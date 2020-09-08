ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 9/7

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 9/7
Pinnacle offensive lineman picks up offer from Wheaton College
UPDATED: 9/7/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least September 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
Took a break from the Recruiting Page as I went out of town for the Labor Day weekend (for the first time in all of 2020). The search for Arizona HS talent didn't take any time off though, as the offers (and commitments) continued to roll along.
Here's all of the offers since last Friday:
Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Cienega defensive tackle Hunter Schlagel received an offer from Tarleton State (Tex.).
Skyline safety Tyler Speece received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.).
Buena running back Isaac Benoit received an offer from St. Olaf.
O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from St. Olaf.
Ironwood cornerback Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon received an offer from St. Olaf.
Desert Edge offensive guard Jayden Ahboah received an offer from St. Olaf.
Desert Edge offensive tackle Logan Corfield received an offer from Montana Tech.
Pinnacle offensive guard Alec Bernardo received an offer from Wheaton (Ill.).
Mountain Pointe quarterback Jaden Crockett received an offer from Hamline (Minn.).
Buena running back Tory Walters received an offer from Elmhurst (Ill.).
Basha wide receiver Trent Pennington received an offer from Culver-Stockton.
North Canyon safety Desmond Bohannon received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Paradise Valley defensive tackle Andrew Vescova received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).
Arizona College Prep running back Richie Williams received an offer from Pacific.
Cienega cornerback Charles Hamm received an offer from St. Olaf.
Notre Dame linebacker Sam McCracken received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Ill.).
Walden Grove kicker/punter Adrian Alvarado received an offer from Cornell College (Iowa).
Arcadia offensive guard Andrew Carreon received his first offer from Pacific.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Southwestern, Whittier
Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, St. Olaf, Whittier
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Millikin, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee
AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine
Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier
William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Whittier
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Heidelberg, Oberlin, Simpson, Wheaton, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso
Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale
Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Western New Mexico
Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier
Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho
Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Heidelberg
Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Erskine, Northwestern Oklahoma State, William Jewell
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin
Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): Pacific
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Simpson, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): St. Norbert
Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Penn, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, Northern Arizona, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois
Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (QB): Hamline, Simpson, Whittier
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Heidelberg
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trine, Whittier
Connor Faust - Payson (DT): Whittier
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn
John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE
Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Olivet, Puget Sound, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Carleton, Monmouth, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Whittier
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Culver-Stockton
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.)
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, San Diego, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Northern State, Valparaiso
Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Western New Mexico, Whittier
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine
Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, St. Olaf
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier
Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon
Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Western Illinois
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): St. Olaf
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn
Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Carthage, Catholic, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Millikin, Trinity International
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest
Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State
Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier
Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), St. Francis
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton
Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Minnesota Morris, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Oberlin, St. Olaf
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY
Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO
Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): Trine
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, St. Olaf
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale
Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Clarke, Graceland, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound
Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Southwest Minnesota State
Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton
Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), St. Olaf
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Heidelberg, Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone
Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State
Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, Whittier
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): George Fox, Montana State Northern
Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): SAN DIEGO STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (S): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona
Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton
Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton
Devin Sanchez - Centennial (FS): Bethel (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.)
Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Idaho
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier
CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State
Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson
Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Western Michigan
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson
AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier
Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin
Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine
Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Whittier
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Hamline
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, San Diego, Southern Utah
Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Puget Sound, Whittier
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): Grinnell
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Culver-Stockton, Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet
Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth
Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier
Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International
Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Akron
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Chandler QB Keene commits to UCF
UPDATED: 9/7/20
Over the Labor Day weekend, four more players announced their college commitments, raising the total number for State 48 seniors to.....48.
Chandler's Mikey Keene committed to UCF. It's the second straight year the Knights have reeled in a quarterback from the East Valley. Keene has been the top priority at the position for Central Florida since last spring.
Here's an article (with quotes) from our Rivals affiliate for UCF.
Northern Arizona picked up another player that had FBS offers as Saguaro defensive tackle Alani Ma'afu committed to the Lumberjacks. In the offseason, he has added 20 pounds to his frame as he gets ready for his senior year with the Sabercats.
Here's an article (with quotes from Ma'afu's head coach) from Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.
Another Big Sky team landing a commitment was Eastern Washington. The Eagles received a commitment from Keene's teammate, Kentrell Williams Jr. The safety selected EWU over Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, and NAU.
Here's an article (with quotes from Williams' head coach) from Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.
Finally, Safford running back Eduardo Ogaz committed to St. Olaf College in Minnesota. He rushed for 485 yards, averaging more than eight yards per carry as the Bulldogs captured their first region title in 21 years.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
BROWN BEARS
Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek
MARY MARAUDERS
Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame
NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Hank Pepper (LS) - Chandler
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro
ST. OLAF OLES
Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCF KNIGHTS
Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
UNLV REBELS
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel