ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 7/9

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 7/9

Photo Courtesy of CJ Flores
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Cienega defensive back Flores earns offer from St. Francis

UPDATED: 7/9/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Jayden Harrington received an offer from Sioux Falls on Thursday. The cornerback at Verrado had 38 tackles and three interceptions last season. Harrington (5-11, 180) brought one of those picks back 29 yards for a touchdown in a win over Independence last October. The Vipers played a lot of press coverage and Harrington was able to suffocate receivers with his jams. Harrington was recently training with DeWayne Walker, the defensive backs coach of the Browns. The College Football America Yearbook ranks Sioux Falls at No. 23 in its Division II Preseason Top 30. The Cougars have made the playoffs four times in the past five seasons. USF (8-4 last season) has posted a winning record in each of the past 26 years. Sioux Falls, located in South Dakota, is in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Another defensive back that collected an offer on Thursday was CJ Flores. The Cienega safety got it from St. Francis. The 5-11, 185-pounder had 42 tackles and also scored a rushing touchdown in the Bobcats' playoff victory over Sunnyslope. An excellent student, Flores carries a 4.0 GPA. He's been playing for GGE (Gaddis Gainz Elite) this summer in 7-on-7 action. St. Francis signed a recruiting class of 30 players earlier this year with 18 of them on offense. The Saints finished 3-8 last season. USF, located in Illinois (30 miles southwest of Chicago), competes in the Mid-States Football Assocation (NAIA).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State

Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Whittier

Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine

Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Whittier

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Desmond Bohannon (FS): Carthage

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Western New Mexico

Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier

Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Bates, Carleton

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): St. Norbert

Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier

Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Hamline

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson, Whittier

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine

Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trine, Whittier

Connor Faust - Payson (DT): Whittier

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona State

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Olivet, Puget Sound, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Monmouth, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Culver-Stockton

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.)

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Northern State, Valparaiso

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Gonzales - Brophy (FS): Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Western New Mexico, Whittier

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Hamline, Trine

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, Mary

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier

Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon

Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Carleton, Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn

Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Catholic

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), San Diego

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Hamline

Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier

Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Hamline

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Hamline

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army

Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Hamline, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State

Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Montana State Northern

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State, San Diego, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Lake Forest

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Ohio Dominican, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Hamline

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Mayville State, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Valparaiso

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine

Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Whittier

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Culver-Stockton, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton

Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton

Devin Sanchez - Centennial (FS): Bethel (Kans.)

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier

CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State

Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier

Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Trine

Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona

Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson

AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Whittier

Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Saint John's, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Hamline

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, San Diego, Southern Utah

Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Whittier

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State

Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): Grinnell

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ian Wagner - Buena (K): Illinois State, Iowa, Roosevelt

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Olivet

Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Culver-Stockton

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Hamline

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State

Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline

Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Eastern Washington, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Olivet, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Chandler RB Sanders commits to Boise State

UPDATED: 7/4/20

For the second time this week, a member of the defending state champs announced his commitment to Boise State.

Eli Sanders of the Chandler Wolves announced his college intentions on Twitter during the afternoon of the Fourth of July holiday. He selected the Broncos over Nevada and both in-state Pac-12 schools.

Due to the extension of the NCAA dead period to the end of August, Sanders wasn't able to take an in-person visit.

"Boise State really made me feel at home on all of the virtual tours and FaceTime calls I had with them," Sanders said in a text message. "Their academics are top in the country and their facilities and campus are beautiful. The coaches on staff are amazing people and it was the best fit for my family and me!"

The 6-foot, 190-pound running back rushed for 643 yards and 10 touchdowns (plus one receiving) for the Wolves, who finished 13-0 and won the Open Division title. Sanders had to sit the first five games of his junior year after transfering from Mountain Pointe.

Sanders received his offer from Boise State in early April. He committed to the Broncos just four days after teammate Jalen Richmond.

"I am very excited," Sanders said. "We will continue to push each other and continue to grow as football players and young men."

He is the second commitment for the Broncos since April, and just the third in the class. Cody Cameron took a look at Sanders' film, talked to him, and a couple of his coaches.

Boise State has successfully recruited the state of Arizona in recent years. Current members of the Bronco roster include quarterback Chase Cord (Sunrise Mountain), offensive lineman Jacob Golden (Peoria), and wide receiver Khyheem Waleed (Casteel).

Boise State became the first school to win three straight Mountain West Conference championships last season. The Broncos topped Hawaii in the title game in Boise. BSU heads into this year with eight players tabbed by Athlon Sports for the Preseason All-Mountain West Team. Boise State finished 12-2 last year and played in the Las Vegas Bowl.


Keeping it in the Mountain West, Boulder Creek quarterback Bear Milacek made his college decision on Saturday night with a video announcement that he will be attending New Mexico.

The 6-3, 210-pound signal caller took every snap behind center for the Jaguars last season as they made the 6A playoffs. He threw for 2,364 yards and 14 touchdowns.

New Mexico has been more aggressive than past seasons in recruiting the state next door. The Lobos have a new head coach in Danny Gonzales, the former Arizona State defensive coordinator. Milacek is the second recruit from AZ to commit to the Lobos.

"The new staff and culture," Milacek cited in a text message as a reason for choosing UNM. "I can tell they are building something big over there and I wanted to be a part of it!"

Milacek received his offer from New Mexico three weeks ago. He also holds offers from San Diego, Valparaiso, and Western Kentucky. Arizona now has 11 players committed to Mountain West Conference schools.

While practice with the Jaguars has been limited this offseason, he has been working on his passing with Tucson Turf, a 7-on-7 team. Last month, the team won the Arizona 7x7 Championship tournament.

Milacek is one of the many quarterbacks that has worked with former Kansas State and Buffalo Bills quarterback Dan Manucci. Manucci has had Milacek as a student in the "lab" since he was a sixth grader.

Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron talked to Milacek and one of his coaches while also taking a dive into his junior film.

New Mexico now has 15 commitments for the Class of '21 with Milacek being the first quarterback. He joins Basha cornerback Andrell Barney, who pledged to the Lobos last month.

UNM has nine players listed by Athlon Sports on its Preseason All-Mountain West Team. The Lobos (2-10 last year) are scheduled to open their season on Aug. 29 at home in Albuquerque against Idaho State. Boise State will also pay a visit to Dreamstyle Stadium on Nov. 14.

Boulder Creek QB Bear Milacek
Boulder Creek QB Bear Milacek

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Sahuaro
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood

TOLEDO ROCKETS

Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley

UCLA BRUINS

Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel

UNLV REBELS

Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

