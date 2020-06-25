 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 6/25
Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 6/25

Photo by Ralph Amsden
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Southwest Minnesota State offers Ironwood tight end Mannino-Faison

UPDATED: 6/25/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Week after week, Chandler players continue to pile up offers. Many have come from the Division I ranks and on Thursday, another one was dropped as Kentrell Williams Jr. received it from Southern Utah. The 5-11, 185-pound safety had 58 tackles and intercepted two passes for the undefeated Open Division state champions. One of those picks came in the semifinals against Salpointe. An excellent student, Williams Jr. also carries a 3.9 GPA. Southern Utah is bringing its athletes back in phases. Players residing within Utah were able to begin last week while others returned on Monday. The workouts include daily screening and social distancing and are taking place outside. The Thunderbirds are members of the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and are looking to rebound after a 3-9 season that saw them go 0-7 away from Cedar City.

Mekhi "Bubba" Mannino-Faison made the most of his 14 catches last season for Ironwood. The tight end hauled in five touchdowns as the Eagles reached the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Mannino-Faison collected his first offer on Thursday from Southwest Minnesota State. The 6-4, 215-pounder helped Tucson Turf win the Arizona 7x7 tournament championship last weekend. He was catching passes from Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet and making it look easy, even in tight coverage. Southwest Minnesota State is a part of Division II, which is making restrictions to its schedules for the 2020 season. The football season will be shortened to 10 regular season games, all against conference opponents. The Mustangs will begin their slate against Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams on Sept. 12 at Northern State (S. Dak.). SMSU (3-8 last year) has not faced Northern State since the 2018 season.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Chandler S Kentrell Williams (Photo by Ralph Amsden)
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State

Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Whittier

Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine

Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton, Grinnell, Kenyon

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): St. Norbert

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Whittier

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): Northern Arizona

Desmond Bohannon (FS): Carthage

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Western New Mexico

Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier

Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Carleton

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): St. Norbert

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier

Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Hamline

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson, Whittier

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine

Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Hamline, Trine, Whittier

Connor Faust - Payson (DT): Whittier

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Arizona State

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Puget Sound, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Monmouth, Simpson, Trine

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Puget Sound

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.)

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Valparaiso

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Gonzales - Brophy (FS): Southwest Minnesota State

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Western New Mexico, Whittier

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Hamline, Trine

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, Mary

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier

Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon

Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Carleton, Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Whittier

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.)

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Western New Mexico

Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Hamline

Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier

Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Hamline

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Hamline

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army

Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Kalamazoo

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Hamline, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): New Mexico, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier

Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Simpson

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Montana State Northern

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Hamline, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Lake Forest

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Ironwood Ridge, Lake Forest, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Hamline

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Mayville State, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Valparaiso

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine

Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Whittier

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Hamline, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Mayville State

Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier

Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Trine

Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona

Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson

AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Whittier

Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Saint John's, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Puget Sound

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Hamline

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, San Diego, Southern Utah

Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Whittier

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State

Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): Grinnell

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Hamline

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State

Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline

Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Eastern Washington, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Olivet, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Saguaro defensive end Somerville commits to Michigan

UPDATED: 6/23/20

Last December's Open Division championship game brought us a head-to-head meeting of the state's top two defensive ends in the Class of '21. Both have now made their college decisions.

Last Saturday, Quintin Somerville announced his commitment to Michigan in a video that included him thanking his family and the staff at Saguaro High School along with clips of his youth football days.

The 6-3, 240-pound lineman had 68 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his junior year as the Sabercats went 11-2.

Somerville selected the Wolverines over 25 other offers including Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State. Eight of the schools in the Pac-12 had offered him. Michigan made their offer to Somerville in January of 2019 after his sophomore season.

In addition to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Shaun Nua was one of Somerville's primary recruiters to UM. Nua was the defensive line coach at Arizona State in the fall of 2018 when the Sun Devils offered him. Nua moved on to Ann Arbor after the '18 season and continued his recruitment of Somerville in that same role for the Wolverines.

A four-star prospect, he joins three others rated three stars or higher in the defensive line class for Michigan.

Saguaro's opponent in last year's title game, Chandler, has defensive end Brandon Buckner, who committed to Oregon last month. Somerville is the 20th Arizona HS commitment for the 2021 class.

Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ talked to Somerville about his commitment to the Wolverines and went in depth on his recruitment.

Michigan began welcoming student-athletes back to campus last week with the first of four phases. New protocol includes a six-day resocialization period to campus and temperature checks. Last season, the Wolverines finished 9-4 and played in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson became just the third Michigan quarterback to eclipse 3,000 passing yards in a season. Harbaugh will begin his sixth season at the helm when UM travels to Seattle to face Washington on Sept. 5.


A two-way player from the East Valley has picked the New Mexico football team over several other programs, including two from the Mountain West.

Andrell Barney from Basha HS in Chandler announced his verbal commitment on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The 5-11, 185-pound cornerback and running back took a virtual visit with UNM last month. Barney was impressed with the new coaching staff for the Lobos headed up by Danny Gonzales.

"It (the decision to go to UNM) was how hard they were on me and how much they made me feel like a family," Barney said in a text message. "And the opportunity to play as a true freshman."

Barney had 395 combined rushing and receiving as a junior. On defense, he had 37 tackles and a pair of interceptions. New Mexico is recruiting him as a cornerback.

He becomes the 13th overall commitment for UNM and the second defensive back.

New Mexico had nine players named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Mountain West team. The Lobos open the season on Aug. 29 at home in Albuquerque against Idaho State. UNM, looking to rebound from a 2-10 season in 2019, will use a contactless ticket policy this year. All tickets will either be on a mobile phone or printed at home.

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Sahuaro
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood

TOLEDO ROCKETS

Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley

UCLA BRUINS

Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel

UNLV REBELS

Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

