UPDATED: 4/29/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

It was another Division I offer on Wednesday for Isaiah Newcombe. The 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver at Casteel collected it from Tulane. Newcombe had 48 receptions for 661 yards and seven touchdowns as the Colts went 9-4 and made the 5A semifinals. Newcombe carries a 3.5 GPA and is a three-sport athlete (basketball & track). He has a strong work ethic and has seen his recruiting take off with 13 Division I offers. Tulane had two players drafted last weekend led by Darnell Mooney in the fifth round by the Bears. In addition to that, running back Darius Bradwell signed a free agent contract with the Chargers and Christian Montano agreed to one with the Steelers. Bradwell and Montano helped the Green Wave to the nation's No. 11 rushing attack. Tulane finished 7-6 and won the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth over Southern Mississippi.

Jacob Cisneros earned an Ivy League offer from Yale on Wednesday. Cisneros, a 5-10, 195-pound running back at Boulder Creek, rushed for 1,472 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. We here at Arizona Varsity named Cisneros our 6A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year. He now has three offers. Against Perry last September, Cisneros racked up more than 150 yards each in rushing, receiving, and kick returns, totaling 533 all-purpose yards. In addition to his play on the football field, Cisneros competes in wrestling and track for the Jaguars. He maintains a GPA of 3.6. Yale finished last year with an FCS ranking of No. 22 after a 9-1 season and the team's second Ivy League title in three years. The Bulldogs stretched their win streak to six after rallying from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Harvard in The Game, 50-43 in double overtime. The Yale offense was piling up points as the Bulldogs scored at least 45 in each of their last five games.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.