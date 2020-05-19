UPDATED: 5/19/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least June 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Concordia College in Minnesota has been giving virtual tours with the current pandemic going on. The Cobbers have also been extending offers and did so again on Tuesday with ones to Chandler Carter and Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten. Carter is a 6-5, 235-pound tight end at Valley Christian. He saw limited action as a junior, but put together some blocking highlights. Carter is a three-sport athlete that also plays basketball and throws the shot, discus, and javelin on the track team. Wolfcale-Holsten is a 6-2, 285-pound defensive tackle at Williams Field. He had 38 tackles and blocked two field goals for the Black Hawks. Wolfcale-Holsten also carries a 4.0 GPA. Concordia is big on bringing in numbers. The Cobbers recruited their fifth straight class with 50 or more new incoming freshman for the Class off 2020. Five of those played their high school ball right here in Arizona. Concordia won its last three games to finish at 5-5 last season. The Cobbers play in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III).

The recruitment for Isaiah Newcombe continues to blow up as he received his second offer from the Pac-12 with one from UCLA on Tuesday. He is a 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver at Casteel. Newcombe caught 48 passes for 661 yards and seven touchdowns last season. A three-sport athlete (also basketball and track), he possesses a 3.5 GPA. Newcombe also affects the game in special teams for the Colts as the team's punter and as a kick returner. UCLA opens the 2020 season at home in the Rose Bowl on Aug. 29 against New Mexico State. The Bruins (4-8 last season) play the Arizona schools in back-to-back weeks in October. UCLA hosts Arizona on Oct. 3 and then travels to Tempe to face Arizona State on Oct. 10.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.