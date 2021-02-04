ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS

UPDATED: 2/4/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 230 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Many of the top-flight players signed during the early period in December. However, there were a few pleasant surprises when National Letters of Intent were submitted to colleges and schools held ceremonies honoring their athletes moving on to the next level in the second signing cycle.



Four seniors that had not previously made their commitments public all signed with Division I programs on Wednesday. Let's have a look. . . .





Back on Oct. 1, Maricopa played in the state's first game of the season. The Rams won it, 27-19 over Willow Canyon, and running back Mister Chavis was the Player of the Game. It wasn't until Jan. 18 that the 5-10, 180-pounder earned his first offer (from Western New Mexico). His college home will be the University of Texas at El Paso.

Chavis rushed for 139 yards on opening night and 360 for the season. He also caught 14 passes for 142 yards and scored four touchdowns for Maricopa. One of those scores came on an interception return, where he also contributed on defense with 28 tackles.

He was a Second Team All-5A San Tan Region selection at running back for the second time in his HS career. Chavis is a multi-sport athlete who also lettered in basketball and track. UTEP is recruiting him as a running back.

Chavis was one of 10 signees for the Miners on Wednesday, and the only wide receiver added. UTEP is set to begin spring football in about a month (March 2). The Miners are in Conference USA (FBS) and will kick off the 2021 season with the renewal of the Battle of I-10 in Las Cruces against New Mexico State on Aug. 28. This will be the 98th edition of the longtime rivalry which UTEP leads 57-38-2. The Miners finished 3-5 in the 2020 season.



Buckeye won its final three games of the year to finish at 5-3. Cornerback Timothy Croskey was a First Team All-4A Southwest Region selection for the Hawks. He had preferred walk-on offers from Utah and UNLV, but ended up getting an offer from South Dakota State and acted on it Wednesday.

Croskey, 6-foot and 170 pounds, had 42 tackles and five sacks last season. He's also a sprinter that has competed in regional and national track meets.

South Dakota State had a highly successful recruiting year in the state of Arizona. The Jackrabbits came away with eight signees from State 48 for the Class of '21.

SDSU finished the 2019 season with a record of 8-5 and made its eighth straight appearance in the FCS Playoffs. The Jackrabbits didn't have a season in the fall, but are gearing up to begin on Feb. 19 at Northern Iowa.





Northern Arizona prides itself on taking local players and didn't disappoint in the 2021 class. The Lumberjacks added five players on Wednesday to boost its total to 27 signees. Of those, 18 are high school seniors from within the state.

A pair of those, that hadn't publicly committed before Signing Day, were CJ Flores and Connor DePrez. Both are among five in-state players taking preferred walk-ons with the Lumberjacks.



Flores is a 5-11, 190-pound safety safety at Cienega. He had 21 offers from smaller schools, so it may have been a surprise to some to see him ink with NAU on Wednesday. It had been a long time coming.

"We have been working on it for a few months," Flores said in a text message. "We didn't talk about it with anyone."

For Flores, he felt it was a great opportunity to play Division I and stay in Arizona. He plans to study Engineering in Flagstaff and has a high school GPA of 4.10.

Cienega, located just south of Tucson, played in just two games in 2020. In his junior year, Flores had 42 tackles.

DePrez is a 6-4, 250-pound offensive tackle at Hamilton. He had five other offers, including Idaho from the Big Sky Conference, before receiving his offer from Northern Arizona on Monday.

"I really wanted to stay in state close to my family and friends," DePrez said in a text message. "I've been visiting Flagstaff since I was a little kid and love the area around the campus and the college-town feel. I'm very thankful that NAU is giving me an opportunity when many other schools didn't give me a chance."

DePrez was a part of the O-Line known as "Tuck's Tanks" led by assistant coach Mark Tucker. The Huskies (8-2) rushed for 252 yards per game. The ground attack was particularly dominant in playoff victories over Corona del Sol (338 yards/7 TDs) and Salpointe (287 yards/5 TDs).

Five Big Sky schools elected to opt out of the spring season, but NAU was not one of them. The Lumberjacks will get started on Feb. 27 at home in the Skydome against Southern Utah to kick off a six-game slate. NAU finished 4-8 in the 2019 campaign.