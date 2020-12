ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/27

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Joseph MacDonald's recruiting process might be heating up following a second Division I opportunity on Sunday. This one came from Valparaiso. The 5-10, 185-pound cornerback was a three-year starter at O'Connor. MacDonald had 40 tackles to help the Eagles advance to the 6A semifinals for the first time in school history. Away from the field, he has donated some clothes and shoes to Justa Center, a day resource center for homeless seniors in downtown Phoenix. MacDonald is working on collecting warm clothes, shoes, and hygiene items. Valparaiso began its 2021 signing class with six in the early signing period. The Crusaders are a part of the Pioneer Football League (FCS), which will finally be playing football again with a six-game league schedule in the spring. Valpo head coach Landon Fox will be coaching against the school he spent 11 years at when the Crusaders start at Dayton on March 13. This is the first spring slate in 101 years of Valparaiso football. The team, located in northwest Indiana, finished 1-11 in 2019.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 12/25/20

After moving to Yuma from Maryland, Jaheim Wilson-Jones played just one season of high school football in Arizona and while it wasn't a complete one when it comes to games played, there was a lot to document.



The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback and wide receiver at Gila Ridge never lost a game while on the Hawks and contributed in a big way on both sides of the ball. On Christmas Day, Wilson-Jones announced his commitment to Northern Colorado.

He caught 20 passes for 662 yards (33 yards per reception!) and scored eight touchdowns. On defense, Wilson-Jones intercepted four passes. He did all of this in just five games as Gila Ridge was limited to playing the other three public schools in Yuma and its season was cut short after just five games, during which the Hawks went a perfect 5-0.

Wilson-Jones received his offer from UNC in August. Prior to his senior season, he was a two-year starter at Aberdeen HS.

Northern Colorado has been patiently waiting for the head coaching debut of Ed McCaffrey. It will come on Feb. 27 when the Bears travel to Idaho to kick off a six-game Big Sky Conference (FCS) season. UNC had a fall camp in October and will return to the practice field in January to get ready for its spring season. The Bears finished 2-10 last year.





Millennium standout Jaylen Hawkins played for Lamar Early, who was born and raised on the west side.



Hawkins, 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, announced on Thursday night that he will be staying in the West Valley for college as he has committed to Ottawa University in Surprise.

"I loved the coaches," Hawkins said in a text message. "They made me feel like they would put me in a position to succeed. (Assistant) Coach (Alex) Stebbins made me feel like I have a chance to play at the position I want to play. It is close to home as well."



He played on both sides of the ball for the Tigers at running back and safety. Millennium took the field for just six games this year, but Hawkins ranked second on the team in rushing (166 yards) and tackles (46).



In the last game of his HS career, Hawkins scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half of a 47-6 win over Kellis. It is at RB that Ottawa is recruiting him.



The original 2020 schedule was cancelled for OUAZ, but the Spirit will be playing a six-game conference schedule in the spring. The defending Sooner Athletic Conference champions will start on the road at Texas Wesleyan on Feb. 27. Ottawa defeated all six of its opponents on the upcoming schedule last year. The Spirit finished 9-2 and made the NAIA playoffs in just its second season of football.