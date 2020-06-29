ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 6/28

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Culver-Stockton College in Missouri blanketed the state for a second straight day with offers in its search for prospects. A total of 18 players were offered on Sunday (making the total 37 for the weekend). They were Mountain Pointe linebacker Jason Ramirez-Corpuz , Centennial linebacker Taryn Robles , Horizon center Jackson Sebastiani , Campo Verde offensive tackle Hayden Preston , Skyline linebacker Alex Sanchez , Desert Mountain wide receiver Jack Schrieber , Salpointe cornerback Parker Pelletier , Paradise Valley defensive tackle Andrew Vescova , Ironwood running back Junior Shima , Mesa linebacker Zeth Nastal , Marcos de Niza center Enrique Ruiz , Nogales cornerback Heriberto Barnett , Cienega cornerback Kenny Slade , Safford running back CJ Scrivner , Combs linebacker Dominik Richie , Sunnyside linebacker Andrew Gonzalez , Buena running back Tory Walters , and Shadow Ridge offensive guard Chris Stoica . Culver-Stockton signed a big class last February with 47 new players. Included among them was Marcus Brown, a defensive back from Maricopa. The Wildcats (6-5) are coming off their first winning season since 2001. CSC finished 4-1 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division (NAIA).

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 6/23/20

Last December's Open Division championship game brought us a head-to-head meeting of the state's top two defensive ends in the Class of '21. Both have now made their college decisions.



Last Saturday, Quintin Somerville announced his commitment to Michigan in a video that included him thanking his family and the staff at Saguaro High School along with clips of his youth football days.



The 6-3, 240-pound lineman had 68 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his junior year as the Sabercats went 11-2.



Somerville selected the Wolverines over 25 other offers including Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State. Eight of the schools in the Pac-12 had offered him. Michigan made their offer to Somerville in January of 2019 after his sophomore season.

In addition to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Shaun Nua was one of Somerville's primary recruiters to UM. Nua was the defensive line coach at Arizona State in the fall of 2018 when the Sun Devils offered him. Nua moved on to Ann Arbor after the '18 season and continued his recruitment of Somerville in that same role for the Wolverines.



A four-star prospect, he joins three others rated three stars or higher in the defensive line class for Michigan.

Saguaro's opponent in last year's title game, Chandler, has defensive end Brandon Buckner, who committed to Oregon last month. Somerville is the 20th Arizona HS commitment for the 2021 class.



Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ talked to Somerville about his commitment to the Wolverines and went in depth on his recruitment.



Michigan began welcoming student-athletes back to campus last week with the first of four phases. New protocol includes a six-day resocialization period to campus and temperature checks. Last season, the Wolverines finished 9-4 and played in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson became just the third Michigan quarterback to eclipse 3,000 passing yards in a season. Harbaugh will begin his sixth season at the helm when UM travels to Seattle to face Washington on Sept. 5.



A two-way player from the East Valley has picked the New Mexico football team over several other programs, including two from the Mountain West.

Andrell Barney from Basha HS in Chandler announced his verbal commitment on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The 5-11, 185-pound cornerback and running back took a virtual visit with UNM last month. Barney was impressed with the new coaching staff for the Lobos headed up by Danny Gonzales.

"It (the decision to go to UNM) was how hard they were on me and how much they made me feel like a family," Barney said in a text message. "And the opportunity to play as a true freshman."

Barney had 395 combined rushing and receiving as a junior. On defense, he had 37 tackles and a pair of interceptions. New Mexico is recruiting him as a cornerback.

He becomes the 13th overall commitment for UNM and the second defensive back.

New Mexico had nine players named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Mountain West team. The Lobos open the season on Aug. 29 at home in Albuquerque against Idaho State. UNM, looking to rebound from a 2-10 season in 2019, will use a contactless ticket policy this year. All tickets will either be on a mobile phone or printed at home.

