ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/14

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/14
Boulder Creek running back Cisneros gets an offer from Dartmouth
UPDATED: 12/14/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Upcoming games listed are given in Arizona times.
It was an incredible season for Jacob Cisneros and the Boulder Creek running back has received another Ivy League offer. The 5-10, 195-pound running back earned it from Dartmouth last Monday. Cisneros carried the Jaguars to the 6A Southwest Region title and an 8-2 record. He scored 34 of the team's 48 touchdowns with 21 coming via the run (1552 rushing yards), 10 through receiving (a team-high 666 yards), and three more on kickoff returns. His offer from Dartmouth joins those from Penn and Yale among Ivy League schools. Cisneros and BCHS quarterback Bear Milacek played together with Tucson Turf in the 7-on-7 circuit. Unlike much of the country, college sports have been shut down in Hanover, New Hampshire and the rest of the Ivy League, since last March. Dartmouth did not get the opportunity to defend its conference championship that it won in 2019 (with a 9-1 record). The league will not compete in the spring like some others in the FCS are. Head coach Buddy Teevens is tasked with keeping the team sharp as the Big Green hopes to return in the Fall of 2021. As far as recruiting goes, without the ability to go and check out the campus, video conferencing and Zoom will have to suffice to show the campus, coaches, and facilities.
Here's the rest of the offers since last Monday (12/7):
Higley wide receiver Truitt Robinson received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Centennial offensive tackle Oscar Abundis Jr. received an offer from Colorado Mesa.
Tolleson wide receiver Xavier Saucedo received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Ironwood quarterback James Mcelhenny received offers from Ottawa and Arizona Christian.
Marana Mountain View quarterback Giovanni Ciaccio received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Marana Mountain View wide receiver Zamir Pierce received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Centennial linebacker Devin Sanchez received offers from Lake Forest (Ill.) and Simpson.
Basha wide receiver Trent Pennington received an offer from Dakota State (S. Dak.).
San Tan Charter center Ethan Ball received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mountain Pointe tight end Kevin Sawitzke received an offer from Colorado Mesa.
Hamilton safety Chris Trojan received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Horizon center Jackson Sebastiani received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Basha safety Cayden Camacho received offers from Mayville State (N. Dak.) and Dakota State.
Valley Vista offensive guard Garrett Sutliffe received offers from Redlands (Calif.), Whittier (Calif.), and Mayville State.
Combs safety Joey Jensen received offers from Ottawa, Southern Virginia, and Kansas Wesleyan.
Cactus Shadows defensive end Dylan Brown received his first offers from Mayville State and Ottawa.
Pusch Ridge running back Evan Lovett received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Arcadia offensive guard Andrew Carreon received an offer from North Park (Ill.).
Blue Ridge offensive guard Dimitri Muncy received an offer from Mayville State.
Campo Verde offensive guard Jake Leighty received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and Simpson.
Moon Valley cornerback Jordan Richardson received an offer from Mayville State.
Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received offers from St. Ambrose (Iowa) and Benedictine (Ill.).
O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from Lake Forest.
Lake Havasu defensive end Jonathan Justice received offers from Northwestern Coll. (Iowa) and Nebraska Wesleyan.
Yuma Catholic center Brannon Weatherby received offers from Arizona Christian and Nebraska Wesleyan.
Willow Canyon safety Garret Wojcik received his first offer from Willamette (Ore.).
Valley Vista safety Kaiden Stewart received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Saguaro offensive tackle Marcellous Urias received offers from Ottawa and Western New Mexico.
Carl Hayden defensive end Robert Lopez received his first offers from Tabor (Kans.), Arizona Christian, and Mayville State.
Basha tight end Christian Earls received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Desert Ridge running back Jadon Prince received an offer from Ottawa.
Desert Ridge safety Diamonte Bright received offers from Mayville State and Ottawa.
Desert Vista cornerback Jaden Clark received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Desert Edge linebacker Cameron Steele received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Perry quarterback Dane White received his first offer from Jamestown.
Desert Edge defensive tackle Max Garcia received offers from Rocky Mountain and Mayville State.
Arcadia wide receiver Syre Wilkerson received his first offer from Oklahoma Panhandle State.
Desert Mountain wide receiver Jack Schrieber received an offer from Ottawa.
Skyline safety Tyler Speece received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and St. Ambrose.
Desert view running back Jacob Ramirez received an offer from Lyon (Ark.).
Millennium running back Jaylen Hawkins received an offer from Ottawa.
Gilbert quarterback Gavin Goulette received his first offer from Mayville State.
Saguaro running back Lucas Meredith received his first offer from Ottawa.
Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received an offer from Crown (Minn.).
Williams Field cornerback Braxton Anderson received an offer from Jamestown.
Gilbert defensive end Angel Hernandez received his first offer from St. Francis (Ill.).
Saguaro linebacker Donovan Thomason received offers from Ottawa and Arizona Christian.
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Aydan Guenther received his first offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
Coolidge offensive guard Angelo Palacios received his first offers from Simpson and Arizona Christian.
Cienega safety CJ Flores received an offer from Wayland Baptist (Tex.).
Cactus Shadows quarterback Jaden White received an offer from Buena Vista.
Deer Valley linebacker Jaden Stewart received an offer from Ottawa.
Basha wide receiver Carson Bachmann received an offer from Dakota State.
Casteel offensive tackle Justin Thomas received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Liberty offensive tackle Kyle Sfarcioc received an offer from Abilene Christian.
Peoria running back Brendan Heard received his first offer from Mayville State.
Desert Mountain quarterback Aiden Cerullo received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Marcos de Niza linebacker Jacob Irick received an offer from Luther (Iowa).
Marcos de Niza linebacker Collin Gordon received his first offer from Luther.
Marcos de Niza center Enrique Ruiz received an offer from Luther.
Vista Grande defensive tackle Skyler Higdon received an offer from Knox (Ill.).
Desert Vista safety Xander Franquero received an offer from Luther.
Valley Vista wide receiver Maddox Lawien received his first offer from Crown.
San Tan Charter safety Trae Baker received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.).
San Tan Charter wide receiver Junior Ramos received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.).
Shadow Ridge wide received Zachary sutton received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).
Coconino running back Zach Bennett received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.).
Cesar Chavez running back Linwood Crawford received an offer from Ottawa.
Horizon safety Ryan Peplinski received an offer from Southern Virginia.
Sabino defensive end Alex Pobloske received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Northwest Christian linebacker Nathan Eubank received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Millennium offensive guard Mikaele Fuamatu received an offer from Ottawa.
Salpointe running back David Cordero received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Higley linebacker Quinton Crosby received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Pusch Ridge linebacker Karron Jewell received an offer from Luther.
Queen Creek wide receiver Miles Molander received offers from Adams State, Dakota State, and Doane (Neb.).
Paradise Valley defensive tackle Andrew Vescova received an offer from La Verne.
Pinnacle center Jake LeBlanc received an offer from Ave Maria (Fla.).
O'Connor running back Donavin Fontaine received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Verrado linebacker Justice Sosnicki received his first offers from Southwestern (Kans.), Arizona Christian, and Mayville State.
Desert Edge offensive guard Jaydon Ahboah received an offer from Simpson.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Eastern New Mexico, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), DRAKE, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier
Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Whittier
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Jamestown, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brian Angeles - Trevor Browne (K/P): Clarke
Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Hamline, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wooster
Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Carroll, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton
Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, MidAmerica Nazarene, Tabor, Trine
Sardar Azeez - Chaparral (OG): Ottawa
Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan
Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (FS): Arizona Christian, Southwestern (Kans.)
Ethan Ball - San Tan Charter (C): Lake Forest
Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State, Rocky Mountain
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, Nebraska Wesleyan, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier
William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian
Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, Minnesota Morris, Pacific Lutheran, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso
Jackson Boersma - O'Connor (K): Gustavus Adolphus
Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke, La Verne
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, SIMPSON
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa
Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale
Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, DRAKE, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Mayville State, Ottawa, Whittier
Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico
Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage
Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary
Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho, Incarnate Word, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Tarleton State
Dylan Brown - Cactus Shadows (DE): Mayville State, Ottawa
Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain
Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg
Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Colorado Mesa, Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell
Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Dakota State, Judson, Mayville State, Simpson
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin
Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): North Park, Pacific
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Simpson, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT
Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier
Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Cerullo - Desert Mountain (QB): Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Colorado Mesa, Jamestown, Northern Michigan, Simpson
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa
Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake
Giovanni Ciaccio - Marana Mountain View (QB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Jaden Clark - Desert Vista (CB): Western New Mexico
Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso
John Coleman - Estrella Foothills (LB): Puget Sound
Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine
Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, MOREHEAD STATE, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines
Bryce Cord - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Arizona Christian
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Damen Cornett - Queen Creek (FB): Ottawa
Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois
Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier
Quinton Crosby - Higley (LB): Nebraska Wesleyan
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Shane Davenport - Fountain Hills (QB): Ottawa, Puget Sound
Mason Davies - Saguaro (WR): Adams State, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State
Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Max Davis - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian
Traivian Denetso - Cienega (CB): Defiance, Wooster
Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Idaho, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, Trine
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland
Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico
Alan Esquivel - Cibola (LB): Friends
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier
Luis Felix - Trevor Browne (LB): Ottawa
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Drake, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn
Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound
John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE
Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Wayland Baptist, Whittier
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster
Donavin Fontaine - O'Connor (RB): Friends, Nebraska Wesleyan
Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Luther, Puget Sound, Simpson
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Minot State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso
Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton
Collin Gordon - Marcos de Niza (LB): Luther
Gavin Goulette - Gilbert (QB): Mayville State
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier
Aydan Guenther - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Buena Vista
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine
Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, St. Olaf
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan
Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Jaylen Hawkins - Millennium (RB): Ottawa, Tabor
Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego
Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian
Brendan Heard - Peoria (RB): Mayville State offer
Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Hendrickson - Marana (DT): Ottawa
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier
Angel Hernandez - Gilbert (DE): St. Francis
Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon
Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Skyler Higdon - Vista Grande (DT): Knox, Whittier
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): BYU, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): AIR FORCE, Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Lakeland, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, WASHBURN
Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Buena Vista, Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Peru State, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International
Jacob Irick - Marcos de Niza (LB): Lake Forest, Luther
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon
James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa, Saint Mary (Kans.), Southern Virginia, St. Norbert
Kannon Jewell - Pusch Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST
Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State
Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier
Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier
Jace Judd - Combs (LB): Ottawa
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern (Iowa), St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale
Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Ripon
Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton
Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Jayce Knutsen - Casteel (RB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Jake Kosotryz - Desert Ridge (TE): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, MOREHEAD STATE, Nebraska Wesleyan
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Adams State, Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Maddox Lawien - Valley Vista (WR): Crown
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Allegheny, Ave Maria, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Ottawa, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Black Hills State, Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY
Angel Lydon - Trevor Browne (QB): Ottawa
Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO
Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Trine
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan
Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson
PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Robert Lopez - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Tabor
Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf
Fernando Macias - Trevor Browne (OG): Ottawa
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, St. Olaf
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale
Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson
Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State
Saia Mapakaitolo - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton
Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico
Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine
Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Lucas Meredith - Saguaro (RB): Ottawa
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone
Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State
Miles Molander - Queen Creek (WR): Adams State, Dakota State, Doane, Ottawa
Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton
Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian
Cross Moojen - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tabor
Daveun Moton - Horizon (CB): Arizona Christian
Landon Mumford - Horizon (LB): Ottawa
Dimitry Muncy - Blue Ridge (OG): Mayville State, Ottawa
Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Wooster
Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Friends, Saint Mary (Kans.)
Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevainui Neher - Chandler (OG): DRAKE, Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern
Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, COLUMBIA, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF
Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mary, Rocky Mountain
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, NORTHERN STATE, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Angelo Palacios - Coolidge (OG): Arizona Christian, Simpson
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Hayden Parson - Marana Mountain View (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hamline
Ryan Peplinski - Horizon (SS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Southern Virginia
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): SAN DIEGO STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Ty Perry - Estrella Foothills (QB): Jamestown, MidAmerica Nazarene, Oklahoma Panhandle State
Caden Petersen - Higley (WR): LAKE FOREST
Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Ripon
Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Zamir Pierce - Marana Mountain View (WR): Arizona Christian
Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Mary
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Pobloske - Sabino (DE): Arizona Christian
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (LB): ABILENE CHRISTIAN, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, LAKE FOREST, Ohio Northern, Whittier
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Ottawa, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Lyon, Whittier
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, MARY, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Junior Ramos - San Tan Charter (WR): Southwestern (Kans.)
Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Allegheny, Juniata
Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Ottawa, Whittier, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Central (Iowa), Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Ottawa, Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona
Truitt Robinson - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Simpson
Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada
Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah
Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Ottawa, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State
Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton, Luther
Ethan Saldana - Desert Edge (OG): Ottawa
Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary
Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton
Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Allegheny, Bethel (Kans.), Colorado Mesa (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane
Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary
Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Northern Arizona
Xavier Saucedo - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho, Colorado State (preferred walk-on), Fresno State (preferred walk-on)
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier
Micah Scott - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Nebraska Wesleyan
CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Sfarcioc - Liberty (OT): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, San Diego
Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier
Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson
Jaxson Sherwood - Casteel (LB): Lake Forest
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier
Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Utah, Western Michigan
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Ottawa, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton
AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier
Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (DT): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Seth Smith - Chandler (OT): Northern Arizona
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Benedictine (Ill.), Carthage, Lyon, Nichols, Puget Sound, St. Ambrose, Tabor, Wisconsin Lutheran
Justice Sosnicki - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Southwestern (Kans.)
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Ambrose, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin
Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone, Rocky Mountain
Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown, Ottawa
Kaiden Stewart - Valley Vista (FS): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, La Verne, Rocky Mountain
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Judson, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine
Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson
Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Whittier
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Mayville State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific, Redlands, Whittier
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Sutton - Shadow Ridge (WR): Adams State
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn
Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah
Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier
Caleb Taylor - Desert Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Ottawa
KJ Taylor - Chandler (WR): Concord, West Virginia (preferred walk-on)
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah
Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson
Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Clarke, New Mexico, Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet, Wagner (preferred walk-on)
Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster
Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE/QB): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah, Texas State
Dane White - Perry (QB): Jamestown
Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Buena Vista, Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Case Wiggins - Saguaro (OG): Saint Anselm, San Diego
Syre Wilkerson - Arcadia (WR): Oklahoma Panhandle State
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, Ottawa, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH
Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier
Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International
Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Air Force, Akron
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Garrett Wojcik - Willow Canyon (FS): Willamette
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus, Mayville State, Tabor
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, SOUTHERN UTAH
Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield
Cibola tight end Hoffmeyer commits to Air Force Academy
UPDATED: 12/14/20
Cibola senior Liam Hoffmeyer, who had five Division I offers, committed last Tuesday to Air Force.
The 6-4, 240-pound tight end announced his decision on Twitter. He also held offers from Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, and Valparaiso.
Hoffmeyer only got to play in four games during his senior year as the Yuma High School District limited play to within the city and then shut the season down early. He led the Raiders (3-1) in receiving with 16 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown.
"It was just such an amazing opportunity both athletically and educationally that it was too good to let it pass up," Hoffmeyer said in a text message. "I'm getting an Ivy League-caliber education, big time football, and I will be setting myself up for whenever my football career ends!"
Hoffmeyer received his offer from the Falcons last month. His great grandfather served in the military. Hoffmeyer was the Division I state champion in wrestling at 195 pounds last February and carries a 4.05 GPA.
Air Force has made a strong recruiting push in Arizona in recent years. Hoffmeyer is the second senior in the state to commit to the Falcons.
The Commander-in-Chief's trophy will be on the line this Saturday at West Point when Air Force (3-2) travels to play Army (8-2). The Falcons opened their season with a 40-7 win over Navy on Oct. 3. Over the last two seasons, the AFA is 14-4. CBS Sports Network will have the national broadcast of the game at 1 p.m.
Queen Creek went 6-3 and made the 6A playoffs. The Bulldogs now have five seniors committed to Division I schools as Derrick Brown opted for South Dakota State last Thursday.
The 6-5, 295-pound offensive tackle is the second O-lineman from QCHS to go Division I from this year's team. South Dakota State has long recruited this state and calls their incoming players Cactus Jacks. Thus far, there are seven commits from Arizona for the 2021 class.
"It was a good environment and a winning football program," Brown said in a text message. "The coaches showed a lot of interest in me and really wanted me. I liked that. I feel it is a place I can ball out and start."
Brown was named as a First Team All-6A Fiesta Region selection. Last summer, he worked out at VYDL Performance with former NFL lineman Adam Snyder.
South Dakota State is gearing up for an eight-game spring schedule. The Jackrabbits, members of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS), are slated to begin on Feb. 20 at Southern Illinois. Last year, the Jackrabbits went 8-5 and made the playoffs.
It was a tough senior year for Garrick Krautz as the Catalina Foothills tight end as the Falcons only got to play in two games this year. The 6-3, 225-pound tight end/linebacker has committed to Morehead State.
Krautz is the second player from Tucson to commit to the Division I FCS school in Kentucky for this class.
"I'm playing high-level football," Krautz said in a text message. "I love staying busy and the grind! I'm wanted and will have a big impact on the program. I'm getting away from home and experiencing something new, which I've always wanted to do."
Krautz had offers from five other non-D-I schools. He received his offer from the Eagles last month.
In the two games this year, he led CFHS in both receiving (129 yards) and tackles (22). Krautz has a GPA of 3.81 and his top choices for majors are Pre-Med and Engineering.
Morehead State is in the Pioneer Football League and the conference has endorsed a six-game league season to be played in the spring. The dates expected are from March 13 through April 17. The Eagles finished 5-7 last year.
Chandler won its fifth straight state championship last Saturday and a pair of players from that squad will remain teammates as Tevainui Neher and Tony Brewer both committed to Drake University.
Neher, a 5-11, 285-pound offensive guard and center, was a three-year starter for the Wolves. He's a strong, hole-paving lineman that also has the ability to pass block.
Neher left the Open championship game in the third quarter. He was playing on a partially-torn ACL and his leg gave out on the slippery field during a pass play. He was planning to have surgery after the Wolves' season either way and wanted to give his all before finishing his high school career with a warrior performance.
"The coaching staff has shown love since the beginning and really brought me that feeling of Ohana," Neher said. "The facilities and opportunities they have outside of football are what drew me in the most. They set you up for success in life."
Brewer, a 6-4, 200-pound safety, made a big play in the title-clinching victory over Hamilton. The Huskies had driven into the red zone in the third quarter and trailed 13-7. On a pass play, Brewer leaped into the air and intercepted the ball at the 15-yard line. Chandler went on to convert that turnover into a field goal.
Brewer plays for his mom, who was tragically lost in May. He will be playing his college ball in her home state of Iowa.
"I've been to Des Moines plenty of times and have family there," Brewer said in a text message. "Drake is prestigious for their academics as well and I couldn't pass up on this opportunity."
Like Morehead State, Drake is a part of the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The Bulldogs finished 6-5 last year. One of those wins came at home against Morehead State (36-17). The winning season for Drake was its fourth straight and 14th in the past 15 seasons.
Keeping it over at Chandler, running back Nicolas Nesbitt tweeted out a video of himself running agility drills in the sand titled: "Coming for it all."
The 5-9, 190-pound running back averaged 8.2 yards per carry (44 carries, 360 yards) and scored eight touchdowns. He also earned high marks in the classroom with a 3.8 GPA. Nesbitt committed to Columbia University on Sunday.
"I feel like the staff and I have built a pretty good relationship ever since we started talking," Nesbitt said in a text message. "Columbia is a great place for me to get an amazing education and also where I can ball out on the field. Unlike many schools, choosing Columbia is a 40-year decision. It can put you in a good position after football."
Nesbitt received his offer from Columbia in September. He also had Ivy League offers from Brown, Dartmouth, and Penn.
There was no season for Columbia this year, but the school celebrated 150 years since its inaugural season. It is the third-oldest program in the nation. The Lions finished 3-7 in 2019 and are currently slated to begin the 2021 season at home in New York City against Marist (N.Y.) on Sept. 18.
Familiarity with family and a program that pulls from Arizona annually is what led Caden Pedersen to go to Lake Forest College just outside of Chicago.
Pedersen, a 5-10, 180-pound wide receiver at Higley, will join his brother Dylan (a Higley alum) with the Foresters.
"I had the opportunity to visit the college a lot and get some insider information on it," Pedersen said in a text message. "It's a great school in a beautiful location and has an amazing football program that I feel like I can have a lot of fun with."
He had catches in five games for the Knights this season.
Lake Forest is in the Midwest Conference (Division III) which suspended competition this fall. The Foresters are planning for a five-game spring schedule, which has not been released yet. LFC finished 7-3 in 2019 and the current roster shows 38 players from Arizona on it. Head Coach Jim Catanzaro was back in State 48 last weekend watching championship football action.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS
Kyle Pointer (LB) - Casteel
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Liam Hoffmeyer (TE) - Cibola
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
BROWN BEARS
Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral
BYU COUGARS
Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
COLUMBIA LIONS
Nicolas Nesbitt (RB) - Chandler
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove
Tony Brewer (FS) - Chandler
Tevainui Neher (C) - Chandler
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler
GRINNELL PIONEERS
Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
Caden Petersen (WR) - Higley
Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde
MARY MARAUDERS
Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz (CB) - Mountain Pointe
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge
MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES
Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge
Garrick Krautz (TE) - Catalina Foothills
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy
NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Andrew Mason (OT) - Perry
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
Dante Smith (DT) - Desert Ridge
Xander Werner (TE/QB) - Saguaro
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Mason Osborn (OT) - Chaparral
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Hank Pepper (LS) - Chandler
SIMPSON STORM
Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial
Alex Culbertson (WR) - Walden Grove
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Rashan Adams (CB) - Centennial
Derrick Brown (OT) - Queen Creek
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Colby Littleton (LB) - Queen Creek
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria
ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS
Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge
ST. OLAF OLES
Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford
STANFORD CARDINAL
Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCF KNIGHTS
Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe
WASHBURN ICHABODS
Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel