ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 7/9

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Another defensive back that collected an offer on Thursday was CJ Flores . The Cienega safety got it from St. Francis. The 5-11, 185-pounder had 42 tackles and also scored a rushing touchdown in the Bobcats' playoff victory over Sunnyslope. An excellent student, Flores carries a 4.0 GPA. He's been playing for GGE (Gaddis Gainz Elite) this summer in 7-on-7 action. St. Francis signed a recruiting class of 30 players earlier this year with 18 of them on offense. The Saints finished 3-8 last season. USF, located in Illinois (30 miles southwest of Chicago), competes in the Mid-States Football Assocation (NAIA).

Jayden Harrington received an offer from Sioux Falls on Thursday. The cornerback at Verrado had 38 tackles and three interceptions last season. Harrington (5-11, 180) brought one of those picks back 29 yards for a touchdown in a win over Independence last October. The Vipers played a lot of press coverage and Harrington was able to suffocate receivers with his jams. Harrington was recently training with DeWayne Walker, the defensive backs coach of the Browns. The College Football America Yearbook ranks Sioux Falls at No. 23 in its Division II Preseason Top 30. The Cougars have made the playoffs four times in the past five seasons. USF (8-4 last season) has posted a winning record in each of the past 26 years. Sioux Falls, located in South Dakota, is in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

For the second time this week, a member of the defending state champs announced his commitment to Boise State.



Eli Sanders of the Chandler Wolves announced his college intentions on Twitter during the afternoon of the Fourth of July holiday. He selected the Broncos over Nevada and both in-state Pac-12 schools.

Due to the extension of the NCAA dead period to the end of August, Sanders wasn't able to take an in-person visit.



"Boise State really made me feel at home on all of the virtual tours and FaceTime calls I had with them," Sanders said in a text message. "Their academics are top in the country and their facilities and campus are beautiful. The coaches on staff are amazing people and it was the best fit for my family and me!"



The 6-foot, 190-pound running back rushed for 643 yards and 10 touchdowns (plus one receiving) for the Wolves, who finished 13-0 and won the Open Division title. Sanders had to sit the first five games of his junior year after transfering from Mountain Pointe.



Sanders received his offer from Boise State in early April. He committed to the Broncos just four days after teammate Jalen Richmond.

"I am very excited," Sanders said. "We will continue to push each other and continue to grow as football players and young men."



He is the second commitment for the Broncos since April, and just the third in the class. Cody Cameron took a look at Sanders' film, talked to him, and a couple of his coaches.



Boise State has successfully recruited the state of Arizona in recent years. Current members of the Bronco roster include quarterback Chase Cord (Sunrise Mountain), offensive lineman Jacob Golden (Peoria), and wide receiver Khyheem Waleed (Casteel).



Boise State became the first school to win three straight Mountain West Conference championships last season. The Broncos topped Hawaii in the title game in Boise. BSU heads into this year with eight players tabbed by Athlon Sports for the Preseason All-Mountain West Team. Boise State finished 12-2 last year and played in the Las Vegas Bowl.



Keeping it in the Mountain West, Boulder Creek quarterback Bear Milacek made his college decision on Saturday night with a video announcement that he will be attending New Mexico.

The 6-3, 210-pound signal caller took every snap behind center for the Jaguars last season as they made the 6A playoffs. He threw for 2,364 yards and 14 touchdowns.

New Mexico has been more aggressive than past seasons in recruiting the state next door. The Lobos have a new head coach in Danny Gonzales, the former Arizona State defensive coordinator. Milacek is the second recruit from AZ to commit to the Lobos.

"The new staff and culture," Milacek cited in a text message as a reason for choosing UNM. "I can tell they are building something big over there and I wanted to be a part of it!"

Milacek received his offer from New Mexico three weeks ago. He also holds offers from San Diego, Valparaiso, and Western Kentucky. Arizona now has 11 players committed to Mountain West Conference schools.



While practice with the Jaguars has been limited this offseason, he has been working on his passing with Tucson Turf, a 7-on-7 team. Last month, the team won the Arizona 7x7 Championship tournament.

Milacek is one of the many quarterbacks that has worked with former Kansas State and Buffalo Bills quarterback Dan Manucci. Manucci has had Milacek as a student in the "lab" since he was a sixth grader.

Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron talked to Milacek and one of his coaches while also taking a dive into his junior film.



New Mexico now has 15 commitments for the Class of '21 with Milacek being the first quarterback. He joins Basha cornerback Andrell Barney, who pledged to the Lobos last month.

UNM has nine players listed by Athlon Sports on its Preseason All-Mountain West Team. The Lobos (2-10 last year) are scheduled to open their season on Aug. 29 at home in Albuquerque against Idaho State. Boise State will also pay a visit to Dreamstyle Stadium on Nov. 14.

