ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 6/16

UPDATED: 6/16/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least July 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Colorado School of Mines is one of the top engineering colleges in the nation. The Orediggers extended offers to two defensive players in the East Valley on Tuesday in George Ramirez and Joel Diaz. Ramirez is a 5-10, 185-pound athlete at Red Mountain. He was named the 6A Conference Defensive Utility/Flex Player of the year as a junior with 70 tackles and a pair of interceptions from the safety position. Ramirez also scored seven touchdowns on offense (plus one on D) and carries a 3.95 GPA. Diaz is a 6-1, 180-pound safety at Arizona College Prep. He totaled 92 tackles and had three interceptions for the Knights. Diaz is also valuable in the return game as he averaged more than 25 yards per return for both kickoffs and punts (with nine attempts for each). His GPA is about as high as you can get at 4.8. Ramirez and Diaz were recruited by Brandon Moore, who was promoted to defensive coordinator this year. He has been on the Colorado Mines staff for the last four years. The Orediggers went a perfect 11-0 in the regular season and won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). Colorado Mines defeated Sioux Falls in the first round before falling to Texas A&M-Commerce the next week. The 12 wins tied for the most in program history.

Also receiving an offer from Colorado School of Mines late Tuesday was Tony Gomez Jr. The Valley Christian running back averaged seven yards per carry and scored 16 touchdowns while sharing time with multiple other backs for the Trojans. Gomez can make an impact in a game in many different ways as he plays safety and kick returner. An excellent student, he has a 3.88 GPA and was named to the Sports360AZ All-Academic Team.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.