center Brannon Weatherby received offers from Arizona Christian and Nebraska Wesleyan. Willow Canyon safety Garret Wojcik received his first offer from Willamette (Ore.). Valley Vista safety Kaiden Stewart received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.). Saguaro offensive tackle Marcellous Urias received offers from Ottawa and Western New Mexico. Carl Hayden defensive end Robert Lopez received his first offers from Tabor (Kans.), Arizona Christian, and Mayville State. Basha tight end Christian Earls received an offer from Arizona Christian. Desert Ridge running back Jadon Prince received an offer from Ottawa. Desert Ridge safety Diamonte Bright received offers from Mayville State and Ottawa. Desert Vista cornerback Jaden Clark received his first offer from Western New Mexico. Desert Edge linebacker Cameron Steele received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Perry quarterback Dane White received his first offer from Jamestown. Desert Edge defensive tackle Max Garcia received offers from Rocky Mountain and Mayville State. Arcadia wide receiver Syre Wilkerson received his first offer from Oklahoma Panhandle State. Desert Mountain wide receiver Jack Schrieber received an offer from Ottawa. Skyline safety Tyler Speece received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and St. Ambrose. Desert view running back Jacob Ramirez received an offer from Lyon (Ark.). Millennium running back Jaylen Hawkins received an offer from Ottawa. Gilbert quarterback Gavin Goulette received his first offer from Mayville State. Saguaro running back Lucas Meredith received his first offer from Ottawa. Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received an offer from Crown (Minn.). Williams Field cornerback Braxton Anderson received an offer from Jamestown. Gilbert defensive end Angel Hernandez received his first offer from St. Francis (Ill.). Saguaro linebacker Donovan Thomason received offers from Ottawa and Arizona Christian. Sunrise Mountain linebacker Aydan Guenther received his first offer from Buena Vista (Iowa). Coolidge offensive guard Angelo Palacios received his first offers from Simpson and Arizona Christian. Cienega safety CJ Flores received an offer from Wayland Baptist (Tex.). Cactus Shadows quarterback Jaden White received an offer from Buena Vista. Deer Valley linebacker Jaden Stewart received an offer from Ottawa. Basha wide receiver Carson Bachmann received an offer from Dakota State. Casteel offensive tackle Justin Thomas received an offer from Northern Arizona. Liberty offensive tackle Kyle Sfarcioc received an offer from Abilene Christian. Peoria running back Brendan Heard received his first offer from Mayville State. Desert Mountain quarterback Aiden Cerullo received an offer from Western New Mexico. Marcos de Niza linebacker Jacob Irick received an offer from Luther (Iowa). Marcos de Niza linebacker Collin Gordon received his first offer from Luther. Marcos de Niza center Enrique Ruiz received an offer from Luther. Vista Grande defensive tackle Skyler Higdon received an offer from Knox (Ill.). Desert Vista safety Xander Franquero received an offer from Luther. Valley Vista wide receiver Maddox Lawien received his first offer from Crown. San Tan Charter safety Trae Baker received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.). San Tan Charter wide receiver Junior Ramos received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.). Shadow Ridge wide received Zachary sutton received an offer from Adams State (Colo.). Coconino running back Zach Bennett received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.). Cesar Chavez running back Linwood Crawford received an offer from Ottawa. Horizon safety Ryan Peplinski received an offer from Southern Virginia. Sabino defensive end Alex Pobloske received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Northwest Christian linebacker Nathan Eubank received an offer from Arizona Christian. Millennium offensive guard Mikaele Fuamatu received an offer from Ottawa. Salpointe running back David Cordero received an offer from Western New Mexico. Higley linebacker Quinton Crosby received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Pusch Ridge linebacker Karron Jewell received an offer from Luther. Queen Creek wide receiver Miles Molander received offers from Adams State, Dakota State, and Doane (Neb.). Paradise Valley defensive tackle Andrew Vescova received an offer from La Verne. Pinnacle center Jake LeBlanc received an offer from Ave Maria (Fla.). O'Connor running back Donavin Fontaine received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Verrado linebacker Justice Sosnicki received his first offers from Southwestern (Kans.), Arizona Christian, and Mayville State. Desert Edge offensive guard Jaydon Ahboah received an offer from Simpson.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Monday (12/7):

It was an incredible season for Jacob Cisneros and the Boulder Creek running back has received another Ivy League offer. The 5-10, 195-pound running back earned it from Dartmouth last Monday. Cisneros carried the Jaguars to the 6A Southwest Region title and an 8-2 record. He scored 34 of the team's 48 touchdowns with 21 coming via the run (1552 rushing yards), 10 through receiving (a team-high 666 yards), and three more on kickoff returns. His offer from Dartmouth joins those from Penn and Yale among Ivy League schools. Cisneros and BCHS quarterback Bear Milacek played together with Tucson Turf in the 7-on-7 circuit. Unlike much of the country, college sports have been shut down in Hanover, New Hampshire and the rest of the Ivy League, since last March. Dartmouth did not get the opportunity to defend its conference championship that it won in 2019 (with a 9-1 record). The league will not compete in the spring like some others in the FCS are. Head coach Buddy Teevens is tasked with keeping the team sharp as the Big Green hopes to return in the Fall of 2021. As far as recruiting goes, without the ability to go and check out the campus, video conferencing and Zoom will have to suffice to show the campus, coaches, and facilities.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 12/14/20

Cibola senior Liam Hoffmeyer, who had five Division I offers, committed last Tuesday to Air Force.



The 6-4, 240-pound tight end announced his decision on Twitter. He also held offers from Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, and Valparaiso.



Hoffmeyer only got to play in four games during his senior year as the Yuma High School District limited play to within the city and then shut the season down early. He led the Raiders (3-1) in receiving with 16 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown.



"It was just such an amazing opportunity both athletically and educationally that it was too good to let it pass up," Hoffmeyer said in a text message. "I'm getting an Ivy League-caliber education, big time football, and I will be setting myself up for whenever my football career ends!"



Hoffmeyer received his offer from the Falcons last month. His great grandfather served in the military. Hoffmeyer was the Division I state champion in wrestling at 195 pounds last February and carries a 4.05 GPA.



Air Force has made a strong recruiting push in Arizona in recent years. Hoffmeyer is the second senior in the state to commit to the Falcons.



The Commander-in-Chief's trophy will be on the line this Saturday at West Point when Air Force (3-2) travels to play Army (8-2). The Falcons opened their season with a 40-7 win over Navy on Oct. 3. Over the last two seasons, the AFA is 14-4. CBS Sports Network will have the national broadcast of the game at 1 p.m.





Queen Creek went 6-3 and made the 6A playoffs. The Bulldogs now have five seniors committed to Division I schools as Derrick Brown opted for South Dakota State last Thursday.



The 6-5, 295-pound offensive tackle is the second O-lineman from QCHS to go Division I from this year's team. South Dakota State has long recruited this state and calls their incoming players Cactus Jacks. Thus far, there are seven commits from Arizona for the 2021 class.



"It was a good environment and a winning football program," Brown said in a text message. "The coaches showed a lot of interest in me and really wanted me. I liked that. I feel it is a place I can ball out and start."



Brown was named as a First Team All-6A Fiesta Region selection. Last summer, he worked out at VYDL Performance with former NFL lineman Adam Snyder.



South Dakota State is gearing up for an eight-game spring schedule. The Jackrabbits, members of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS), are slated to begin on Feb. 20 at Southern Illinois. Last year, the Jackrabbits went 8-5 and made the playoffs.





It was a tough senior year for Garrick Krautz as the Catalina Foothills tight end as the Falcons only got to play in two games this year. The 6-3, 225-pound tight end/linebacker has committed to Morehead State.



Krautz is the second player from Tucson to commit to the Division I FCS school in Kentucky for this class.



"I'm playing high-level football," Krautz said in a text message. "I love staying busy and the grind! I'm wanted and will have a big impact on the program. I'm getting away from home and experiencing something new, which I've always wanted to do."



Krautz had offers from five other non-D-I schools. He received his offer from the Eagles last month.



In the two games this year, he led CFHS in both receiving (129 yards) and tackles (22). Krautz has a GPA of 3.81 and his top choices for majors are Pre-Med and Engineering.



Morehead State is in the Pioneer Football League and the conference has endorsed a six-game league season to be played in the spring. The dates expected are from March 13 through April 17. The Eagles finished 5-7 last year.





Chandler won its fifth straight state championship last Saturday and a pair of players from that squad will remain teammates as Tevainui Neher and Tony Brewer both committed to Drake University.

Neher, a 5-11, 285-pound offensive guard and center, was a three-year starter for the Wolves. He's a strong, hole-paving lineman that also has the ability to pass block.

Neher left the Open championship game in the third quarter. He was playing on a partially-torn ACL and his leg gave out on the slippery field during a pass play. He was planning to have surgery after the Wolves' season either way and wanted to give his all before finishing his high school career with a warrior performance.



"The coaching staff has shown love since the beginning and really brought me that feeling of Ohana," Neher said. "The facilities and opportunities they have outside of football are what drew me in the most. They set you up for success in life."

Brewer, a 6-4, 200-pound safety, made a big play in the title-clinching victory over Hamilton. The Huskies had driven into the red zone in the third quarter and trailed 13-7. On a pass play, Brewer leaped into the air and intercepted the ball at the 15-yard line. Chandler went on to convert that turnover into a field goal.

Brewer plays for his mom, who was tragically lost in May. He will be playing his college ball in her home state of Iowa.

"I've been to Des Moines plenty of times and have family there," Brewer said in a text message. "Drake is prestigious for their academics as well and I couldn't pass up on this opportunity."



Like Morehead State, Drake is a part of the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The Bulldogs finished 6-5 last year. One of those wins came at home against Morehead State (36-17). The winning season for Drake was its fourth straight and 14th in the past 15 seasons.



Keeping it over at Chandler, running back Nicolas Nesbitt tweeted out a video of himself running agility drills in the sand titled: "Coming for it all."

The 5-9, 190-pound running back averaged 8.2 yards per carry (44 carries, 360 yards) and scored eight touchdowns. He also earned high marks in the classroom with a 3.8 GPA. Nesbitt committed to Columbia University on Sunday.

"I feel like the staff and I have built a pretty good relationship ever since we started talking," Nesbitt said in a text message. "Columbia is a great place for me to get an amazing education and also where I can ball out on the field. Unlike many schools, choosing Columbia is a 40-year decision. It can put you in a good position after football."

Nesbitt received his offer from Columbia in September. He also had Ivy League offers from Brown, Dartmouth, and Penn.

There was no season for Columbia this year, but the school celebrated 150 years since its inaugural season. It is the third-oldest program in the nation. The Lions finished 3-7 in 2019 and are currently slated to begin the 2021 season at home in New York City against Marist (N.Y.) on Sept. 18.



Familiarity with family and a program that pulls from Arizona annually is what led Caden Pedersen to go to Lake Forest College just outside of Chicago.

Pedersen, a 5-10, 180-pound wide receiver at Higley, will join his brother Dylan (a Higley alum) with the Foresters.

"I had the opportunity to visit the college a lot and get some insider information on it," Pedersen said in a text message. "It's a great school in a beautiful location and has an amazing football program that I feel like I can have a lot of fun with."

He had catches in five games for the Knights this season.

Lake Forest is in the Midwest Conference (Division III) which suspended competition this fall. The Foresters are planning for a five-game spring schedule, which has not been released yet. LFC finished 7-3 in 2019 and the current roster shows 38 players from Arizona on it. Head Coach Jim Catanzaro was back in State 48 last weekend watching championship football action.

