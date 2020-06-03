News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 6/2

Photo Courtesy of Josh Baxter
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Concordia College offers Saguaro RB Baxter

UPDATED: 6/2/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least July 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Highland had another successful season in 2019, finishing with an 8-4 record with a defense that held opponents to 13.5 points per game. One of the leaders of that group in 2020 will be Ammon Allen. The 6-2, 195-pound safety received an offer from Eastern Michigan on Tuesday. Allen had 73 tackles and intercepted four passes as a junior. A new nutrition coach is helping him put on the "good" weight before his senior year. Off the field, Allen carries a 3.6 GPA. The offer from EMU is his fifth at the FBS level. Eastern Michigan will face a 12-game schedule consisting solely of FBS teams for the first time since 2017. The Eagles kick off the year on the road at Kentucky on Sept. 5. Last season, Eastern (6-7) won back-to-back Tuesday games in November to reach six wins and a spot in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

Concordia College in Minnesota extended offers to two more players on Tuesday. Adrian Alvarado and Josh Baxter collected them from the Cobbers. Alvarado is a 5-9, 160-pound football and soccer player at Walden Grove. With the graduation of last year's senior kicker, Alvarado is preparing for the starting duties. Earlier this week, he posted a video of himself booting three 60-yard field goals. Baxter is a 5-10, 200-pound running back at Saguaro. He's also getting ready for the final chapter of his high school football career. Baxter saw some action against Horizon in the Open Division playoffs and rushed for 52 yards on just five carries. Concordia welcomed a large recruiting class of at least 50 players for the fifth straight year in 2020. Five of those played high school ball in Arizona, including kicker Zane Kaupe (Queen Creek) and running back Ben Blancas (Casteel). The Cobbers play in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III).

Andrew Hanzal will have another season at Valley Christian catching passes from his cousin, Jadon Hanzal. On Tuesday, Andrew was on the receiving end of his first offer from Hope College. Last season, he had 26 receptions for 540 yards and four touchdowns for the Trojans. The 6-2, 170-pound receiver and his VCHS teammates will open the season at home on Benson Field on Aug. 21 against Snowflake. Hope recorded the second nine-win season in school history during a 9-2 campaign in 2019. That was also good for a spot in the Division III playoffs. The Flying Dutchmen were the highest scoring team in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association at 46 points per game.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Highland S Ammon Allen (18) (Photo by Andy Silvas)
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine

Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): St. Norbert

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): Northern Arizona

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico

Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Hamline

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Morehead State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Culver-Stockton, Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine

Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Hamline, Trine

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Monmouth, Simpson, Trine

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Valparaiso

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Carleton, Western New Mexico

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, Mary

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Hamline

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Hamline

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army

Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Hamline, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Simpson

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Montana State Northern

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Hamline, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Hamline, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Hamline

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Mayville State, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Hamline, Simpson, Valparaiso

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine

Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Mayville State

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Trine

Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Saint John's, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Carleton

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, Southern Utah

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Eastern Washington, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Olivet, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Chandler defensive end Buckner commits to the Oregon Ducks

UPDATED: 6/1/20

To say Oregon has recruited Arizona well in the Class of '21 would be an understatement. The Ducks have 11 commitments and four of them are some of the top players in State 48.

The latest to announce his future in Eugene is Brandon Buckner, who did so on Friday afternoon with a video on social media.

Buckner missed the first four games of last season with an ankle injury, but more than recovered from the delayed start with 53 tackles and 16 sacks.

The 6-1, 235-pound Chandler defensive end is the son of Clemson standout (and now Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach) Brentson Buckner.

Oregon was the first of 14 schools to offer Buckner, doing so back in January. The Ducks are recruiting him as an outside linebacker. Buckner visited the school in the spring of his sophomore year.

Oregon football games will soon become "must watch" television for many fans in Arizona. Prior to Buckner, UO received commitments from Mesquite quarterback Ty Thompson and offensive linemen Bram Walden (Saguaro) and Jonah Miller (Sahuaro).

Arizona Varsity lead football analyst Cody Cameron interviewed Buckner, his head coach Rick Garretson, and took a look at his film in this commitment analysis.

Oregon started the year becoming Rose Bowl champions after edging Wisconsin, 28-27 in Pasadena. The Ducks finished 12-2 and won the Pac-12 just three years after a four-win campaign. Once the season begins, Oregon will face North Dakota State, Ohio State, and Hawaii in non-conference play with all three games at Autzen Stadium. On Halloween, Oregon will travel to Tucson to face Arizona and two weeks later, the Ducks host Arizona State.


A combination of education, location, and the good old-fashioned power run game were all factors in the decision of Caiden Miles to commit to UNLV.

The 6-4, 290-pound offensive tackle at Centennial made his college choice on Friday afternoon. He is the Rebels' third commitment, and first lineman.

"First, they have a strong kinesiology program and I would like to be a physical therapist after football," Miles said in a text message. "The coaches are all about high-energy power football! I like that a lot."

Miles is also impressed with the facilities. UNLV will share the brand new Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders. He also likes the heat (which Vegas, of course, also has). The relatively close location from Peoria is an additional benefit.

It was another strong offensive line at the West Valley powerhouse which has become known for that through the years. Centennial finished the regular season at 9-1 and made the inaugural Open Division tournament. The Coyotes averaged 205 rushing yards and 39.8 points per game.

UNLV will play six of its seven home games at Allegiant Stadium this season, starting with the Aug. 29 opener against Cal. A couple weeks later (Sept. 12), Arizona State will play its first road game in Las Vegas. This will be the first year for new head coach Marcus Arroyo, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Oregon. The Rebels were 4-8 last season, but won their final two games against San Jose State and Nevada.


Saguaro now his three college commitments for the 2021 class as defensive tackle Darrion Dalton announced on Monday that he will be heading to San Diego State.

Dalton joins Ironwood quarterback Will Haskell as recent commitments from Arizona to the Aztecs.

"I feel like it is the best fit for me athletically and academically," Dalton said in a text message. "It's a very good school and a great football program and I felt it was a great opportunity."

The 6-3, 275-pound lineman is a competitor and had 60 tackles with 5.5 sacks for the Sabercats, who made the Open Division championship last season.

San Diego State was the fifth of 10 schools to offer Dalton, doing so in early April. Dalton is excited to work with the college staff.

"I love the coaches and what they're doing with SDSU football and can't wait to be a part of it," Dalton said.

His older brother, Donovan, currently plays in the Mountain West Conference. He is preparing for his junior year at Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors finish their regular season on Nov. 28 at SDSU.

Last month, the San Diego City Council voted to give way to the purchase of a new stadium in Mission Valley. The stadium design was approved along with revenue bonds for the funding of construction. In 2019, San Diego State ranked No. 2 in the nation in rushing defense during a 10-3 season that ended with a 48-11 victory over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. It was the Aztecs' 10th straight bowl appearance.

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Sahuaro
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood

UNLV REBELS

Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

