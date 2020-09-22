ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 9/21

UPDATED: 9/21/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least January 1. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That continues to be in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Concordia College in Minnesota extended offers to a pair of players in the Valley on Monday. Carson Bachmann and Oscar Abundis Jr. received them from the Cobbers. Bachmann is a 5-11, 170-pound wide receiver at Basha. In seven games, he caught 11 passes for 145 yards. Two of those were for touchdowns in a win at O'Connor. Bachmann is one of 22 seniors on this year's varsity team at BHS. Abundis Jr. is a 6-6, 320-pound offensive tackle at Centennial. He has monster size, can finish blocks, and was a Second Team All-5A Northwest Region performer last season. In the weight room, he can squat 455. In addition to that strength, Abundis also has flexibility and uses stretching in his routines. Concordia College is a member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III), which postponed football until the spring season. The conference is working to develop a spring schedule. Last year, the Cobbers won their final three games to finish 5-5. One of those was a stunning home upset against No. 4 St. John's (Minn.), 19-18 in overtime.

Arizona College Prep is coming off its first playoff appearance after just its third year as a varsity program. The Knights bring back quarterback Mark Chavez, who picked up an offer from Lake Forest College on Monday. The 6-1, 190-pound signal caller has been the starter in each of his three years on varsity. Chavez had his best season as a junior with 1,851 yards and 24 touchdown passes. Lake Forest has a proud tradition of recruiting the state of Arizona and one of its players from the Southwest Suburb is getting some preseason recognition. A.J. Jackson (Centennial) was named to the D3football.com 2020 Preseason All-America team as a kick returner. As a sophomore, he led the nation with 939 combined return yards. Jackson was also a First Team All-Midwest Conference wide receiver. Last year, the Foresters finished 7-3. As for this year, the conference has suspended competition through December. The football team is slated to compete in the spring.

Another Midwest Conference school offered an Arizona player this week. Ripon College made an offer to Daylin Smith on Monday. The 6-3, 230-pound linebacker plays at Marana Mountain View. Smith had 62 tackles and six sacks last year for the Mountain Lions. He started playing football at the age of seven and has been waiting a long time for his senior season. This MVHS team has several players that have been together on varsity since they were sophomores. Ripon, located in Wisconsin, recently hired its first strength and conditioning coach in school history. Brandon Zemke comes to Ripon from another Midwest Conference school, Lawrence (Wisc.). The Red Hawks started last year at 1-5, but rebounded to end up at 4-6.

Keeping it in Southern Arizona, but switching it over to Sahuarita, Ty McDermott obtained an offer on Monday from Pacific University in Oregon. The 6-3, 190-pound wide receiver led Walden Grove in catches last season with 40. Those went for 553 yards and McDermott scored five touchdowns. He also played some cornerback last year and tallied 25 tackles, two interceptions, and a blocked punt. In the classroom, McDermott carries a 4.2 GPA. Pacific has a new offensive coordinator as Jim Craft is returning to the Northwest Conference school. After helping start the Boxer program in 2010, Craft has been at Cal Poly for the last seven years as an assistant. Pacific, a Division III school, finished 4-6 last year. The NWC has postponed football and all of its conference competitions across all sports for this fall.



Coconino is coming off a season that ended with its first trip to the playoffs since 2005. The Panthers return running back Zach Bennett, who collected an offer from Minnesota Morris on Monday. The 5-8, 180-pound back put together his second straight 1,000-yard season (actually 1,753 yards) during a 9-2 season. Bennett scored 23 touchdowns and now has five offers. Minnesota Morris was finally able to take to its new turf for small-group workouts this week. The Cougars will have a short, four-game spring season in April. UMN Morris finished 1-9 last season and plays in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (Div. III).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.