UPDATED: 6/12/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least July 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Saguaro tight end/quarterback Xander Werner picked up another Division I offer on Friday, his 11th overall. He announced on his Twitter that he had received an offer from Fordham. The 6-3, 225-pound athlete has been working hard in the weight room. Werner recently posted a video of a clean lift of 255 pounds, his new max. Last season, he caught 12 passes for 284 yards (23.7 yards per reception) and four touchdowns (plus three more rushing). Werner is expected to battle for the starting QB position this summer. Fordham closed out last season with a win over Bucknell (Pa.) to finish at 4-8 overall and 2-4 in the Patriot League (FCS). The Rams are scheduled to open up 2020 with a home game in the Bronx on Aug. 29 against Stony Brook (N.Y.). This is the 120th season of football for Fordham and the team will take its longest road trip in history this September. The Rams will travel to Honolulu to face Hawaii on Sept. 12. The trip will encompass 4,962 miles. The current record holder is a 1991 trip to Dublin, Ireland vs. Holy Cross (3,165 miles).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.