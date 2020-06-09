This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Monday was a busy day of offers for Arizona players from Hamline University. The Pipers extended them to nine players. They were Canyon del Oro safety Ethan Seppala , Salpointe defensive end Brees McCraren , Chaparral wide receiver Capri Hamilton , Paradise Valley long snapper Ben Lisk , Desert Ridge running back Jadon Prince , Chandler linebacker Daniel Fulton , Salpointe running back David Cordero , Deer Valley wide receiver Matthew Weed , and Valley Vista offensive guard Garrett Sutliffe . Hamline senior Brandon Decker, an alum of Boulder Creek, was a finalist for the Kent Bracewell Award. It is given to the male athlete (all sports) with the highest GPA, who made contributions to their sport. Decker started all 10 games for the Pipers last season. Hamline (1-9 last year) is located in St. Paul and competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III).

Greenway had another successful season in 2019, finishing with nine regular season wins for the second straight year. The Demon defense held opponents to 10.8 points per game. One of the leaders of that group in 2020 will be Aaron Gerle . The 6-2, 255-pound defensive tackle received an offer from Northern State on Monday. Gerle had a team-high 82 tackles and 13 sacks as a junior. A beast in the weight room, he posted a video last month of a 380-pound bench press. Off the field, Allen carries a 3.5 GPA. The offer from NSU is his 10th overall. Mike Schmidt begins his first season as head coach at Northern State. It will kick off on Sept. 3 on the road at Minnesota State. The Wolves open their home slate in Aberdeen, South Dakota on Sept. 12 against Southwest Minnesota State. Northern State is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least July 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

To say Oregon has recruited Arizona well in the Class of '21 would be an understatement. The Ducks have 11 commitments and four of them are some of the top players in State 48.



The latest to announce his future in Eugene is Brandon Buckner, who did so on Friday afternoon with a video on social media.

Buckner missed the first four games of last season with an ankle injury, but more than recovered from the delayed start with 53 tackles and 16 sacks.



The 6-1, 235-pound Chandler defensive end is the son of Clemson standout (and now Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach) Brentson Buckner.



Oregon was the first of 14 schools to offer Buckner, doing so back in January. The Ducks are recruiting him as an outside linebacker. Buckner visited the school in the spring of his sophomore year.



Oregon football games will soon become "must watch" television for many fans in Arizona. Prior to Buckner, UO received commitments from Mesquite quarterback Ty Thompson and offensive linemen Bram Walden (Saguaro) and Jonah Miller (Sahuaro).

Arizona Varsity lead football analyst Cody Cameron interviewed Buckner, his head coach Rick Garretson, and took a look at his film in this commitment analysis.



Oregon started the year becoming Rose Bowl champions after edging Wisconsin, 28-27 in Pasadena. The Ducks finished 12-2 and won the Pac-12 just three years after a four-win campaign. Once the season begins, Oregon will face North Dakota State, Ohio State, and Hawaii in non-conference play with all three games at Autzen Stadium. On Halloween, Oregon will travel to Tucson to face Arizona and two weeks later, the Ducks host Arizona State.



A combination of education, location, and the good old-fashioned power run game were all factors in the decision of Caiden Miles to commit to UNLV.

The 6-4, 290-pound offensive tackle at Centennial made his college choice on Friday afternoon. He is the Rebels' third commitment, and first lineman.

"First, they have a strong kinesiology program and I would like to be a physical therapist after football," Miles said in a text message. "The coaches are all about high-energy power football! I like that a lot."

Miles is also impressed with the facilities. UNLV will share the brand new Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders. He also likes the heat (which Vegas, of course, also has). The relatively close location from Peoria is an additional benefit.

It was another strong offensive line at the West Valley powerhouse which has become known for that through the years. Centennial finished the regular season at 9-1 and made the inaugural Open Division tournament. The Coyotes averaged 205 rushing yards and 39.8 points per game.

UNLV will play six of its seven home games at Allegiant Stadium this season, starting with the Aug. 29 opener against Cal. A couple weeks later (Sept. 12), Arizona State will play its first road game in Las Vegas. This will be the first year for new head coach Marcus Arroyo, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Oregon. The Rebels were 4-8 last season, but won their final two games against San Jose State and Nevada.



Saguaro now his three college commitments for the 2021 class as defensive tackle Darrion Dalton announced on Monday that he will be heading to San Diego State.

Dalton joins Ironwood quarterback Will Haskell as recent commitments from Arizona to the Aztecs.

"I feel like it is the best fit for me athletically and academically," Dalton said in a text message. "It's a very good school and a great football program and I felt it was a great opportunity."

The 6-3, 275-pound lineman is a competitor and had 60 tackles with 5.5 sacks for the Sabercats, who made the Open Division championship last season.



San Diego State was the fifth of 10 schools to offer Dalton, doing so in early April. Dalton is excited to work with the college staff.

"I love the coaches and what they're doing with SDSU football and can't wait to be a part of it," Dalton said.

His older brother, Donovan, currently plays in the Mountain West Conference. He is preparing for his junior year at Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors finish their regular season on Nov. 28 at SDSU.

Last month, the San Diego City Council voted to give way to the purchase of a new stadium in Mission Valley. The stadium design was approved along with revenue bonds for the funding of construction. In 2019, San Diego State ranked No. 2 in the nation in rushing defense during a 10-3 season that ended with a 48-11 victory over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. It was the Aztecs' 10th straight bowl appearance.

