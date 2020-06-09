Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 6/8
Northern State offers Greenway defensive lineman Gerle
UPDATED: 6/8/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least July 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
Greenway had another successful season in 2019, finishing with nine regular season wins for the second straight year. The Demon defense held opponents to 10.8 points per game. One of the leaders of that group in 2020 will be Aaron Gerle. The 6-2, 255-pound defensive tackle received an offer from Northern State on Monday. Gerle had a team-high 82 tackles and 13 sacks as a junior. A beast in the weight room, he posted a video last month of a 380-pound bench press. Off the field, Allen carries a 3.5 GPA. The offer from NSU is his 10th overall. Mike Schmidt begins his first season as head coach at Northern State. It will kick off on Sept. 3 on the road at Minnesota State. The Wolves open their home slate in Aberdeen, South Dakota on Sept. 12 against Southwest Minnesota State. Northern State is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).
Monday was a busy day of offers for Arizona players from Hamline University. The Pipers extended them to nine players. They were Canyon del Oro safety Ethan Seppala, Salpointe defensive end Brees McCraren, Chaparral wide receiver Capri Hamilton, Paradise Valley long snapper Ben Lisk, Desert Ridge running back Jadon Prince, Chandler linebacker Daniel Fulton, Salpointe running back David Cordero, Deer Valley wide receiver Matthew Weed, and Valley Vista offensive guard Garrett Sutliffe. Hamline senior Brandon Decker, an alum of Boulder Creek, was a finalist for the Kent Bracewell Award. It is given to the male athlete (all sports) with the highest GPA, who made contributions to their sport. Decker started all 10 games for the Pipers last season. Hamline (1-9 last year) is located in St. Paul and competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III).
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): St. Norbert
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): Northern Arizona
Desmond Bohannon (FS): Carthage
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Carleton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Hamline
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Hamline, Trine
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Monmouth, Simpson, Trine
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.)
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Valparaiso
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Western New Mexico
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Hamline, Trine
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, Mary
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Hamline
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Hamline
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Hamline
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Hamline, Pacific
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Kalamazoo
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Hamline, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Montana State Northern
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Hamline, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Hamline, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Hamline
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Mayville State, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Hamline, Simpson, Valparaiso
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Hamline, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Mayville State
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Trine
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Saint John's, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Carleton
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Hamline
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, Southern Utah
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Hamline
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): Chicago
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Eastern Washington, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Olivet, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Chandler defensive end Buckner commits to the Oregon Ducks
UPDATED: 6/1/20
To say Oregon has recruited Arizona well in the Class of '21 would be an understatement. The Ducks have 11 commitments and four of them are some of the top players in State 48.
The latest to announce his future in Eugene is Brandon Buckner, who did so on Friday afternoon with a video on social media.
Buckner missed the first four games of last season with an ankle injury, but more than recovered from the delayed start with 53 tackles and 16 sacks.
The 6-1, 235-pound Chandler defensive end is the son of Clemson standout (and now Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach) Brentson Buckner.
Oregon was the first of 14 schools to offer Buckner, doing so back in January. The Ducks are recruiting him as an outside linebacker. Buckner visited the school in the spring of his sophomore year.
Oregon football games will soon become "must watch" television for many fans in Arizona. Prior to Buckner, UO received commitments from Mesquite quarterback Ty Thompson and offensive linemen Bram Walden (Saguaro) and Jonah Miller (Sahuaro).
Arizona Varsity lead football analyst Cody Cameron interviewed Buckner, his head coach Rick Garretson, and took a look at his film in this commitment analysis.
Oregon started the year becoming Rose Bowl champions after edging Wisconsin, 28-27 in Pasadena. The Ducks finished 12-2 and won the Pac-12 just three years after a four-win campaign. Once the season begins, Oregon will face North Dakota State, Ohio State, and Hawaii in non-conference play with all three games at Autzen Stadium. On Halloween, Oregon will travel to Tucson to face Arizona and two weeks later, the Ducks host Arizona State.
A combination of education, location, and the good old-fashioned power run game were all factors in the decision of Caiden Miles to commit to UNLV.
The 6-4, 290-pound offensive tackle at Centennial made his college choice on Friday afternoon. He is the Rebels' third commitment, and first lineman.
"First, they have a strong kinesiology program and I would like to be a physical therapist after football," Miles said in a text message. "The coaches are all about high-energy power football! I like that a lot."
Miles is also impressed with the facilities. UNLV will share the brand new Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders. He also likes the heat (which Vegas, of course, also has). The relatively close location from Peoria is an additional benefit.
It was another strong offensive line at the West Valley powerhouse which has become known for that through the years. Centennial finished the regular season at 9-1 and made the inaugural Open Division tournament. The Coyotes averaged 205 rushing yards and 39.8 points per game.
UNLV will play six of its seven home games at Allegiant Stadium this season, starting with the Aug. 29 opener against Cal. A couple weeks later (Sept. 12), Arizona State will play its first road game in Las Vegas. This will be the first year for new head coach Marcus Arroyo, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Oregon. The Rebels were 4-8 last season, but won their final two games against San Jose State and Nevada.
Saguaro now his three college commitments for the 2021 class as defensive tackle Darrion Dalton announced on Monday that he will be heading to San Diego State.
Dalton joins Ironwood quarterback Will Haskell as recent commitments from Arizona to the Aztecs.
"I feel like it is the best fit for me athletically and academically," Dalton said in a text message. "It's a very good school and a great football program and I felt it was a great opportunity."
The 6-3, 275-pound lineman is a competitor and had 60 tackles with 5.5 sacks for the Sabercats, who made the Open Division championship last season.
San Diego State was the fifth of 10 schools to offer Dalton, doing so in early April. Dalton is excited to work with the college staff.
"I love the coaches and what they're doing with SDSU football and can't wait to be a part of it," Dalton said.
His older brother, Donovan, currently plays in the Mountain West Conference. He is preparing for his junior year at Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors finish their regular season on Nov. 28 at SDSU.
Last month, the San Diego City Council voted to give way to the purchase of a new stadium in Mission Valley. The stadium design was approved along with revenue bonds for the funding of construction. In 2019, San Diego State ranked No. 2 in the nation in rushing defense during a 10-3 season that ended with a 48-11 victory over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. It was the Aztecs' 10th straight bowl appearance.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Sahuaro
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
UNLV REBELS
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel