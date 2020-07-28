 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 7/28
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-28 22:13:28 -0500') }} football

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 7/28

Photo by Ralph Amsden
Photo by Ralph Amsden
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Duke offers Arcadia athlete Brown

UPDATED: 7/28/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Trey Brown received an offer from Duke University last Thursday. The defensive end and tight end at Arcadia was a playmaker on both sides of the ball. Brown (6-3, 205) caught 24 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns. He also made 69 tackles and tallied 12 sacks in 10 games (plus three forced fumbles). Most schools are offering him on defense. This offer is the 14th overall for Brown, and second from a Power Five school. With the current pandemic, he's been limited to virtual visits and has taken those to Washington State, Nevada, Colorado State, and Arizona. Duke had six players named to Phil Steele's Preseason ACC Team, including Damond Philyaw-Johnson (First Team KR). The Blue Devils finished 5-7 last season and 3-5 in the ACC. Despite not making a bowl, Duke completed Senior Day by outscoring Miami, 14-0 in the fourth quarter of a rain-soaked game to top the 'Canes, 27-17.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State

Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwestern, Whittier

Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Whittier

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine

Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Whittier

William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso

Desmond Bohannon (FS): Carthage

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Western New Mexico

Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier

Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho

Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Duke, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Kenyon, Oberlin

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): St. Norbert

Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier

Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson, Whittier

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine

Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland

Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trine, Whittier

Connor Faust - Payson (DT): Whittier

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State

Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Olivet, Puget Sound, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Carleton, Monmouth, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Culver-Stockton

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.)

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Northern State, Valparaiso

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Gonzales - Brophy (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Western New Mexico, Whittier

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, Mary

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier

Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon

Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Carleton, Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn

Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Carthage, Catholic, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), San Diego

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Hamline

Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier

Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Hamline

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Hamline, Oberlin, St. Olaf

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army

Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale

Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Clarke, Graceland

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State

Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Montana State Northern

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Dartmouth, Morehead State, San Diego, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Lake Forest

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Morgan State, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Hamline

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): San Diego State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Mayville State, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Valparaiso

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine

Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Culver-Stockton, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert

Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): Sioux Falls

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton

Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton

Devin Sanchez - Centennial (FS): Bethel (Kans.)

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane

Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.)

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier

CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State

Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier

Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Trine

Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona

Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson

AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Sioux Falls, Whittier

Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Saint John's, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.)

Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Hamline

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, San Diego, Southern Utah

Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Whittier

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State

Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): Grinnell

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Graceland, Olivet

Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Culver-Stockton

Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Hamline, Puget Sound

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State

Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline

Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): Brown, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Eastern Washington, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Livingstone, Olivet, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier

Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

ASU receives commitment from Queen Creek offensive tackle Glass

UPDATED: 7/23/20

Local Arizona State football fans have watched their college football team bring in a recruiting class with future Sun Devils from Florida, Washington, Texas, and a few from Southern California.

On Thursday, it was a high school player from right here in the Valley that became the 17th known commitment to the Sun Devils (and first from Arizona) as Isaia Glass made his decision.

Glass, a 6-5, 260-pound offensive tackle at Queen Creek, has offers from 21 schools. He went on a Midwestern road trip with his parents a couple weeks ago and got an in-person look at Iowa State, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Colorado, and Utah. However, a feeling deep inside made him choose the school closer to home.

"Having that hometown support from family and friends definitely was a big one," Glass said in a text message. "I just went with my gut on what I thought was the best decision."

Glass has family history with ASU as his dad, Paul, played for the Devils 20 years ago. In addition to his frame, he brings an athleticism to the field. Having joined the varsity in his sophomore year, Glass has helped the Bulldogs make the playoffs in 6A in back-to-back seasons. In 2019, QCHS went 9-4 and made it to the semifinals.

Growing up a Sun Devil fan, it adds some special meaning to committing to the Maroon & Gold.

"That's big time," Glass said. "Definitely held some weight when picking my decision."

A versatile player that fits the mold of a team guy, Glass has played both tight end and on the defensive line before switching over to the O-Line to help fill the needs for the Bulldogs. The leading recruiters in keeping Glass at home were offensive analyst Kevin Mawae and grad assistant Adam Breneman.

Another of ASU's Hometown Heroes is Cristian Zendejas. The junior kicker was named to the Watch List for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award this week. The Perry alum booted 23 field goals (No. 7 in the nation) and converted on 85 percent of them. The Pac-12 is planning to play a conference-season only and it sounds like it will be a 10-game schedule to be announced next week. The Sun Devils went 8-5 last season, but were just 4-5 in conference play.


On the same day ASU landed its first in-state commitment, Northern Arizona did the same as defensive end Zach Blackwood announced that he's heading to Flagstaff after his senior year.

Blackwood is a 6-5, 270-pounder who recently transferred from La Joya to Desert Edge. A combination of the positive attention he received and the location of the Big Sky school were factors in his decision.

"I chose NAU because of the amount of love they showed my family and me," Blackwood said in a text message. "That is where I want to call home. It means a lot because it will be easier for my family to come and watch me play."

Blackwood received his offer from the Lumberjacks in March and also holds one from Valparaiso, another FCS school.

In his junior year at La Joya, Blackwood had 50 tackles and was a big part of a Lobos' team that won the 6A Southwest Region. La Joya allowed just 83 points in five region games (all wins) as it finished 8-3 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Blackwood is the third known commitment for Northern Arizona, and first along the defensive line. He is considered a defensive end hybrid and has crazy mobility. In the offseason, Blackwood has been working on his movement, foot speed, and making that big frame accelerate.

Preseason polls came out this week and the Big Sky coaches are picking NAU to finish seventh in the conference (out of 13 teams). Last year, the Lumberjacks were 4-2 at home in the Walkup Skydome, but were 4-8 overall. The current schedule has them playing 10 games as the opener in Tempe against ASU has been canceled. The new opener is Sept. 12 at home against South Dakota.

Desert Edge (previously La Joya) DE Zach Blackwood (Photo Courtesy of Zach Blackwood)
Desert Edge (previously La Joya) DE Zach Blackwood (Photo Courtesy of Zach Blackwood)

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Sahuaro
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood

TOLEDO ROCKETS

Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley

UCLA BRUINS

Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel

UNLV REBELS

Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

