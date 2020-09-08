ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 9/7

UPDATED: 9/7/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least September 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Took a break from the Recruiting Page as I went out of town for the Labor Day weekend (for the first time in all of 2020). The search for Arizona HS talent didn't take any time off though, as the offers (and commitments) continued to roll along.



Here's all of the offers since last Friday:

Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Cienega defensive tackle Hunter Schlagel received an offer from Tarleton State (Tex.).

Skyline safety Tyler Speece received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.).

Buena running back Isaac Benoit received an offer from St. Olaf.

O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from St. Olaf.

Ironwood cornerback Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon received an offer from St. Olaf.

Desert Edge offensive guard Jayden Ahboah received an offer from St. Olaf.

Desert Edge offensive tackle Logan Corfield received an offer from Montana Tech.

Pinnacle offensive guard Alec Bernardo received an offer from Wheaton (Ill.).

Mountain Pointe quarterback Jaden Crockett received an offer from Hamline (Minn.).

Buena running back Tory Walters received an offer from Elmhurst (Ill.).

Basha wide receiver Trent Pennington received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

North Canyon safety Desmond Bohannon received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Paradise Valley defensive tackle Andrew Vescova received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Arizona College Prep running back Richie Williams received an offer from Pacific.

Cienega cornerback Charles Hamm received an offer from St. Olaf.

Notre Dame linebacker Sam McCracken received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Ill.).

Walden Grove kicker/punter Adrian Alvarado received an offer from Cornell College (Iowa).

Arcadia offensive guard Andrew Carreon received his first offer from Pacific.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.