ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 7/9

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 7/9
Cienega defensive back Flores earns offer from St. Francis
UPDATED: 7/9/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
Jayden Harrington received an offer from Sioux Falls on Thursday. The cornerback at Verrado had 38 tackles and three interceptions last season. Harrington (5-11, 180) brought one of those picks back 29 yards for a touchdown in a win over Independence last October. The Vipers played a lot of press coverage and Harrington was able to suffocate receivers with his jams. Harrington was recently training with DeWayne Walker, the defensive backs coach of the Browns. The College Football America Yearbook ranks Sioux Falls at No. 23 in its Division II Preseason Top 30. The Cougars have made the playoffs four times in the past five seasons. USF (8-4 last season) has posted a winning record in each of the past 26 years. Sioux Falls, located in South Dakota, is in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Another defensive back that collected an offer on Thursday was CJ Flores. The Cienega safety got it from St. Francis. The 5-11, 185-pounder had 42 tackles and also scored a rushing touchdown in the Bobcats' playoff victory over Sunnyslope. An excellent student, Flores carries a 4.0 GPA. He's been playing for GGE (Gaddis Gainz Elite) this summer in 7-on-7 action. St. Francis signed a recruiting class of 30 players earlier this year with 18 of them on offense. The Saints finished 3-8 last season. USF, located in Illinois (30 miles southwest of Chicago), competes in the Mid-States Football Assocation (NAIA).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Whittier
Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon
AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Whittier
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Desmond Bohannon (FS): Carthage
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Western New Mexico
Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Bates, Carleton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): St. Norbert
Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Hamline
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson, Whittier
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trine, Whittier
Connor Faust - Payson (DT): Whittier
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona State
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Olivet, Puget Sound, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Monmouth, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Culver-Stockton
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.)
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Northern State, Valparaiso
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Gonzales - Brophy (FS): Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Western New Mexico, Whittier
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Hamline, Trine
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, Mary
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier
Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon
Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Western Illinois
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn
Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Catholic
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), San Diego
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Hamline
Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier
Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Hamline
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Hamline
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale
Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Hamline, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State
Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Montana State Northern
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State, San Diego, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Lake Forest
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Ohio Dominican, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Hamline
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Mayville State, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Valparaiso
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Whittier
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Culver-Stockton, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton
Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton
Devin Sanchez - Centennial (FS): Bethel (Kans.)
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier
CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State
Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline
Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Trine
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson
AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Whittier
Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Saint John's, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Hamline
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, San Diego, Southern Utah
Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Whittier
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): Grinnell
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ian Wagner - Buena (K): Illinois State, Iowa, Roosevelt
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Olivet
Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Culver-Stockton
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Hamline
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Eastern Washington, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Olivet, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Chandler RB Sanders commits to Boise State
UPDATED: 7/4/20
For the second time this week, a member of the defending state champs announced his commitment to Boise State.
Eli Sanders of the Chandler Wolves announced his college intentions on Twitter during the afternoon of the Fourth of July holiday. He selected the Broncos over Nevada and both in-state Pac-12 schools.
Due to the extension of the NCAA dead period to the end of August, Sanders wasn't able to take an in-person visit.
"Boise State really made me feel at home on all of the virtual tours and FaceTime calls I had with them," Sanders said in a text message. "Their academics are top in the country and their facilities and campus are beautiful. The coaches on staff are amazing people and it was the best fit for my family and me!"
The 6-foot, 190-pound running back rushed for 643 yards and 10 touchdowns (plus one receiving) for the Wolves, who finished 13-0 and won the Open Division title. Sanders had to sit the first five games of his junior year after transfering from Mountain Pointe.
Sanders received his offer from Boise State in early April. He committed to the Broncos just four days after teammate Jalen Richmond.
"I am very excited," Sanders said. "We will continue to push each other and continue to grow as football players and young men."
He is the second commitment for the Broncos since April, and just the third in the class. Cody Cameron took a look at Sanders' film, talked to him, and a couple of his coaches.
Boise State has successfully recruited the state of Arizona in recent years. Current members of the Bronco roster include quarterback Chase Cord (Sunrise Mountain), offensive lineman Jacob Golden (Peoria), and wide receiver Khyheem Waleed (Casteel).
Boise State became the first school to win three straight Mountain West Conference championships last season. The Broncos topped Hawaii in the title game in Boise. BSU heads into this year with eight players tabbed by Athlon Sports for the Preseason All-Mountain West Team. Boise State finished 12-2 last year and played in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Keeping it in the Mountain West, Boulder Creek quarterback Bear Milacek made his college decision on Saturday night with a video announcement that he will be attending New Mexico.
The 6-3, 210-pound signal caller took every snap behind center for the Jaguars last season as they made the 6A playoffs. He threw for 2,364 yards and 14 touchdowns.
New Mexico has been more aggressive than past seasons in recruiting the state next door. The Lobos have a new head coach in Danny Gonzales, the former Arizona State defensive coordinator. Milacek is the second recruit from AZ to commit to the Lobos.
"The new staff and culture," Milacek cited in a text message as a reason for choosing UNM. "I can tell they are building something big over there and I wanted to be a part of it!"
Milacek received his offer from New Mexico three weeks ago. He also holds offers from San Diego, Valparaiso, and Western Kentucky. Arizona now has 11 players committed to Mountain West Conference schools.
While practice with the Jaguars has been limited this offseason, he has been working on his passing with Tucson Turf, a 7-on-7 team. Last month, the team won the Arizona 7x7 Championship tournament.
Milacek is one of the many quarterbacks that has worked with former Kansas State and Buffalo Bills quarterback Dan Manucci. Manucci has had Milacek as a student in the "lab" since he was a sixth grader.
Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron talked to Milacek and one of his coaches while also taking a dive into his junior film.
New Mexico now has 15 commitments for the Class of '21 with Milacek being the first quarterback. He joins Basha cornerback Andrell Barney, who pledged to the Lobos last month.
UNM has nine players listed by Athlon Sports on its Preseason All-Mountain West Team. The Lobos (2-10 last year) are scheduled to open their season on Aug. 29 at home in Albuquerque against Idaho State. Boise State will also pay a visit to Dreamstyle Stadium on Nov. 14.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Sahuaro
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
UNLV REBELS
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel