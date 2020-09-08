 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 9/7
Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 9/7

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Pinnacle offensive lineman picks up offer from Wheaton College

UPDATED: 9/7/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least September 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Took a break from the Recruiting Page as I went out of town for the Labor Day weekend (for the first time in all of 2020). The search for Arizona HS talent didn't take any time off though, as the offers (and commitments) continued to roll along.

Here's all of the offers since last Friday:

Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Cienega defensive tackle Hunter Schlagel received an offer from Tarleton State (Tex.).
Skyline safety Tyler Speece received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.).
Buena running back Isaac Benoit received an offer from St. Olaf.
O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from St. Olaf.
Ironwood cornerback Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon received an offer from St. Olaf.
Desert Edge offensive guard Jayden Ahboah received an offer from St. Olaf.
Desert Edge offensive tackle Logan Corfield received an offer from Montana Tech.
Pinnacle offensive guard Alec Bernardo received an offer from Wheaton (Ill.).
Mountain Pointe quarterback Jaden Crockett received an offer from Hamline (Minn.).
Buena running back Tory Walters received an offer from Elmhurst (Ill.).
Basha wide receiver Trent Pennington received an offer from Culver-Stockton.
North Canyon safety Desmond Bohannon received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Paradise Valley defensive tackle Andrew Vescova received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).
Arizona College Prep running back Richie Williams received an offer from Pacific.
Cienega cornerback Charles Hamm received an offer from St. Olaf.
Notre Dame linebacker Sam McCracken received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Ill.).
Walden Grove kicker/punter Adrian Alvarado received an offer from Cornell College (Iowa).
Arcadia offensive guard Andrew Carreon received his first offer from Pacific.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State

Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Southwestern, Whittier

Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, St. Olaf, Whittier

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Millikin, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine

Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine

Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Southwestern, Whittier

William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Whittier

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Heidelberg, Oberlin, Simpson, Wheaton, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso

Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale

Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Western New Mexico

Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier

Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho

Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Heidelberg

Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): Erskine, Northwestern Oklahoma State, William Jewell

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin

Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): Pacific

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Simpson, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): St. Norbert

Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Penn, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier

Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, Northern Arizona, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois

Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (QB): Hamline, Simpson, Whittier

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV

Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Heidelberg

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine

Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland

Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trine, Whittier

Connor Faust - Payson (DT): Whittier

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn

John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE

Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Olivet, Puget Sound, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Carleton, Monmouth, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Whittier

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Culver-Stockton

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.)

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, San Diego, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Northern State, Valparaiso

Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Western New Mexico, Whittier

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine

Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, St. Olaf

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier

Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon

Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): St. Olaf

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn

Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Carthage, Catholic, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Millikin, Trinity International

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest

Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State

Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier

Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), St. Francis

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton

Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.).

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Minnesota Morris, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Oberlin, St. Olaf

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY

Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO

Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): Trine

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, St. Olaf

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale

Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Clarke, Graceland, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Southwest Minnesota State

Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton

Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), St. Olaf

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Heidelberg, Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone

Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State

Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, Whittier

Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): George Fox, Montana State Northern

Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): SAN DIEGO STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine

Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (S): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)

Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona

Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton

Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton

Devin Sanchez - Centennial (FS): Bethel (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane

Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.)

Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Idaho

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier

CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State

Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier

Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier

Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona

Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson

Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Western Michigan

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson

AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier

Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin

Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine

Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Whittier

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Hamline

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, San Diego, Southern Utah

Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Puget Sound, Whittier

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State

Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): Grinnell

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Culver-Stockton, Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet

Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth

Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State

Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline

Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier

Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International

Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Akron

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson

Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Chandler QB Keene commits to UCF

UPDATED: 9/7/20

Over the Labor Day weekend, four more players announced their college commitments, raising the total number for State 48 seniors to.....48.

Chandler's Mikey Keene committed to UCF. It's the second straight year the Knights have reeled in a quarterback from the East Valley. Keene has been the top priority at the position for Central Florida since last spring.

Here's an article (with quotes) from our Rivals affiliate for UCF.


Northern Arizona picked up another player that had FBS offers as Saguaro defensive tackle Alani Ma'afu committed to the Lumberjacks. In the offseason, he has added 20 pounds to his frame as he gets ready for his senior year with the Sabercats.

Here's an article (with quotes from Ma'afu's head coach) from Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.


Another Big Sky team landing a commitment was Eastern Washington. The Eagles received a commitment from Keene's teammate, Kentrell Williams Jr. The safety selected EWU over Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, and NAU.

Here's an article (with quotes from Williams' head coach) from Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.


Finally, Safford running back Eduardo Ogaz committed to St. Olaf College in Minnesota. He rushed for 485 yards, averaging more than eight yards per carry as the Bulldogs captured their first region title in 21 years.

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler

BROWN BEARS

Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek

MARY MARAUDERS

Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame

NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS

Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Hank Pepper (LS) - Chandler

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro

ST. OLAF OLES

Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford

TOLEDO ROCKETS

Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley

UCF KNIGHTS

Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler

UCLA BRUINS

Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel

UNLV REBELS

Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

