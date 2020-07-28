ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 7/28

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Trey Brown received an offer from Duke University last Thursday. The defensive end and tight end at Arcadia was a playmaker on both sides of the ball. Brown (6-3, 205) caught 24 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns. He also made 69 tackles and tallied 12 sacks in 10 games (plus three forced fumbles). Most schools are offering him on defense. This offer is the 14th overall for Brown, and second from a Power Five school. With the current pandemic, he's been limited to virtual visits and has taken those to Washington State, Nevada, Colorado State, and Arizona. Duke had six players named to Phil Steele's Preseason ACC Team, including Damond Philyaw-Johnson (First Team KR). The Blue Devils finished 5-7 last season and 3-5 in the ACC. Despite not making a bowl, Duke completed Senior Day by outscoring Miami, 14-0 in the fourth quarter of a rain-soaked game to top the 'Canes, 27-17.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 7/23/20

Local Arizona State football fans have watched their college football team bring in a recruiting class with future Sun Devils from Florida, Washington, Texas, and a few from Southern California.



On Thursday, it was a high school player from right here in the Valley that became the 17th known commitment to the Sun Devils (and first from Arizona) as Isaia Glass made his decision.



Glass, a 6-5, 260-pound offensive tackle at Queen Creek, has offers from 21 schools. He went on a Midwestern road trip with his parents a couple weeks ago and got an in-person look at Iowa State, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Colorado, and Utah. However, a feeling deep inside made him choose the school closer to home.



"Having that hometown support from family and friends definitely was a big one," Glass said in a text message. "I just went with my gut on what I thought was the best decision."



Glass has family history with ASU as his dad, Paul, played for the Devils 20 years ago. In addition to his frame, he brings an athleticism to the field. Having joined the varsity in his sophomore year, Glass has helped the Bulldogs make the playoffs in 6A in back-to-back seasons. In 2019, QCHS went 9-4 and made it to the semifinals.



Growing up a Sun Devil fan, it adds some special meaning to committing to the Maroon & Gold.



"That's big time," Glass said. "Definitely held some weight when picking my decision."



A versatile player that fits the mold of a team guy, Glass has played both tight end and on the defensive line before switching over to the O-Line to help fill the needs for the Bulldogs. The leading recruiters in keeping Glass at home were offensive analyst Kevin Mawae and grad assistant Adam Breneman.



Another of ASU's Hometown Heroes is Cristian Zendejas. The junior kicker was named to the Watch List for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award this week. The Perry alum booted 23 field goals (No. 7 in the nation) and converted on 85 percent of them. The Pac-12 is planning to play a conference-season only and it sounds like it will be a 10-game schedule to be announced next week. The Sun Devils went 8-5 last season, but were just 4-5 in conference play.





On the same day ASU landed its first in-state commitment, Northern Arizona did the same as defensive end Zach Blackwood announced that he's heading to Flagstaff after his senior year.



Blackwood is a 6-5, 270-pounder who recently transferred from La Joya to Desert Edge. A combination of the positive attention he received and the location of the Big Sky school were factors in his decision.



"I chose NAU because of the amount of love they showed my family and me," Blackwood said in a text message. "That is where I want to call home. It means a lot because it will be easier for my family to come and watch me play."



Blackwood received his offer from the Lumberjacks in March and also holds one from Valparaiso, another FCS school.



In his junior year at La Joya, Blackwood had 50 tackles and was a big part of a Lobos' team that won the 6A Southwest Region. La Joya allowed just 83 points in five region games (all wins) as it finished 8-3 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.



Blackwood is the third known commitment for Northern Arizona, and first along the defensive line. He is considered a defensive end hybrid and has crazy mobility. In the offseason, Blackwood has been working on his movement, foot speed, and making that big frame accelerate.



Preseason polls came out this week and the Big Sky coaches are picking NAU to finish seventh in the conference (out of 13 teams). Last year, the Lumberjacks were 4-2 at home in the Walkup Skydome, but were 4-8 overall. The current schedule has them playing 10 games as the opener in Tempe against ASU has been canceled. The new opener is Sept. 12 at home against South Dakota.