ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 2/2

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Sunrise Mountain linebacker Aydan Guenther received an offer from Central College (Iowa). Desert Ridge tight end Jake Kostoryz received an offer from Redlands (Calif.). Desert Mountain wide receiver Tyson Tapley received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Trevor Browne quarterback Angel Lydon received an offer from Missouri Valley. Basha kicker Derek Bass received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Here's the rest of the offers from Monday and Tuesday:

Ottawa has offered three players over the past couple of days. The Spirit extended them to Garrett Sutliffe , Christopher Walker , and Devin Teahon . Sutliffe is a 6-foot, 235-pound offensive guard at Valley Vista. He brings a great work ethic and high football intelligence to the line. Walker is a 6-3, 215-pound quarterback at Florence. He threw for 1,446 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games for the Gophers last season. Teahon is a 6-4, 220-pound offensive tackle at ALA-Queen Creek. Ottawa, located in Surprise, is the defending Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) champion. The Spirit will play a six-game conference schedule this spring starting on the road in Fort Worth against Texas Wesleyan on Feb. 27. Ottawa, in its second year as a program, went 9-2 in 2019 and made the playoffs.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 2/2/21

Since Jedd Fisch was hired at Arizona (just six weeks ago), he has pushed the need to recruit in-state players. Offers have been extended to underclassmen and past Arizona high school athletes have returned to the state via the transfer portal.

On Monday, Fisch reeled in his first in-state senior commitment with Highland linebacker/safety/wide receiver Ammon Allen.

The 6-3, 205-pound athlete is one of the top two-way players in the state. In his senior year with the Hawks, he led the team in receiving with 596 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Allen had 89 tackles and a pair of interceptions. He has size for a safety, but could also be an outside linebacker for the Wildcats.

Allen was the recipient of the National Football Foundation award for top defensive back in the state. A three-sport athlete, he also carries a 3.6 GPA.

This week, former Arizona standout Tedy Bruschi has returned to his alma mater as the senior advisor to the head coach. He leaves ESPN, where he's been since 2009, to help the new group of UA players both on and off the field. The Wildcats finished 0-5 in 2020.



Heath Henderson, a 6-3, 245-pound tackle, helped Desert Mountain go 4-2 in the regular season and make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. It was a balanced offense for the Wolves that rushed for 165 yards per game last season and threw for 184.

Henderson has switched his commitment from Western New Mexico to UT-Permian Basin.

"UTPB has some of the best coaches in the country and state-of-the-art facilities," Henderson said in a text message. "They're building something truly special there and I want to be a part of it. It just felt like home from the minute I landed in Odessa."



UT-Permian Basin has been waiting for its spring season, and it's almost here. The Falcons finished 4-7 in 2019 to post their highest win total in the four seasons of the program. UTPB will play four games starting on Feb. 20 at home against Southern Nazarene (Okla.). The Falcons are a part of the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).





Nine more commitments from Monday and Tuesday:

Perry long snapper Grant Sands committed to Weber State (Utah).

Desert Edge safety Mikey Ortiz committed to Arizona Christian.

Sunrise Mountain defensive tackle Quincy Clemons committed to Fort Hays State (Kans.).

Centennial wide receiver Donovan Cochrane committed to Crown (Minn.).

Centennial defensive tackle Molimau Esene committed to Simpson (Iowa).

Centennial defensive tackle Cross Moojen committed to Simpson.

Liberty offensive tackle Kyle Sfarcioc committed to Southern Utah.

Highland defensive end Cooper Brown committed to Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Florence defensive end Wyatt Manning committed to Simpson.