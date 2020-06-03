UPDATED: 6/2/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least July 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Highland had another successful season in 2019, finishing with an 8-4 record with a defense that held opponents to 13.5 points per game. One of the leaders of that group in 2020 will be Ammon Allen. The 6-2, 195-pound safety received an offer from Eastern Michigan on Tuesday. Allen had 73 tackles and intercepted four passes as a junior. A new nutrition coach is helping him put on the "good" weight before his senior year. Off the field, Allen carries a 3.6 GPA. The offer from EMU is his fifth at the FBS level. Eastern Michigan will face a 12-game schedule consisting solely of FBS teams for the first time since 2017. The Eagles kick off the year on the road at Kentucky on Sept. 5. Last season, Eastern (6-7) won back-to-back Tuesday games in November to reach six wins and a spot in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.



Concordia College in Minnesota extended offers to two more players on Tuesday. Adrian Alvarado and Josh Baxter collected them from the Cobbers. Alvarado is a 5-9, 160-pound football and soccer player at Walden Grove. With the graduation of last year's senior kicker, Alvarado is preparing for the starting duties. Earlier this week, he posted a video of himself booting three 60-yard field goals. Baxter is a 5-10, 200-pound running back at Saguaro. He's also getting ready for the final chapter of his high school football career. Baxter saw some action against Horizon in the Open Division playoffs and rushed for 52 yards on just five carries. Concordia welcomed a large recruiting class of at least 50 players for the fifth straight year in 2020. Five of those played high school ball in Arizona, including kicker Zane Kaupe (Queen Creek) and running back Ben Blancas (Casteel). The Cobbers play in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III).



Andrew Hanzal will have another season at Valley Christian catching passes from his cousin, Jadon Hanzal. On Tuesday, Andrew was on the receiving end of his first offer from Hope College. Last season, he had 26 receptions for 540 yards and four touchdowns for the Trojans. The 6-2, 170-pound receiver and his VCHS teammates will open the season at home on Benson Field on Aug. 21 against Snowflake. Hope recorded the second nine-win season in school history during a 9-2 campaign in 2019. That was also good for a spot in the Division III playoffs. The Flying Dutchmen were the highest scoring team in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association at 46 points per game.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.