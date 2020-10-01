ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 9/30

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Desert Edge defensive tackle Max Garcia received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.). Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received an offer from Luther (Iowa). Skyline safety Tyler Speece received an offer from Luther. Desert Mountain linebacker Eli Mackowski received an offer from Concordia University (Ill.). Valley Christian tight end Chandler Carter received an offer from Mary (N. Dak.). Marcos de Niza offensive tackle Nickolas Samaniego received his first offer from Mary. Hamilton offensive tackle Alexander Bruns received an offer from Mary. Cienega safety CJ Flores received offers from Puget Sound (Wash.) and Concordia University (Ill.). Mountain Ridge cornerback Albin Arulanandu received an offer from Wooster (Ohio). Red Mountain safety George Ramirez received an offer from Northern State (S. Dak.). Chaparral offensive tackle Mason Osborn received an offer from Northern State. Red Mountain running back Naz Bryant received his first offer from Northern State. Ironwood tight end Mekhi Mannino-Faison received an offer from Mary. Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from Simpson (Iowa). Poston Butte quarterback Gavin Lloyd received an offer from Simpson.

Chandler is seeking its fifth consecutive state championship. The Wolves bring back plenty of talent on offense, including Nicolas Nesbitt , who picked up an offer from Bucknell on Tuesday. The 5-9, 190-pound back averaged more than 10 yards a carry as a junior. Nesbitt got 58 carries in a crowded backfield and totaled 607 yards and eight touchdowns (plus one receiving). Bucknell is in the Patriot League (FCS), which announced in July that it will not play fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the Bison finished 3-8. With expectations low (predicted to finish last), Bucknell ended even up at 3-3 in Patriot League play.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 9/30/20

Like several of his Chandler teammates, Kyler Orr has found his future home.

The inside linebacker celebrated his birthday last Sunday by giving Air Force a verbal pledge.



"They are a great football program and very disciplined, which I really like in a team," Orr said in a text message. "The academy is great and is a top 10 school in the nation for academics. The biggest reason was knowing that I will have a well-paying job right out of college! After a lot of thinking, I love the idea of serving for this country!"



Orr picked Air Force over offers from Abilene Christian, Idaho, and Morehead State. The 6-2, 220-pounder received his offer from the Falcons back in May after a conversation with tight ends coach Jonathan Himebauch. Orr said he has grandparents that have served in the military.



As a junior, Orr posted 84 tackles with 12 resulting in a loss, including two sacks. He had a dozen tackles in both the Wolves' semifinal victory over Salpointe and in the Open Division championship game against Saguaro. Chandler captured its fourth consecutive state title with a perfect 13-0 season.



Orr is the seventh Chandler senior to commit to a college to play football after high school. CHS begins yet another title defense this Friday in Peoria at Liberty.



Last Friday, the Mountain West Conference Board of Directors approved plans to play football this fall. The intentions are to play an eight-game conference schedule. Air Force already had games scheduled to play its fellow military academies. This Saturday, the Falcons will host Navy (1-1) in Colorado Springs. CBS Sports Network will televise the game at 3 p.m. The only fans allowed at the game will be Air Force Academy cadets, who will be wearing masks and be socially distant. On Nov. 7, Air Force will travel to West Point to face Army. The conference schedule should be out in the coming days.



Northern Arizona has been recruiting the state hard, even getting athletes with FBS offers to commit to the Big Sky school in Flagstaff. Another example of that is with Jake Schmitt.

The 6-2, 205-pound linebacker and tight end at Corona del Sol announced his commitment to NAU on Wednesday. It's the communication with the school along with the proximity to Phoenix that made it his choice.

"The whole coaching staff and the relationship that they built with me," Schmitt said in a text message. "Also, just being able to play in my home state has always been a blessing."

Schmitt selected Northern Arizona over offers from Colorado State, New Mexico, and New Mexico State. He is the fifth Arizona high school senior to pledge to the Jacks.



Last year, Schmitt led the Aztecs in tackles with 94 along with 2.5 sacks. He also had 391 yards in receiving with five touchdowns. Corona del Sol opens its season on Friday at home in Tempe against Desert Vista.

In August, the Big Sky Conference postponed football competition to the spring. Dates for games in early 2021 have not been decided yet. Last year, NAU finished with a record of 4-8.



A teammate of Orr, Anthony Hanger, made it eight Chandler Wolves seniors to commit before the season gets going.

The 6-3, 265-pound defensive tackle will be heading to Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the campus of Augustana University. He's not only excited about the football up there, but also the chance to advance his education.

"The education they offer is unmatched," Hanger said in a text message. I'll be able to get my MBA while making big contributions to a team that really values their D-Line. The family atmosphere they bring reminds me of the Ohana culture at Chandler."

Hanger had five sacks among his 21 tackles in eight games for the Wolves. Chandler begins yet another title defense this Friday in Peoria against Liberty.

Augustana is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II). The NSIC canceled fall competition last month. Last year, the Vikings finished 9-3 and made the playoffs. The nine wins ties for the second-highest total in program history.





It was a day to celebrate for Nogales High School on Monday. First, the Apaches hit the practice field for their first workouts for the 2020 season. Then, linebacker Rene Urias Jr. announced his commitment to Grinnell College.

The goal for the football team is to begin competing on Oct. 23 after fall break, as long as benchmarks continue to improve. Players and coaches at NHS will be COVID-19 tested (for free) weekly during the season. Families had to sign a release for this testing.

In his announcement, posted on Twitter, Urias cited the small and tight makeup of the college in Iowa. Grinnell is a town of 9,000 people and the college makes up 1,700 of that. He also believes it is a perfect fit both academically and athletically.

"I really liked the tightly-knit community Grinnell has," Urias Jr. said in a text message. "I immediately connected with head coach Brent Barnes, coach Josh Villarreal, and coach Jason Martinez. I am really excited to see what my future has in store for me!"

In eight games last season, Urias had 18 tackles. He also recovered a fumble against Empire, which he took back for a 73-yard touchdown return in a 62-16 victory.

Villarreal recently joined Grinnell as an assistant coach. He has most recently been at Westminster College (Mo.) since 2017, working with the offensive line, tight ends, and halfbacks. Grinnell competes in the Midwest Conference (Div. III), and the Pioneers' season was canceled for this fall.

