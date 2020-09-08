ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 9/8

UPDATED: 9/8/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least September 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Another college offer rolled in for Gavin Guarino on Tuesday. The 6-4, 250-pound offensive tackle at Pinnacle received it from Concordia University Chicago. Guarino helped the Pioneers average 40 points and 409 yards per game as they went 8-3 and reached the Open Division tournament. Away from football, Guarino plays lacrosse and carries a 4.6 GPA. Concordia is a member of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (Div. III). The NACC postponed its football season to the spring. A schedule has been worked up and the Cougars will play five games in March and April. CUC will start with a home game against Benedictine (Ill.) on Saturday, March 20. The Cougars ended 2019 with a 5-5 record after a loss to Benedictine (44-0).



