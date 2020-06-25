ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 6/25

UPDATED: 6/25/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Week after week, Chandler players continue to pile up offers. Many have come from the Division I ranks and on Thursday, another one was dropped as Kentrell Williams Jr. received it from Southern Utah. The 5-11, 185-pound safety had 58 tackles and intercepted two passes for the undefeated Open Division state champions. One of those picks came in the semifinals against Salpointe. An excellent student, Williams Jr. also carries a 3.9 GPA. Southern Utah is bringing its athletes back in phases. Players residing within Utah were able to begin last week while others returned on Monday. The workouts include daily screening and social distancing and are taking place outside. The Thunderbirds are members of the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and are looking to rebound after a 3-9 season that saw them go 0-7 away from Cedar City.



Mekhi "Bubba" Mannino-Faison made the most of his 14 catches last season for Ironwood. The tight end hauled in five touchdowns as the Eagles reached the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Mannino-Faison collected his first offer on Thursday from Southwest Minnesota State. The 6-4, 215-pounder helped Tucson Turf win the Arizona 7x7 tournament championship last weekend. He was catching passes from Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet and making it look easy, even in tight coverage. Southwest Minnesota State is a part of Division II, which is making restrictions to its schedules for the 2020 season. The football season will be shortened to 10 regular season games, all against conference opponents. The Mustangs will begin their slate against Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams on Sept. 12 at Northern State (S. Dak.). SMSU (3-8 last year) has not faced Northern State since the 2018 season.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.