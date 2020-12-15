 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/14
Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/14

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Boulder Creek running back Cisneros gets an offer from Dartmouth

UPDATED: 12/14/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Upcoming games listed are given in Arizona times.

It was an incredible season for Jacob Cisneros and the Boulder Creek running back has received another Ivy League offer. The 5-10, 195-pound running back earned it from Dartmouth last Monday. Cisneros carried the Jaguars to the 6A Southwest Region title and an 8-2 record. He scored 34 of the team's 48 touchdowns with 21 coming via the run (1552 rushing yards), 10 through receiving (a team-high 666 yards), and three more on kickoff returns. His offer from Dartmouth joins those from Penn and Yale among Ivy League schools. Cisneros and BCHS quarterback Bear Milacek played together with Tucson Turf in the 7-on-7 circuit. Unlike much of the country, college sports have been shut down in Hanover, New Hampshire and the rest of the Ivy League, since last March. Dartmouth did not get the opportunity to defend its conference championship that it won in 2019 (with a 9-1 record). The league will not compete in the spring like some others in the FCS are. Head coach Buddy Teevens is tasked with keeping the team sharp as the Big Green hopes to return in the Fall of 2021. As far as recruiting goes, without the ability to go and check out the campus, video conferencing and Zoom will have to suffice to show the campus, coaches, and facilities.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Monday (12/7):

Higley wide receiver Truitt Robinson received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Centennial offensive tackle Oscar Abundis Jr. received an offer from Colorado Mesa.
Tolleson wide receiver Xavier Saucedo received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Ironwood quarterback James Mcelhenny received offers from Ottawa and Arizona Christian.
Marana Mountain View quarterback Giovanni Ciaccio received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Marana Mountain View wide receiver Zamir Pierce received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Centennial linebacker Devin Sanchez received offers from Lake Forest (Ill.) and Simpson.
Basha wide receiver Trent Pennington received an offer from Dakota State (S. Dak.).
San Tan Charter center Ethan Ball received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mountain Pointe tight end Kevin Sawitzke received an offer from Colorado Mesa.
Hamilton safety Chris Trojan received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Horizon center Jackson Sebastiani received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Basha safety Cayden Camacho received offers from Mayville State (N. Dak.) and Dakota State.
Valley Vista offensive guard Garrett Sutliffe received offers from Redlands (Calif.), Whittier (Calif.), and Mayville State.
Combs safety Joey Jensen received offers from Ottawa, Southern Virginia, and Kansas Wesleyan.
Cactus Shadows defensive end Dylan Brown received his first offers from Mayville State and Ottawa.
Pusch Ridge running back Evan Lovett received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Arcadia offensive guard Andrew Carreon received an offer from North Park (Ill.).
Blue Ridge offensive guard Dimitri Muncy received an offer from Mayville State.
Campo Verde offensive guard Jake Leighty received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and Simpson.
Moon Valley cornerback Jordan Richardson received an offer from Mayville State.
Paradise Honors punter Colton Sopko received offers from St. Ambrose (Iowa) and Benedictine (Ill.).
O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from Lake Forest.
Lake Havasu defensive end Jonathan Justice received offers from Northwestern Coll. (Iowa) and Nebraska Wesleyan.
Yuma Catholic center Brannon Weatherby received offers from Arizona Christian and Nebraska Wesleyan.
Willow Canyon safety Garret Wojcik received his first offer from Willamette (Ore.).
Valley Vista safety Kaiden Stewart received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Saguaro offensive tackle Marcellous Urias received offers from Ottawa and Western New Mexico.
Carl Hayden defensive end Robert Lopez received his first offers from Tabor (Kans.), Arizona Christian, and Mayville State.
Basha tight end Christian Earls received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Desert Ridge running back Jadon Prince received an offer from Ottawa.
Desert Ridge safety Diamonte Bright received offers from Mayville State and Ottawa.
Desert Vista cornerback Jaden Clark received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Desert Edge linebacker Cameron Steele received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Perry quarterback Dane White received his first offer from Jamestown.
Desert Edge defensive tackle Max Garcia received offers from Rocky Mountain and Mayville State.
Arcadia wide receiver Syre Wilkerson received his first offer from Oklahoma Panhandle State.
Desert Mountain wide receiver Jack Schrieber received an offer from Ottawa.
Skyline safety Tyler Speece received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and St. Ambrose.
Desert view running back Jacob Ramirez received an offer from Lyon (Ark.).
Millennium running back Jaylen Hawkins received an offer from Ottawa.
Gilbert quarterback Gavin Goulette received his first offer from Mayville State.
Saguaro running back Lucas Meredith received his first offer from Ottawa.
Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received an offer from Crown (Minn.).
Williams Field cornerback Braxton Anderson received an offer from Jamestown.
Gilbert defensive end Angel Hernandez received his first offer from St. Francis (Ill.).
Saguaro linebacker Donovan Thomason received offers from Ottawa and Arizona Christian.
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Aydan Guenther received his first offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
Coolidge offensive guard Angelo Palacios received his first offers from Simpson and Arizona Christian.
Cienega safety CJ Flores received an offer from Wayland Baptist (Tex.).
Cactus Shadows quarterback Jaden White received an offer from Buena Vista.
Deer Valley linebacker Jaden Stewart received an offer from Ottawa.
Basha wide receiver Carson Bachmann received an offer from Dakota State.
Casteel offensive tackle Justin Thomas received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Liberty offensive tackle Kyle Sfarcioc received an offer from Abilene Christian.
Peoria running back Brendan Heard received his first offer from Mayville State.
Desert Mountain quarterback Aiden Cerullo received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Marcos de Niza linebacker Jacob Irick received an offer from Luther (Iowa).
Marcos de Niza linebacker Collin Gordon received his first offer from Luther.
Marcos de Niza center Enrique Ruiz received an offer from Luther.
Vista Grande defensive tackle Skyler Higdon received an offer from Knox (Ill.).
Desert Vista safety Xander Franquero received an offer from Luther.
Valley Vista wide receiver Maddox Lawien received his first offer from Crown.
San Tan Charter safety Trae Baker received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.).
San Tan Charter wide receiver Junior Ramos received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.).
Shadow Ridge wide received Zachary sutton received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).
Coconino running back Zach Bennett received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.).
Cesar Chavez running back Linwood Crawford received an offer from Ottawa.
Horizon safety Ryan Peplinski received an offer from Southern Virginia.
Sabino defensive end Alex Pobloske received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Northwest Christian linebacker Nathan Eubank received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Millennium offensive guard Mikaele Fuamatu received an offer from Ottawa.
Salpointe running back David Cordero received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Higley linebacker Quinton Crosby received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Pusch Ridge linebacker Karron Jewell received an offer from Luther.
Queen Creek wide receiver Miles Molander received offers from Adams State, Dakota State, and Doane (Neb.).
Paradise Valley defensive tackle Andrew Vescova received an offer from La Verne.
Pinnacle center Jake LeBlanc received an offer from Ave Maria (Fla.).
O'Connor running back Donavin Fontaine received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Verrado linebacker Justice Sosnicki received his first offers from Southwestern (Kans.), Arizona Christian, and Mayville State.
Desert Edge offensive guard Jaydon Ahboah received an offer from Simpson.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Eastern New Mexico, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, Georgetown, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), DRAKE, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier

Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Whittier

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine

Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls

Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Jamestown, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brian Angeles - Trevor Browne (K/P): Clarke

Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Hamline, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wooster

Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Carroll, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton

Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, MidAmerica Nazarene, Tabor, Trine

Sardar Azeez - Chaparral (OG): Ottawa

Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan

Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (FS): Arizona Christian, Southwestern (Kans.)

Ethan Ball - San Tan Charter (C): Lake Forest

Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State, Rocky Mountain

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, Nebraska Wesleyan, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier

William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian

Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, Minnesota Morris, Pacific Lutheran, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso

Jackson Boersma - O'Connor (K): Gustavus Adolphus

Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke, La Verne

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, SIMPSON

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale

Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, DRAKE, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Mayville State, Ottawa, Whittier

Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico

Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage

Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary

Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho, Incarnate Word, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Tarleton State

Dylan Brown - Cactus Shadows (DE): Mayville State, Ottawa

Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain

Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg

Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Colorado Mesa, Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell

Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Dakota State, Judson, Mayville State, Simpson

Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin

Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): North Park, Pacific

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Simpson, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT

Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier

Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Cerullo - Desert Mountain (QB): Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Colorado Mesa, Jamestown, Northern Michigan, Simpson

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake

Giovanni Ciaccio - Marana Mountain View (QB): Arizona Christian

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Jaden Clark - Desert Vista (CB): Western New Mexico

Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso

John Coleman - Estrella Foothills (LB): Puget Sound

Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier

Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine

Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, MOREHEAD STATE, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines

Bryce Cord - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Arizona Christian

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Damen Cornett - Queen Creek (FB): Ottawa

Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois

Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier

Quinton Crosby - Higley (LB): Nebraska Wesleyan

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV

Shane Davenport - Fountain Hills (QB): Ottawa, Puget Sound

Mason Davies - Saguaro (WR): Adams State, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State

Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Max Davis - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian

Traivian Denetso - Cienega (CB): Defiance, Wooster

Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Idaho, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, Trine

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland

Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico

Alan Esquivel - Cibola (LB): Friends

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier

Luis Felix - Trevor Browne (LB): Ottawa

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Drake, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn

Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound

John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE

Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Wayland Baptist, Whittier

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster

Donavin Fontaine - O'Connor (RB): Friends, Nebraska Wesleyan

Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Luther, Puget Sound, Simpson

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Minot State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso

Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton

Collin Gordon - Marcos de Niza (LB): Luther

Gavin Goulette - Gilbert (QB): Mayville State

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier

Aydan Guenther - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Buena Vista

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine

Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, St. Olaf

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan

Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Jaylen Hawkins - Millennium (RB): Ottawa, Tabor

Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego

Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian

Brendan Heard - Peoria (RB): Mayville State offer

Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Hendrickson - Marana (DT): Ottawa

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier

Angel Hernandez - Gilbert (DE): St. Francis

Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon

Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Skyler Higdon - Vista Grande (DT): Knox, Whittier

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): BYU, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): AIR FORCE, Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Lakeland, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, WASHBURN

Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Buena Vista, Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Peru State, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International

Jacob Irick - Marcos de Niza (LB): Lake Forest, Luther

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa, Saint Mary (Kans.), Southern Virginia, St. Norbert

Kannon Jewell - Pusch Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther

Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST

Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State

Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier

Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier

Jace Judd - Combs (LB): Ottawa

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern (Iowa), St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale

Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Ripon

Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton

Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Jayce Knutsen - Casteel (RB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Jake Kosotryz - Desert Ridge (TE): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, MOREHEAD STATE, Nebraska Wesleyan

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Adams State, Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Maddox Lawien - Valley Vista (WR): Crown

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Allegheny, Ave Maria, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Ottawa, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Black Hills State, Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY

Angel Lydon - Trevor Browne (QB): Ottawa

Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO

Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Trine

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan

Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson

PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline

Robert Lopez - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Tabor

Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf

Fernando Macias - Trevor Browne (OG): Ottawa

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, St. Olaf

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale

Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State

Saia Mapakaitolo - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State

Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton

Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico

Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine

Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Lucas Meredith - Saguaro (RB): Ottawa

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone

Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State

Miles Molander - Queen Creek (WR): Adams State, Dakota State, Doane, Ottawa

Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton

Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian

Cross Moojen - Centennial (DT): Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tabor

Daveun Moton - Horizon (CB): Arizona Christian

Landon Mumford - Horizon (LB): Ottawa

Dimitry Muncy - Blue Ridge (OG): Mayville State, Ottawa

Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Wooster

Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Friends, Saint Mary (Kans.)

Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier

Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevainui Neher - Chandler (OG): DRAKE, Georgetown, Lamar

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern

Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, COLUMBIA, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale

Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF

Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mary, Rocky Mountain

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, NORTHERN STATE, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Angelo Palacios - Coolidge (OG): Arizona Christian, Simpson

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Hayden Parson - Marana Mountain View (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hamline

Ryan Peplinski - Horizon (SS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Southern Virginia

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): SAN DIEGO STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Ty Perry - Estrella Foothills (QB): Jamestown, MidAmerica Nazarene, Oklahoma Panhandle State

Caden Petersen - Higley (WR): LAKE FOREST

Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Ripon

Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Zamir Pierce - Marana Mountain View (WR): Arizona Christian

Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Mary

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Pobloske - Sabino (DE): Arizona Christian

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (LB): ABILENE CHRISTIAN, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, LAKE FOREST, Ohio Northern, Whittier

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Ottawa, Trine

Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Lyon, Whittier

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, MARY, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)

Junior Ramos - San Tan Charter (WR): Southwestern (Kans.)

Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Allegheny, Juniata

Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Ottawa, Whittier, Wooster

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Central (Iowa), Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Ottawa, Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona

Truitt Robinson - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Simpson

Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada

Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah

Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Ottawa, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State

Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton, Luther

Ethan Saldana - Desert Edge (OG): Ottawa

Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary

Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton

Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Allegheny, Bethel (Kans.), Colorado Mesa (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane

Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary

Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Northern Arizona

Xavier Saucedo - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho, Colorado State (preferred walk-on), Fresno State (preferred walk-on)

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier

Micah Scott - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Nebraska Wesleyan

CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier

Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Sfarcioc - Liberty (OT): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, San Diego

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier

Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson

Jaxson Sherwood - Casteel (LB): Lake Forest

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier

Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Utah, Western Michigan

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Ottawa, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton

AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier

Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (DT): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Seth Smith - Chandler (OT): Northern Arizona

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Benedictine (Ill.), Carthage, Lyon, Nichols, Puget Sound, St. Ambrose, Tabor, Wisconsin Lutheran

Justice Sosnicki - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Southwestern (Kans.)

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Ambrose, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin

Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone, Rocky Mountain

Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown, Ottawa

Kaiden Stewart - Valley Vista (FS): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, La Verne, Rocky Mountain

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Judson, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine

Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson

Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Whittier

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Mayville State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific, Redlands, Whittier

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Sutton - Shadow Ridge (WR): Adams State

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn

Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah

Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier

Caleb Taylor - Desert Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Ottawa

KJ Taylor - Chandler (WR): Concord, West Virginia (preferred walk-on)

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah

Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson

Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Clarke, New Mexico, Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet, Wagner (preferred walk-on)

Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster

Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE/QB): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah, Texas State

Dane White - Perry (QB): Jamestown

Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Buena Vista, Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf

Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Case Wiggins - Saguaro (OG): Saint Anselm, San Diego

Syre Wilkerson - Arcadia (WR): Oklahoma Panhandle State

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, Ottawa, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico

Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH

Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier

Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International

Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Air Force, Akron

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Garrett Wojcik - Willow Canyon (FS): Willamette

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus, Mayville State, Tabor

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson

Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, SOUTHERN UTAH

Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield

Photo Courtesy of Liam Hoffmeyer
Photo Courtesy of Liam Hoffmeyer

Cibola tight end Hoffmeyer commits to Air Force Academy

UPDATED: 12/14/20

Cibola senior Liam Hoffmeyer, who had five Division I offers, committed last Tuesday to Air Force.

The 6-4, 240-pound tight end announced his decision on Twitter. He also held offers from Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, and Valparaiso.

Hoffmeyer only got to play in four games during his senior year as the Yuma High School District limited play to within the city and then shut the season down early. He led the Raiders (3-1) in receiving with 16 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown.

"It was just such an amazing opportunity both athletically and educationally that it was too good to let it pass up," Hoffmeyer said in a text message. "I'm getting an Ivy League-caliber education, big time football, and I will be setting myself up for whenever my football career ends!"

Hoffmeyer received his offer from the Falcons last month. His great grandfather served in the military. Hoffmeyer was the Division I state champion in wrestling at 195 pounds last February and carries a 4.05 GPA.

Air Force has made a strong recruiting push in Arizona in recent years. Hoffmeyer is the second senior in the state to commit to the Falcons.

The Commander-in-Chief's trophy will be on the line this Saturday at West Point when Air Force (3-2) travels to play Army (8-2). The Falcons opened their season with a 40-7 win over Navy on Oct. 3. Over the last two seasons, the AFA is 14-4. CBS Sports Network will have the national broadcast of the game at 1 p.m.


Queen Creek went 6-3 and made the 6A playoffs. The Bulldogs now have five seniors committed to Division I schools as Derrick Brown opted for South Dakota State last Thursday.

The 6-5, 295-pound offensive tackle is the second O-lineman from QCHS to go Division I from this year's team. South Dakota State has long recruited this state and calls their incoming players Cactus Jacks. Thus far, there are seven commits from Arizona for the 2021 class.

"It was a good environment and a winning football program," Brown said in a text message. "The coaches showed a lot of interest in me and really wanted me. I liked that. I feel it is a place I can ball out and start."

Brown was named as a First Team All-6A Fiesta Region selection. Last summer, he worked out at VYDL Performance with former NFL lineman Adam Snyder.

South Dakota State is gearing up for an eight-game spring schedule. The Jackrabbits, members of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS), are slated to begin on Feb. 20 at Southern Illinois. Last year, the Jackrabbits went 8-5 and made the playoffs.


It was a tough senior year for Garrick Krautz as the Catalina Foothills tight end as the Falcons only got to play in two games this year. The 6-3, 225-pound tight end/linebacker has committed to Morehead State.

Krautz is the second player from Tucson to commit to the Division I FCS school in Kentucky for this class.

"I'm playing high-level football," Krautz said in a text message. "I love staying busy and the grind! I'm wanted and will have a big impact on the program. I'm getting away from home and experiencing something new, which I've always wanted to do."

Krautz had offers from five other non-D-I schools. He received his offer from the Eagles last month.

In the two games this year, he led CFHS in both receiving (129 yards) and tackles (22). Krautz has a GPA of 3.81 and his top choices for majors are Pre-Med and Engineering.

Morehead State is in the Pioneer Football League and the conference has endorsed a six-game league season to be played in the spring. The dates expected are from March 13 through April 17. The Eagles finished 5-7 last year.


Chandler won its fifth straight state championship last Saturday and a pair of players from that squad will remain teammates as Tevainui Neher and Tony Brewer both committed to Drake University.

Neher, a 5-11, 285-pound offensive guard and center, was a three-year starter for the Wolves. He's a strong, hole-paving lineman that also has the ability to pass block.

Neher left the Open championship game in the third quarter. He was playing on a partially-torn ACL and his leg gave out on the slippery field during a pass play. He was planning to have surgery after the Wolves' season either way and wanted to give his all before finishing his high school career with a warrior performance.

"The coaching staff has shown love since the beginning and really brought me that feeling of Ohana," Neher said. "The facilities and opportunities they have outside of football are what drew me in the most. They set you up for success in life."

Brewer, a 6-4, 200-pound safety, made a big play in the title-clinching victory over Hamilton. The Huskies had driven into the red zone in the third quarter and trailed 13-7. On a pass play, Brewer leaped into the air and intercepted the ball at the 15-yard line. Chandler went on to convert that turnover into a field goal.

Brewer plays for his mom, who was tragically lost in May. He will be playing his college ball in her home state of Iowa.

"I've been to Des Moines plenty of times and have family there," Brewer said in a text message. "Drake is prestigious for their academics as well and I couldn't pass up on this opportunity."

Like Morehead State, Drake is a part of the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The Bulldogs finished 6-5 last year. One of those wins came at home against Morehead State (36-17). The winning season for Drake was its fourth straight and 14th in the past 15 seasons.


Keeping it over at Chandler, running back Nicolas Nesbitt tweeted out a video of himself running agility drills in the sand titled: "Coming for it all."

The 5-9, 190-pound running back averaged 8.2 yards per carry (44 carries, 360 yards) and scored eight touchdowns. He also earned high marks in the classroom with a 3.8 GPA. Nesbitt committed to Columbia University on Sunday.

"I feel like the staff and I have built a pretty good relationship ever since we started talking," Nesbitt said in a text message. "Columbia is a great place for me to get an amazing education and also where I can ball out on the field. Unlike many schools, choosing Columbia is a 40-year decision. It can put you in a good position after football."

Nesbitt received his offer from Columbia in September. He also had Ivy League offers from Brown, Dartmouth, and Penn.

There was no season for Columbia this year, but the school celebrated 150 years since its inaugural season. It is the third-oldest program in the nation. The Lions finished 3-7 in 2019 and are currently slated to begin the 2021 season at home in New York City against Marist (N.Y.) on Sept. 18.


Familiarity with family and a program that pulls from Arizona annually is what led Caden Pedersen to go to Lake Forest College just outside of Chicago.

Pedersen, a 5-10, 180-pound wide receiver at Higley, will join his brother Dylan (a Higley alum) with the Foresters.

"I had the opportunity to visit the college a lot and get some insider information on it," Pedersen said in a text message. "It's a great school in a beautiful location and has an amazing football program that I feel like I can have a lot of fun with."

He had catches in five games for the Knights this season.

Lake Forest is in the Midwest Conference (Division III) which suspended competition this fall. The Foresters are planning for a five-game spring schedule, which has not been released yet. LFC finished 7-3 in 2019 and the current roster shows 38 players from Arizona on it. Head Coach Jim Catanzaro was back in State 48 last weekend watching championship football action.

Queen Creek OT Derrick Brown (Photo Courtesy of Derrick Brown)
Chandler OG Tevainui Neher (Photo by Liebrock Photography)
Chandler S Tony Brewer
Chandler RB Nicolas Nesbitt (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Higley WR Caden Petersen (Photo by Paul Etnire Photography)
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS

Kyle Pointer (LB) - Casteel

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Liam Hoffmeyer (TE) - Cibola
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler

BROWN BEARS

Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral

BYU COUGARS

Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

COLUMBIA LIONS

Nicolas Nesbitt (RB) - Chandler

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove
Tony Brewer (FS) - Chandler
Tevainui Neher (C) - Chandler

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler

GRINNELL PIONEERS

Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
Caden Petersen (WR) - Higley
Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde

MARY MARAUDERS

Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz (CB) - Mountain Pointe

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge

MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES

Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge
Garrick Krautz (TE) - Catalina Foothills

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy

NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS

Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Andrew Mason (OT) - Perry
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
Dante Smith (DT) - Desert Ridge
Xander Werner (TE/QB) - Saguaro
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Mason Osborn (OT) - Chaparral

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Hank Pepper (LS) - Chandler

SIMPSON STORM

Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial
Alex Culbertson (WR) - Walden Grove

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Rashan Adams (CB) - Centennial
Derrick Brown (OT) - Queen Creek
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Colby Littleton (LB) - Queen Creek
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria

ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS

Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge

ST. OLAF OLES

Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford

STANFORD CARDINAL

Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

TOLEDO ROCKETS

Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley

UCF KNIGHTS

Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler

UCLA BRUINS

Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe

WASHBURN ICHABODS

Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

