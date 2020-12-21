 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/21
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 23:02:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/21

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Texas offers Pinnacle WR Singer

UPDATED: 12/21/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

With the playoffs completed and my vacation taken, we've entered the offseason. That means we go back to daily updates here on the Recruiting Page. Keep checking Arizona Varsity for the latest updates leading up to National Signing Day the first Wednesday of February.

Upcoming games listed are given in Arizona times.

Texas extended an offer to Pinnacle wide receiver/safety Dorian Singer on Monday evening. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete transferred to the Valley from Minnesota last summer. Singer went on to lead the Pioneers in receiving with 37 catches for 664 yards this year. For the season, he scored 10 of Pinnacle's 25 touchdowns. The offer is Singer's third from a Power Five team and second from the Big 12. He was named to the 12 Sports All-Fever team at wide receiver. Texas is ranked No. 20 and will represent the conference in the Alamo Bowl for the second straight year as the Longhorns face Colorado (4-1) on Dec. 29 in San Antonio. ESPN will have the national broadcast at 7 p.m. The Longhorns finished the regular season at 6-3 and won four of their last five games. Texas is trying to win a bowl game for the fourth straight year under head coach Tom Herman.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Eastern New Mexico, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, GEORGETOWN, South Dakota State

Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), DRAKE, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier

Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, Mayville State, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Whittier

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine

Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls

Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Jamestown, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brian Angeles - Trevor Browne (K/P): Clarke

Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Aurora, Hamline, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wooster

Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Carroll, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton

Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Presentation

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Jace Atkins - Lake Havasu (LB): Avila

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, MidAmerica Nazarene, Tabor, Trine

Sardar Azeez - Chaparral (OG): Ottawa

Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan

Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (FS): Arizona Christian, Southwestern (Kans.)

Ethan Ball - San Tan Charter (C): La Verne, Lake Forest

Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Peru State, Rocky Mountain

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, Nebraska Wesleyan, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier

William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian

Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, Minnesota Morris, Pacific Lutheran, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): AIR FORCE, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Buena Vista, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso

Jackson Boersma - O'Connor (K): Gustavus Adolphus

Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke, La Verne

Cannon Booker - Highland (LB): Arizona Christian

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, SIMPSON

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, FRESNO STATE, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Washington (preferred walk-on), Yale

Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Austin Brenn - Perry (OG): Jamestown

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, DRAKE, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Mayville State, Ottawa, Whittier

Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico

Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage

Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary

Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho, Incarnate Word, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Tarleton State

Dylan Brown - Cactus Shadows (DE): Mayville State, Ottawa

Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain

Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg

Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Colorado Mesa, Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell

Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Clarke, Dakota State, Judson, Mayville State, Simpson

Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin

Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): North Park, Pacific

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT

Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier

Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Cerullo - Desert Mountain (QB): Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Colorado Mesa, Jamestown, Northern Michigan, Simpson

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake

Giovanni Ciaccio - Marana Mountain View (QB): Arizona Christian

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, PENNSYLVANIA, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Jaden Clark - Desert Vista (CB): Western New Mexico

Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso

John Coleman - Estrella Foothills (LB): Puget Sound

Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier

Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine

Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, MOREHEAD STATE, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines

Bryce Cord - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Arizona Christian

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Damen Cornett - Queen Creek (FB): OTTAWA

Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois

Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier

Quinton Crosby - Higley (LB): Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV

Shane Davenport - Fountain Hills (QB): Ottawa, Puget Sound

Mason Davies - Saguaro (WR): Adams State, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, San Diego

Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Max Davis - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian

Traivian Denetso - Cienega (CB): Defiance, Wooster

Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Idaho, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hunter Dzugas - Higley (DT): Dakota State

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Arizona Christian, Avila, Eastern New Mexico, Trine

Amani El-Nawal - Mountain Pointe (DB): Avila

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland, Jamestown

Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico

Alan Esquivel - Cibola (LB): Friends

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier

Luis Felix - Trevor Browne (LB): Ottawa

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): DRAKE, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn

Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound

John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE

Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Wayland Baptist, Whittier

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster

Donavin Fontaine - O'Connor (RB): Friends, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf

Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Luther, Puget Sound, Simpson

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Minot State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Colby Garvin - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso

Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton

Collin Gordon - Marcos de Niza (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther

Gavin Goulette - Gilbert (QB): Mayville State, St. Ambrose

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier

Aydan Guenther - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Buena Vista

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine

Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, St. Olaf

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Avila, Hope, Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan

Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Jaylen Hawkins - Millennium (RB): Ottawa, Tabor

Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego

Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian

Brendan Heard - Peoria (RB): Mayville State offer

Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian, Avila, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Hendrickson - Marana (DT): Ottawa

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier

Angel Hernandez - Gilbert (DE): St. Francis

Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon

Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Skyler Higdon - Vista Grande (DT): Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Whittier

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): BYU, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): AIR FORCE, Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Jamestown, Lakeland, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, WASHBURN

Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Buena Vista, Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Peru State, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International

Jacob Irick - Marcos de Niza (LB): Lake Forest, Luther

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa, Saint Mary (Kans.), Southern Virginia, St. Norbert

Kannon Jewell - Pusch Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther

Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST

Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State

Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Ferrum, Whittier

Tanner Johnson - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Nebraska Wesleyan

Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier

Jace Judd - Combs (LB): Ottawa

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern (Iowa), St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale

Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Jamestown, Ripon

Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton

Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Jayce Knutsen - Casteel (RB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Jake Kostoryz - Desert Ridge (TE): Buena Vista, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Scholastica

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, MOREHEAD STATE, Nebraska Wesleyan

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): ADAMS STATE, Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Maddox Lawien - Valley Vista (WR): Crown, La Verne

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Allegheny, Ave Maria, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Ottawa, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Ottawa

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Black Hills State, Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Elijah Lewis - Millennium (WR): Ottawa

Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf

Terrence Liddile - Kellis (CB): Dakota State

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY

Angel Lydon - Trevor Browne (QB): Ottawa

Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO

Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Trine

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan

Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson

PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline

Robert Lopez - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Tabor

Stephen Louis - Higley (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian

Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Butler (preferred walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Gustavus Adolphus, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf

Fernando Macias - Trevor Browne (OG): Ottawa

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, St. Olaf

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale

Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, La Verne, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State

Saia Mapakaitolo - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State

Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton

Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico

Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine

Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Lucas Meredith - Saguaro (RB): Ottawa

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone

Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State

Miles Molander - Queen Creek (WR): Adams State, Dakota State, Doane, Ottawa

Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton

Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian

Cross Moojen - Centennial (DT): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Zion Morgan - Maricopa (WR): Graceland

Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Tabor

Daveun Moton - Horizon (CB): Arizona Christian

Landon Mumford - Horizon (LB): Ottawa

Dimitry Muncy - Blue Ridge (OG): Mayville State, Ottawa

Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Wooster

Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Friends, Saint Mary (Kans.)

Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier

Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, MINOT STATE, Simpson

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevainui Neher - Chandler (OG): DRAKE, Georgetown, Lamar

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern

Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, COLUMBIA, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale

Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF

Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mary, Rocky Mountain

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, NORTHERN STATE, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Angelo Palacios - Coolidge (OG): Arizona Christian, Simpson

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Hayden Parson - Marana Mountain View (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Adams State, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hamline, Western New Mexico

Ryan Peplinski - Horizon (SS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Southern Virginia

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS/LB): MICHIGAN STATE, San Diego State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Ty Perry - Estrella Foothills (QB): Jamestown, MidAmerica Nazarene, Oklahoma Panhandle State

Caden Petersen - Higley (WR): LAKE FOREST

Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Clarke, Judson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon

Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Zamir Pierce - Marana Mountain View (WR): Arizona Christian

Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Mary

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Pobloske - Sabino (DE): Arizona Christian

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (LB): ABILENE CHRISTIAN, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, LAKE FOREST, Ohio Northern, Whittier

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Ottawa, Trine

Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Lyon, Whittier

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, MARY, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)

Junior Ramos - San Tan Charter (WR): Southwestern (Kans.)

Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Allegheny, Juniata, Simpson

Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Ottawa, Whittier, Wooster

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Buena Vista, Central (Iowa), Dakota State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Ottawa, Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona

Truitt Robinson - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada

Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah

Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Ottawa, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State

Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton, Luther

Howard Russell - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico

Ethan Saldana - Desert Edge (OG): Ottawa

Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary

Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton

Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Allegheny, Bethel (Kans.), Colorado Mesa (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane

Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary

Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Northern Arizona

Xavier Saucedo - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho, Colorado State (preferred walk-on), Fresno State (preferred walk-on)

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier

Micah Scott - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Nebraska Wesleyan

CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier

Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Severson - Perry (OG): Jamestown

Kyle Sfarcioc - Liberty (OT): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, San Diego

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier

Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson

Jaxson Sherwood - Casteel (LB): Lake Forest

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier

Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Simmons - Basha (WR): Hamline

Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Texas, Utah, Western Michigan

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Ottawa, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton

AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier

Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (DT): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Seth Smith - Chandler (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Benedictine (Ill.), Carthage, Lyon, Nichols, Puget Sound, St. Ambrose, Tabor, Wisconsin Lutheran

Justice Sosnicki - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Southwestern (Kans.)

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, DePauw, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Ambrose, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin

Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone, Rocky Mountain

Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown, OTTAWA

Kaiden Stewart - Valley Vista (FS): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, La Verne, Rocky Mountain

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Judson, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine

Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson

Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Ottawa, Whittier

TyKayden Surrell - Mountain Pointe (SS): Avila

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Mayville State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific, Redlands, Whittier

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Sutton - Shadow Ridge (WR): Adams State

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Marshall (preferred walk-on), Morehead State, Washburn

Davin Switzer - Williams Field (TE): Simpson

Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah

Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier

Caleb Taylor - Desert Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Ottawa

KJ Taylor - Chandler (WR): Concord, West Virginia (preferred walk-on)

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah

Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson

Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Clarke, New Mexico, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet, Wagner (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster

Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier

Sherome Weatherspoon - Valley Christian (WR): Avila

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE/QB): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah, Texas State

Dane White - Perry (QB): Jamestown

Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Buena Vista, Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf

Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Case Wiggins - Saguaro (OG): Saint Anselm, San Diego

Syre Wilkerson - Arcadia (WR): Oklahoma Panhandle State

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, Ottawa, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico

Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH

Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier

Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International

Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Air Force, Akron, San Diego State (preferred walk-on)

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Garrett Wojcik - Willow Canyon (FS): Simpson, Willamette

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus, Mayville State, Tabor

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): La Verne, Simpson

Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, SOUTHERN UTAH

Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield, Mayville State

Saguaro DE Somerville flips from Michigan to UCLA

UPDATED: 12/20/20

Last week marked the Early Signing Period where committed seniors could sign with Division I programs. A total of 76 Arizona players turned in their National Letters of Intent with 20 of those signing with Power Five programs.

UCLA ended up with 16 signees in this December recruiting class. One of those was a surprise to many as Quintin Somerville announced his decision to sign with the Bruins last Wednesday morning at Saguaro's Signing Day ceremony.

The 6-2, 230-pound defensive end originally committed to Michigan back in June. Rivals ranks him as the No. 16 weakside DE in the nation.

In five games this year for the Sabercats, Somerville registered 22 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He was selected to the 2021 All-American Bowl (which was later canceled).

Somerville received his offer from UCLA in April. The Bruins were one of eight Pac-12 schools to extend him one.

In addition to Somerville, Casteel wide receiver Isaiah Newcombe signed with the Bruins last Wednesday.

On Saturday. UCLA battled back from a 20-3 halftime deficit to force overtime at home against Stanford. The Bruins ended up falling in a double-overtime thriller, 48-47. UCLA (3-4) was one of just two Pac-12 schools to play a full seven games in seven weeks. A look at the 2021 season shows the Bruins hosting non-conference games in the Rose Bowl against Hawaii, LSU, and Fresno State.


Another switch happened last Thursday as Chandler long snapper and linebacker Hank Pepper opted to flip from San Diego State to Michigan State.

The 6-3, 220-pounder is listed as a long snapper on Michigan State's Signing Day page, but said he is also being recruited as a linebacker. It's at that position where his stock rose during a year which saw Pepper lead the Wolves in tackles (108) during a second straight undefeated season (10-0). He was named the 6A Premier Region Defensive Player of the Year. His three sacks all came against Hamilton with two in the regular season and another in last weekend's Open State Championship game.

"The schooling (at Michigan State) is top tier and it's a different kind of competition at MSU," Pepper said in a text message. "I want to be a part of it."

Kohl's Professional Kicking Camps ranked Pepper as the No. 2 long snapper in the nation. He was among 18 players to sign with the Spartans last week.

Michigan State finished 2-5 this season and announced it would not accept a bowl invite. The victories came at Michigan (ranked No. 13 at the time) and at home in East Lansing against Northwestern (ranked No. 8 at the time). The Spartans' finale scheduled for Saturday at Maryland was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Terrapin program. The scheduled opener for 2021 is a road game at Northwestern with non-conference contests at Miami (Fla.) and home against Youngtown State (Ohio) and Western Kentucky.


It was during an on-campus ceremony that Zeke Branham selected a navy blue Fresno State cap and announced his commitment to the Bulldogs last Wednesday.

The 6-2, 210-pound linebacker made an impact on both sides of the ball for Skyline as he was second on the team in tackles (71) and led the Coyotes in both rushing (503 yards) and receiving (246 yards).

"I fit really well in the defensive scheme (at Fresno State) and have an opportunity to play really early," Branham said in a text message. "Their staff treates me like family and I can really tell they care about their athletes rather than it just being a business."

The other finalists for Branham were Air Force, Army, Princeton, and a walk-on offer from Oregon.

Because he made his decision late in the process, Branham is deemed a "blue shirt" by NCAA rules. This situation occurs when a school has oversigned players, or in the current case, where there are seniors that will have another year of eligibility. A blue shirt is usually put on scholarship when he arrives on campus, but counts against the next year's scholarship total.

The 15-player signing class for Fresno State focuses on defense with 10 coming on that side of the ball. A total of eight Bulldog alums saw action in the NFL last week, including Packers WR Davante Adams and Raiders QB Derek Carr. Fresno State finished 3-3 this year. Next season's non-conference schedule consists of road games at Oregon and UCLA, plus home games against Connecticut and Cal Poly.


His school only played in two games in 2020, but Sebastian Felix will have more in the future as he committed to Drake University on Wednesday.

Felix. a 6-foot, 185-pound safety at Cienega, started as a junior and had 55 tackles along with four interceptions. He is planning to sign with the Division I FCS school in Iowa this February.

"Choosing Drake was a no-brainer for me," Felix said. "The coaches showed me a tremendous amount of love and really believe in my skill sets and me. Academically, the school is one of the best and has a great business program, which is the road I plan to take."

He becomes the fourth Arizona senior to commit to Drake in this class.

Drake is a member of the Pioneer Football League, which will have a spring schedule (six games). The Bulldogs will host Marist (N.Y.) on March 13. In 2019, Drake finished with a record of 6-5. The team has four straight winning seasons and 14 over the last 15 years.


Many were surprised that Jacob Cisneros didn't have offers from bigger schools. No matter as the Boulder Creek running back is taking advantage of an education in the Ivy League. He announced his commitment and subsequently signed with Penn last Wednesday.

The 5-10, 195-pound running back carried the Jaguars with 1,552 rushing yards along with a team-high 666 receiving yards. Cisneros scored 34 of Boulder Creek's 48 touchdowns last season en route to being named the 6A Southwest Region Player of the Year.

"I chose the University of Pennsylvania because I knew it was a place I would be able to succeed on and off the field," Cisneros said in a text message. "I loved the attention and care their coaching staffr provided throughout my recruitment process and I am excited to be part of a team that values hard work and community so heavily."

Nesbitt received his offer from Penn in August. He also had Ivy League offers from Dartmouth and Yale.

There was no season for Penn this year and that continues on for the winter sports in the Ivy League as well. The Quakers finished 5-5 in 2019 and are currently slated to begin the 2021 season on the road at Lafayette (Pa.) on Sept. 25.


The chance to study at a prestigious East Coast college is what swayed Rashon Adams to flip his commitment from South Dakota State to Georgetown and sign with the Hoyas last Wednesday.

Adams, a 6-3, 185-pound cornerback and wide receiver at Centennial, had previously committed in November to SDSU, but was still being recruited by Georgetown, which offered him in late October.

"The academics at Georgetown is second to none and with the career I'm looking to pursue in life, on top of playing football at a high level, Georgetown was just the right fit for me," Adams said in a text message. "I just felt a stronger connection immediately with the coaches and players."

He had 25 tackles and intercepted four passes for the Coyotes this year. Plus, on offense, Adams caught 24 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Georgetown is recruiting him as a defensive back, so he would play one of the five spots the Hoyas employ in the secondary. Adams plans to major in Business Finance with a minor in International Business. He was a four-year starter for Centennial and a team captain as a senior.

Georgetown welcomed 20 to its new early signing class. The Hoyas play in the Patriot League (FCS), which it seems won't play football in this 2020-21 academic year. The conference has not announced plans for a spring schedule and only 500 seniors will be permitted on campus with just a handful of other students. Georgetown finished 5-6 in 2019.


The Northern Arizona signing class was already big with the locals, but it expanded by a couple more last Wednesday with offensive tackles Seth Smith and Justin Thomas.

Smith is a 6-6, 285-pound lineman at Chandler. He received his offer from the Lumberjacks in late November. He helped the Wolves' offense average 44 points and 424 yards per game in a 10-0 undefeated season.

Thomas is a 6-3, 285-pound lineman at Casteel. He received his offer from NAU just five days before Signing Day. He helped the Colts reach the 6A playoffs in their first year at the state's highest level. Casteel averaged 273 yards through the air during a 5-4 campaign.

"They have great academics and a great football program," Thomas said in a text message. "They also have a lot of things I was looking for in a college. Plus, the coaching staff up there is great."

In the NAU recruiting class of 21 players from the Early Signing Period, 15 of them played high school football within the state and 13 of those are seniors. Nearly half of the recruiting class are linemen with five on each side of the ball. The Lumberjacks will play a six-game spring Big Sky Conference (FCS) schedule starting on Feb. 27 at home in Flagstaff against Montana. Northern Arizona is looking to improve from a 4-8 season in 2019.


The rest of the commitments since last Tuesday:

Mesquite wide receiver Eric Lira committed to Southwest Minnesota State.
Deer Valley linebacker Jaden Stewart committed to Ottawa.
Liberty quarterback Brock Mast committed to Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Queen Creek fullback Damen Cornett committed to Ottawa.
Mesa linebacker Zeth Nastal committed to Minot State (N. Dak.).
Cienega linebacker Isaiah Webb committed to Western New Mexico.
Cienega defensive tackle Hunter Schlagel committed to Western New Mexico.
Horizon wide receiver Avery Lambert committed to Adams State (Colo.).
Perry wide receiver Cade Berger committed to Air Force.

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

Players that have signed are in BOLD


ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS

Kyle Pointer (LB) - Casteel

ADAMS STATE GRIZZLIES

Avery Lambert (WR) - Horizon

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Cade Berger (WR) - Perry
Liam Hoffmeyer (TE) - Cibola
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek (walk-on)
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler

BROWN BEARS

Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral

BYU COUGARS

Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland (walk-on)

COLUMBIA LIONS

Nicolas Nesbitt (RB) - Chandler

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove
Tony Brewer (FS) - Chandler
Sebastian Felix (SS) - Cienega
Tevainui Neher (C) - Chandler

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Zeke Branham (LB) - Skyline (blue shirt)

GEORGETOWN HOYAS

Rashon Adams (CB) - Centennial

GRINNELL PIONEERS

Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
Caden Petersen (WR) - Higley
Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde

MARY MARAUDERS

Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz (CB) - Mountain Pointe

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Hank Pepper (LS/LB) - Chandler

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Zeth Nastal (LB) - Mesa

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge

MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES

Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge
Garrick Krautz (TE) - Catalina Foothills

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy

NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS

Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Andrew Mason (OT) - Perry
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
Dante Smith (DT) - Desert Ridge
Seth Smith (OT) - Chandler
Justin Thomas (OT) - Casteel
Xander Werner (TE/QB) - Saguaro
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Mason Osborn (OT) - Chaparral

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

OTTAWA SPIRIT

Damen Cornett (FB) - Queen Creek
Jaden Stewart (LB) - Deer Valley

PENNSYLVANIA QUAKERS

Jacob Cisneros (RB) - Boulder Creek

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS

Brock Mast (QB) - Liberty

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood

SIMPSON STORM

Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial
Alex Culbertson (WR) - Walden Grove

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Derrick Brown (OT) - Queen Creek
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Colby Littleton (LB) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega (walk-on)
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS

Eric Lira (WR) - Mesquite

ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS

Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge

ST. OLAF OLES

Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford

STANFORD CARDINAL

Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

TOLEDO ROCKETS

Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley

UCF KNIGHTS

Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler

UCLA BRUINS

Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe

WASHBURN ICHABODS

Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Hunter Schlagel (DT) - Cienega
Isaiah Webb (LB) - Cienega

