ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/21

Texas offers Pinnacle WR Singer
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
With the playoffs completed and my vacation taken, we've entered the offseason. That means we go back to daily updates here on the Recruiting Page. Keep checking Arizona Varsity for the latest updates leading up to National Signing Day the first Wednesday of February.
Upcoming games listed are given in Arizona times.
Texas extended an offer to Pinnacle wide receiver/safety Dorian Singer on Monday evening. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete transferred to the Valley from Minnesota last summer. Singer went on to lead the Pioneers in receiving with 37 catches for 664 yards this year. For the season, he scored 10 of Pinnacle's 25 touchdowns. The offer is Singer's third from a Power Five team and second from the Big 12. He was named to the 12 Sports All-Fever team at wide receiver. Texas is ranked No. 20 and will represent the conference in the Alamo Bowl for the second straight year as the Longhorns face Colorado (4-1) on Dec. 29 in San Antonio. ESPN will have the national broadcast at 7 p.m. The Longhorns finished the regular season at 6-3 and won four of their last five games. Texas is trying to win a bowl game for the fourth straight year under head coach Tom Herman.
Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Eastern New Mexico, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, GEORGETOWN, South Dakota State
Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), DRAKE, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier
Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, Mayville State, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Whittier
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Jamestown, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brian Angeles - Trevor Browne (K/P): Clarke
Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Aurora, Hamline, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wooster
Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Carroll, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton
Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Presentation
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Jace Atkins - Lake Havasu (LB): Avila
AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, MidAmerica Nazarene, Tabor, Trine
Sardar Azeez - Chaparral (OG): Ottawa
Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan
Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (FS): Arizona Christian, Southwestern (Kans.)
Ethan Ball - San Tan Charter (C): La Verne, Lake Forest
Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State, Rocky Mountain
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, Nebraska Wesleyan, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier
William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian
Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, Minnesota Morris, Pacific Lutheran, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): AIR FORCE, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Buena Vista, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso
Jackson Boersma - O'Connor (K): Gustavus Adolphus
Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke, La Verne
Cannon Booker - Highland (LB): Arizona Christian
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, SIMPSON
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa
Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, FRESNO STATE, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Washington (preferred walk-on), Yale
Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Austin Brenn - Perry (OG): Jamestown
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, DRAKE, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Mayville State, Ottawa, Whittier
Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico
Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage
Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary
Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho, Incarnate Word, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Tarleton State
Dylan Brown - Cactus Shadows (DE): Mayville State, Ottawa
Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain
Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg
Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Colorado Mesa, Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell
Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Clarke, Dakota State, Judson, Mayville State, Simpson
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin
Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): North Park, Pacific
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT
Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier
Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Cerullo - Desert Mountain (QB): Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Colorado Mesa, Jamestown, Northern Michigan, Simpson
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa
Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake
Giovanni Ciaccio - Marana Mountain View (QB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, PENNSYLVANIA, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Jaden Clark - Desert Vista (CB): Western New Mexico
Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso
John Coleman - Estrella Foothills (LB): Puget Sound
Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine
Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, MOREHEAD STATE, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines
Bryce Cord - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Arizona Christian
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Damen Cornett - Queen Creek (FB): OTTAWA
Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois
Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier
Quinton Crosby - Higley (LB): Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Shane Davenport - Fountain Hills (QB): Ottawa, Puget Sound
Mason Davies - Saguaro (WR): Adams State, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, San Diego
Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Max Davis - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian
Traivian Denetso - Cienega (CB): Defiance, Wooster
Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Idaho, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hunter Dzugas - Higley (DT): Dakota State
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Arizona Christian, Avila, Eastern New Mexico, Trine
Amani El-Nawal - Mountain Pointe (DB): Avila
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland, Jamestown
Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico
Alan Esquivel - Cibola (LB): Friends
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier
Luis Felix - Trevor Browne (LB): Ottawa
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): DRAKE, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn
Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound
John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE
Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Wayland Baptist, Whittier
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster
Donavin Fontaine - O'Connor (RB): Friends, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf
Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Luther, Puget Sound, Simpson
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Minot State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Colby Garvin - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso
Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton
Collin Gordon - Marcos de Niza (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther
Gavin Goulette - Gilbert (QB): Mayville State, St. Ambrose
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier
Aydan Guenther - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Buena Vista
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine
Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, St. Olaf
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Avila, Hope, Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan
Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Jaylen Hawkins - Millennium (RB): Ottawa, Tabor
Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego
Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian
Brendan Heard - Peoria (RB): Mayville State offer
Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian, Avila, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Hendrickson - Marana (DT): Ottawa
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier
Angel Hernandez - Gilbert (DE): St. Francis
Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon
Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Skyler Higdon - Vista Grande (DT): Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Whittier
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): BYU, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): AIR FORCE, Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Jamestown, Lakeland, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, WASHBURN
Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Buena Vista, Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Peru State, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International
Jacob Irick - Marcos de Niza (LB): Lake Forest, Luther
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon
James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa, Saint Mary (Kans.), Southern Virginia, St. Norbert
Kannon Jewell - Pusch Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST
Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State
Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Ferrum, Whittier
Tanner Johnson - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Nebraska Wesleyan
Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier
Jace Judd - Combs (LB): Ottawa
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern (Iowa), St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale
Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Jamestown, Ripon
Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton
Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Jayce Knutsen - Casteel (RB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Jake Kostoryz - Desert Ridge (TE): Buena Vista, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Scholastica
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, MOREHEAD STATE, Nebraska Wesleyan
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): ADAMS STATE, Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Maddox Lawien - Valley Vista (WR): Crown, La Verne
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Allegheny, Ave Maria, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Ottawa, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Ottawa
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Black Hills State, Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Elijah Lewis - Millennium (WR): Ottawa
Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf
Terrence Liddile - Kellis (CB): Dakota State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY
Angel Lydon - Trevor Browne (QB): Ottawa
Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO
Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Trine
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan
Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson
PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Robert Lopez - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Tabor
Stephen Louis - Higley (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian
Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Butler (preferred walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Gustavus Adolphus, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf
Fernando Macias - Trevor Browne (OG): Ottawa
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, St. Olaf
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale
Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, La Verne, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson
Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State
Saia Mapakaitolo - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton
Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico
Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine
Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Lucas Meredith - Saguaro (RB): Ottawa
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone
Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State
Miles Molander - Queen Creek (WR): Adams State, Dakota State, Doane, Ottawa
Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton
Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian
Cross Moojen - Centennial (DT): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Zion Morgan - Maricopa (WR): Graceland
Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tabor
Daveun Moton - Horizon (CB): Arizona Christian
Landon Mumford - Horizon (LB): Ottawa
Dimitry Muncy - Blue Ridge (OG): Mayville State, Ottawa
Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Wooster
Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Friends, Saint Mary (Kans.)
Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, MINOT STATE, Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevainui Neher - Chandler (OG): DRAKE, Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern
Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, COLUMBIA, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF
Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mary, Rocky Mountain
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, NORTHERN STATE, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Angelo Palacios - Coolidge (OG): Arizona Christian, Simpson
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Hayden Parson - Marana Mountain View (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Adams State, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hamline, Western New Mexico
Ryan Peplinski - Horizon (SS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Southern Virginia
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS/LB): MICHIGAN STATE, San Diego State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Ty Perry - Estrella Foothills (QB): Jamestown, MidAmerica Nazarene, Oklahoma Panhandle State
Caden Petersen - Higley (WR): LAKE FOREST
Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Clarke, Judson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon
Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Zamir Pierce - Marana Mountain View (WR): Arizona Christian
Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Mary
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Pobloske - Sabino (DE): Arizona Christian
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (LB): ABILENE CHRISTIAN, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, LAKE FOREST, Ohio Northern, Whittier
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Ottawa, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Lyon, Whittier
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, MARY, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Junior Ramos - San Tan Charter (WR): Southwestern (Kans.)
Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Allegheny, Juniata, Simpson
Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Ottawa, Whittier, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Buena Vista, Central (Iowa), Dakota State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Ottawa, Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona
Truitt Robinson - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada
Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah
Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Ottawa, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State
Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton, Luther
Howard Russell - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico
Ethan Saldana - Desert Edge (OG): Ottawa
Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary
Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton
Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Allegheny, Bethel (Kans.), Colorado Mesa (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane
Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary
Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Northern Arizona
Xavier Saucedo - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho, Colorado State (preferred walk-on), Fresno State (preferred walk-on)
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier
Micah Scott - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Nebraska Wesleyan
CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Severson - Perry (OG): Jamestown
Kyle Sfarcioc - Liberty (OT): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, San Diego
Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier
Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson
Jaxson Sherwood - Casteel (LB): Lake Forest
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier
Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Simmons - Basha (WR): Hamline
Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Texas, Utah, Western Michigan
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Ottawa, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton
AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier
Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (DT): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Seth Smith - Chandler (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Benedictine (Ill.), Carthage, Lyon, Nichols, Puget Sound, St. Ambrose, Tabor, Wisconsin Lutheran
Justice Sosnicki - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Southwestern (Kans.)
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, DePauw, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Ambrose, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin
Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone, Rocky Mountain
Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown, OTTAWA
Kaiden Stewart - Valley Vista (FS): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, La Verne, Rocky Mountain
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Judson, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine
Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson
Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Ottawa, Whittier
TyKayden Surrell - Mountain Pointe (SS): Avila
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Mayville State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific, Redlands, Whittier
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Sutton - Shadow Ridge (WR): Adams State
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Marshall (preferred walk-on), Morehead State, Washburn
Davin Switzer - Williams Field (TE): Simpson
Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah
Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier
Caleb Taylor - Desert Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Ottawa
KJ Taylor - Chandler (WR): Concord, West Virginia (preferred walk-on)
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah
Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson
Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Clarke, New Mexico, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet, Wagner (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster
Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier
Sherome Weatherspoon - Valley Christian (WR): Avila
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE/QB): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah, Texas State
Dane White - Perry (QB): Jamestown
Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Buena Vista, Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Case Wiggins - Saguaro (OG): Saint Anselm, San Diego
Syre Wilkerson - Arcadia (WR): Oklahoma Panhandle State
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, Ottawa, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH
Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier
Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International
Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Air Force, Akron, San Diego State (preferred walk-on)
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Garrett Wojcik - Willow Canyon (FS): Simpson, Willamette
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus, Mayville State, Tabor
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): La Verne, Simpson
Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, SOUTHERN UTAH
Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield, Mayville State
Saguaro DE Somerville flips from Michigan to UCLA
Last week marked the Early Signing Period where committed seniors could sign with Division I programs. A total of 76 Arizona players turned in their National Letters of Intent with 20 of those signing with Power Five programs.
UCLA ended up with 16 signees in this December recruiting class. One of those was a surprise to many as Quintin Somerville announced his decision to sign with the Bruins last Wednesday morning at Saguaro's Signing Day ceremony.
The 6-2, 230-pound defensive end originally committed to Michigan back in June. Rivals ranks him as the No. 16 weakside DE in the nation.
In five games this year for the Sabercats, Somerville registered 22 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He was selected to the 2021 All-American Bowl (which was later canceled).
Somerville received his offer from UCLA in April. The Bruins were one of eight Pac-12 schools to extend him one.
In addition to Somerville, Casteel wide receiver Isaiah Newcombe signed with the Bruins last Wednesday.
On Saturday. UCLA battled back from a 20-3 halftime deficit to force overtime at home against Stanford. The Bruins ended up falling in a double-overtime thriller, 48-47. UCLA (3-4) was one of just two Pac-12 schools to play a full seven games in seven weeks. A look at the 2021 season shows the Bruins hosting non-conference games in the Rose Bowl against Hawaii, LSU, and Fresno State.
Another switch happened last Thursday as Chandler long snapper and linebacker Hank Pepper opted to flip from San Diego State to Michigan State.
The 6-3, 220-pounder is listed as a long snapper on Michigan State's Signing Day page, but said he is also being recruited as a linebacker. It's at that position where his stock rose during a year which saw Pepper lead the Wolves in tackles (108) during a second straight undefeated season (10-0). He was named the 6A Premier Region Defensive Player of the Year. His three sacks all came against Hamilton with two in the regular season and another in last weekend's Open State Championship game.
"The schooling (at Michigan State) is top tier and it's a different kind of competition at MSU," Pepper said in a text message. "I want to be a part of it."
Kohl's Professional Kicking Camps ranked Pepper as the No. 2 long snapper in the nation. He was among 18 players to sign with the Spartans last week.
Michigan State finished 2-5 this season and announced it would not accept a bowl invite. The victories came at Michigan (ranked No. 13 at the time) and at home in East Lansing against Northwestern (ranked No. 8 at the time). The Spartans' finale scheduled for Saturday at Maryland was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Terrapin program. The scheduled opener for 2021 is a road game at Northwestern with non-conference contests at Miami (Fla.) and home against Youngtown State (Ohio) and Western Kentucky.
It was during an on-campus ceremony that Zeke Branham selected a navy blue Fresno State cap and announced his commitment to the Bulldogs last Wednesday.
The 6-2, 210-pound linebacker made an impact on both sides of the ball for Skyline as he was second on the team in tackles (71) and led the Coyotes in both rushing (503 yards) and receiving (246 yards).
"I fit really well in the defensive scheme (at Fresno State) and have an opportunity to play really early," Branham said in a text message. "Their staff treates me like family and I can really tell they care about their athletes rather than it just being a business."
The other finalists for Branham were Air Force, Army, Princeton, and a walk-on offer from Oregon.
Because he made his decision late in the process, Branham is deemed a "blue shirt" by NCAA rules. This situation occurs when a school has oversigned players, or in the current case, where there are seniors that will have another year of eligibility. A blue shirt is usually put on scholarship when he arrives on campus, but counts against the next year's scholarship total.
The 15-player signing class for Fresno State focuses on defense with 10 coming on that side of the ball. A total of eight Bulldog alums saw action in the NFL last week, including Packers WR Davante Adams and Raiders QB Derek Carr. Fresno State finished 3-3 this year. Next season's non-conference schedule consists of road games at Oregon and UCLA, plus home games against Connecticut and Cal Poly.
His school only played in two games in 2020, but Sebastian Felix will have more in the future as he committed to Drake University on Wednesday.
Felix. a 6-foot, 185-pound safety at Cienega, started as a junior and had 55 tackles along with four interceptions. He is planning to sign with the Division I FCS school in Iowa this February.
"Choosing Drake was a no-brainer for me," Felix said. "The coaches showed me a tremendous amount of love and really believe in my skill sets and me. Academically, the school is one of the best and has a great business program, which is the road I plan to take."
He becomes the fourth Arizona senior to commit to Drake in this class.
Drake is a member of the Pioneer Football League, which will have a spring schedule (six games). The Bulldogs will host Marist (N.Y.) on March 13. In 2019, Drake finished with a record of 6-5. The team has four straight winning seasons and 14 over the last 15 years.
Many were surprised that Jacob Cisneros didn't have offers from bigger schools. No matter as the Boulder Creek running back is taking advantage of an education in the Ivy League. He announced his commitment and subsequently signed with Penn last Wednesday.
The 5-10, 195-pound running back carried the Jaguars with 1,552 rushing yards along with a team-high 666 receiving yards. Cisneros scored 34 of Boulder Creek's 48 touchdowns last season en route to being named the 6A Southwest Region Player of the Year.
"I chose the University of Pennsylvania because I knew it was a place I would be able to succeed on and off the field," Cisneros said in a text message. "I loved the attention and care their coaching staffr provided throughout my recruitment process and I am excited to be part of a team that values hard work and community so heavily."
Nesbitt received his offer from Penn in August. He also had Ivy League offers from Dartmouth and Yale.
There was no season for Penn this year and that continues on for the winter sports in the Ivy League as well. The Quakers finished 5-5 in 2019 and are currently slated to begin the 2021 season on the road at Lafayette (Pa.) on Sept. 25.
The chance to study at a prestigious East Coast college is what swayed Rashon Adams to flip his commitment from South Dakota State to Georgetown and sign with the Hoyas last Wednesday.
Adams, a 6-3, 185-pound cornerback and wide receiver at Centennial, had previously committed in November to SDSU, but was still being recruited by Georgetown, which offered him in late October.
"The academics at Georgetown is second to none and with the career I'm looking to pursue in life, on top of playing football at a high level, Georgetown was just the right fit for me," Adams said in a text message. "I just felt a stronger connection immediately with the coaches and players."
He had 25 tackles and intercepted four passes for the Coyotes this year. Plus, on offense, Adams caught 24 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Georgetown is recruiting him as a defensive back, so he would play one of the five spots the Hoyas employ in the secondary. Adams plans to major in Business Finance with a minor in International Business. He was a four-year starter for Centennial and a team captain as a senior.
Georgetown welcomed 20 to its new early signing class. The Hoyas play in the Patriot League (FCS), which it seems won't play football in this 2020-21 academic year. The conference has not announced plans for a spring schedule and only 500 seniors will be permitted on campus with just a handful of other students. Georgetown finished 5-6 in 2019.
The Northern Arizona signing class was already big with the locals, but it expanded by a couple more last Wednesday with offensive tackles Seth Smith and Justin Thomas.
Smith is a 6-6, 285-pound lineman at Chandler. He received his offer from the Lumberjacks in late November. He helped the Wolves' offense average 44 points and 424 yards per game in a 10-0 undefeated season.
Thomas is a 6-3, 285-pound lineman at Casteel. He received his offer from NAU just five days before Signing Day. He helped the Colts reach the 6A playoffs in their first year at the state's highest level. Casteel averaged 273 yards through the air during a 5-4 campaign.
"They have great academics and a great football program," Thomas said in a text message. "They also have a lot of things I was looking for in a college. Plus, the coaching staff up there is great."
In the NAU recruiting class of 21 players from the Early Signing Period, 15 of them played high school football within the state and 13 of those are seniors. Nearly half of the recruiting class are linemen with five on each side of the ball. The Lumberjacks will play a six-game spring Big Sky Conference (FCS) schedule starting on Feb. 27 at home in Flagstaff against Montana. Northern Arizona is looking to improve from a 4-8 season in 2019.
The rest of the commitments since last Tuesday:
Mesquite wide receiver Eric Lira committed to Southwest Minnesota State.
Deer Valley linebacker Jaden Stewart committed to Ottawa.
Liberty quarterback Brock Mast committed to Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Queen Creek fullback Damen Cornett committed to Ottawa.
Mesa linebacker Zeth Nastal committed to Minot State (N. Dak.).
Cienega linebacker Isaiah Webb committed to Western New Mexico.
Cienega defensive tackle Hunter Schlagel committed to Western New Mexico.
Horizon wide receiver Avery Lambert committed to Adams State (Colo.).
Perry wide receiver Cade Berger committed to Air Force.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS
Kyle Pointer (LB) - Casteel
ADAMS STATE GRIZZLIES
Avery Lambert (WR) - Horizon
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Cade Berger (WR) - Perry
Liam Hoffmeyer (TE) - Cibola
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek (walk-on)
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
BROWN BEARS
Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral
BYU COUGARS
Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland (walk-on)
COLUMBIA LIONS
Nicolas Nesbitt (RB) - Chandler
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove
Tony Brewer (FS) - Chandler
Sebastian Felix (SS) - Cienega
Tevainui Neher (C) - Chandler
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Zeke Branham (LB) - Skyline (blue shirt)
GEORGETOWN HOYAS
Rashon Adams (CB) - Centennial
GRINNELL PIONEERS
Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
Caden Petersen (WR) - Higley
Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde
MARY MARAUDERS
Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz (CB) - Mountain Pointe
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Hank Pepper (LS/LB) - Chandler
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Zeth Nastal (LB) - Mesa
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge
MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES
Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge
Garrick Krautz (TE) - Catalina Foothills
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy
NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Andrew Mason (OT) - Perry
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
Dante Smith (DT) - Desert Ridge
Seth Smith (OT) - Chandler
Justin Thomas (OT) - Casteel
Xander Werner (TE/QB) - Saguaro
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Mason Osborn (OT) - Chaparral
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
OTTAWA SPIRIT
Damen Cornett (FB) - Queen Creek
Jaden Stewart (LB) - Deer Valley
PENNSYLVANIA QUAKERS
Jacob Cisneros (RB) - Boulder Creek
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS
Brock Mast (QB) - Liberty
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
SIMPSON STORM
Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial
Alex Culbertson (WR) - Walden Grove
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Derrick Brown (OT) - Queen Creek
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Colby Littleton (LB) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega (walk-on)
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS
Eric Lira (WR) - Mesquite
ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS
Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge
ST. OLAF OLES
Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford
STANFORD CARDINAL
Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCF KNIGHTS
Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe
WASHBURN ICHABODS
Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Hunter Schlagel (DT) - Cienega
Isaiah Webb (LB) - Cienega