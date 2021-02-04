 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS
Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Cienega defensive back Flores signs with Northern Arizona

UPDATED: 2/4/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 230 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Many of the top-flight players signed during the early period in December. However, there were a few pleasant surprises when National Letters of Intent were submitted to colleges and schools held ceremonies honoring their athletes moving on to the next level in the second signing cycle.

Four seniors that had not previously made their commitments public all signed with Division I programs on Wednesday. Let's have a look. . . .

Back on Oct. 1, Maricopa played in the state's first game of the season. The Rams won it, 27-19 over Willow Canyon, and running back Mister Chavis was the Player of the Game. It wasn't until Jan. 18 that the 5-10, 180-pounder earned his first offer (from Western New Mexico). His college home will be the University of Texas at El Paso.

Chavis rushed for 139 yards on opening night and 360 for the season. He also caught 14 passes for 142 yards and scored four touchdowns for Maricopa. One of those scores came on an interception return, where he also contributed on defense with 28 tackles.

He was a Second Team All-5A San Tan Region selection at running back for the second time in his HS career. Chavis is a multi-sport athlete who also lettered in basketball and track. UTEP is recruiting him as a running back.

Chavis was one of 10 signees for the Miners on Wednesday, and the only wide receiver added. UTEP is set to begin spring football in about a month (March 2). The Miners are in Conference USA (FBS) and will kick off the 2021 season with the renewal of the Battle of I-10 in Las Cruces against New Mexico State on Aug. 28. This will be the 98th edition of the longtime rivalry which UTEP leads 57-38-2. The Miners finished 3-5 in the 2020 season.


Buckeye won its final three games of the year to finish at 5-3. Cornerback Timothy Croskey was a First Team All-4A Southwest Region selection for the Hawks. He had preferred walk-on offers from Utah and UNLV, but ended up getting an offer from South Dakota State and acted on it Wednesday.

Croskey, 6-foot and 170 pounds, had 42 tackles and five sacks last season. He's also a sprinter that has competed in regional and national track meets.

South Dakota State had a highly successful recruiting year in the state of Arizona. The Jackrabbits came away with eight signees from State 48 for the Class of '21.

SDSU finished the 2019 season with a record of 8-5 and made its eighth straight appearance in the FCS Playoffs. The Jackrabbits didn't have a season in the fall, but are gearing up to begin on Feb. 19 at Northern Iowa.


Northern Arizona prides itself on taking local players and didn't disappoint in the 2021 class. The Lumberjacks added five players on Wednesday to boost its total to 27 signees. Of those, 18 are high school seniors from within the state.

A pair of those, that hadn't publicly committed before Signing Day, were CJ Flores and Connor DePrez. Both are among five in-state players taking preferred walk-ons with the Lumberjacks.

Flores is a 5-11, 190-pound safety safety at Cienega. He had 21 offers from smaller schools, so it may have been a surprise to some to see him ink with NAU on Wednesday. It had been a long time coming.

"We have been working on it for a few months," Flores said in a text message. "We didn't talk about it with anyone."

For Flores, he felt it was a great opportunity to play Division I and stay in Arizona. He plans to study Engineering in Flagstaff and has a high school GPA of 4.10.

Cienega, located just south of Tucson, played in just two games in 2020. In his junior year, Flores had 42 tackles.

DePrez is a 6-4, 250-pound offensive tackle at Hamilton. He had five other offers, including Idaho from the Big Sky Conference, before receiving his offer from Northern Arizona on Monday.

"I really wanted to stay in state close to my family and friends," DePrez said in a text message. "I've been visiting Flagstaff since I was a little kid and love the area around the campus and the college-town feel. I'm very thankful that NAU is giving me an opportunity when many other schools didn't give me a chance."

DePrez was a part of the O-Line known as "Tuck's Tanks" led by assistant coach Mark Tucker. The Huskies (8-2) rushed for 252 yards per game. The ground attack was particularly dominant in playoff victories over Corona del Sol (338 yards/7 TDs) and Salpointe (287 yards/5 TDs).

Five Big Sky schools elected to opt out of the spring season, but NAU was not one of them. The Lumberjacks will get started on Feb. 27 at home in the Skydome against Southern Utah to kick off a six-game slate. NAU finished 4-8 in the 2019 campaign.

CLASS OF 2021 SIGNINGS

ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS

Kyle Pointer (LB) - Casteel

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Cade Berger (WR) - Perry
Liam Hoffmeyer (TE) - Cibola
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Ammon Allen (FS) - Highland (walk-on)
Anthony Gonzales (FS) - Saguaro (walk-on)
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
Jaden White (QB) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)
Victor Zayas (LB) - Hamilton (walk-on)

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM

Christian Carl (WR) - Kofa
D'Ante Caston (DB) - Agua Fria
Will Chambers (OL) - Scottsdale Christian
Jaden Green (CB) - Agua Fria
Gillie Manrique (DB) - Camelback
James Mcelhenny (QB) - Ironwood
Mikey Ortiz (FS) - Desert Edge
Matthew Phillips (LB) - Centennial

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek (walk-on)
Colby Garvin (WR) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler
Max Minor (WR) - Chaparral

BENEDICTINE (KANS.) RAVENS

Chris Trojan (FS) - Hamilton

BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS

Cooper Brown (DE) - Highland
Ethan Hunt (DE) - Casteel

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler

BROWN BEARS

Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral

BUTLER BULLDOGS

Joseph MacDonald (CB) - O'Connor

BYU COUGARS

Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

CARROLL PIONEERS

Joseph Armstrong (CB) - Walden Grove

CHADRON STATE EAGLES

Daniel Becerra (WR) - Tucson

COE KOHAWKS

Skyler Higdon (OT) - Vista Grande

COLLEGE OF IDAHO YOTES

Kaiden Stewart (FS) - Valley Vista

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler

COLORADO MESA MAVERICKS

Alexander Bruns (OT) - Hamilton

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

Joel Diaz (FS) - Arizona College Prep

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland (walk-on)
Noah Schmidt (RB) - Hamilton (walk-on)

COLUMBIA LIONS

Nicolas Nesbitt (RB) - Chandler

CONCORDIA COLLEGE (MINN.) COBBERS

Maximus LaVoy (OT) - Notre Dame

CORNELL (IOWA) RAMS

Tony Gomez Jr. (RB) - Valley Christian

CROWN STORM

Donovan Cochrane (WR) - Centennial
Maddox Lawien (WR) - Valley Vista
Zion Morgan (WR) - Maricopa

CSU-PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES

Makai Funaki (TE) - Round Valley
CJ Scrivner (RB) - Safford

DAKOTA STATE TROJANS

Terrance Liddile - Kellis (CB)
Angel Lydon - Trevor Browne (QB)

DICKINSON STATE BLUE HAWKS

Jan Ruiz (WR ) - Sierra Linda

DIXIE STATE TRAILBLAZERS

TJ McRae (DT) - Centennial

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove
Sebastian Felix (SS) - Cienega
Tevainui Neher (C) - Chandler

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia

EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS

Elijah Anderson (CB) - Sunrise Mountain
Rogan Freeburg (WR) - Desert Mountain
Howard Russell (RB) - Phoenix Christian

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler

FERRUM PANTHERS

Isaak Johnson (LB) - Shadow Mountain

FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS

Quincy Clemons (DT) - Sunrise Mountain

FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS

Josiah Flores (LB) - Cienega (walk-on)

FRIENDS FALCONS

Caiden Myers (FB) - Williams Field

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Zeke Branham (LB) - Skyline (blue shirt)

GEORGETOWN HOYAS

Rashon Adams (CB) - Centennial

GRINNELL PIONEERS

Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Toryian Tubbs (WR) - Desert Ridge

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
Kevin Sawitzke (TE) - Mountain Pointe

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Oscar Abundis Jr. (OT) - Centennial
Braxton Anderson (CB) - Williams Field
Austin Brenn (OG) - Perry
Charles Hamm (CB) - Cienega
Mason Parker (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
Joshua Schenks (WR) - Highland
Dane White (QB) - Perry

JOHNS HOPKINS BLUE JAYS

Kellen Gibson (LB) - Arizona College Prep

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Albin Arulanandu (CB) - Mountain Ridge
Mark Chavez (QB) - Arizona College Prep
Joshua Gasca (QB) - Centennial
Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
Caden Petersen (WR) - Higley
Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde
Nik Rieck (FS) - Higley
Richie Williams (RB) - Arizona College Prep

LAWRENCE VIKINGS

Steven Geiger (FS) - Rincon

LEWIS & CLARK PIONEERS

Desmon Holton (WR) - Casteel

MARY MARAUDERS

Mikaele Fuamatu (OG) - Millennium
Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
Gabe Levy (RB) - Cienega
Mason Phillips (LB) - Casteel
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz (CB) - Mountain Pointe

MAYVILLE STATE COMETS

Dylan Brown (DE) - Cactus Shadows
Jamaal Butler (DB) - Dysart
Luis Felix (LB) - Trevor Browne
Gavin Goulette (QB) - Gilbert
Roberto Lopez (DE) - Carl Hayden
Fernando Macias (OG) - Trevor Browne
Dimitry Muncy (OG) - Blue Ridge
Justice Sosnicki (LB) - Verrado

MERCHANT MARINE MARINERS

Mason Davies (WR) - Saguaro

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Hank Pepper (LS/LB) - Chandler

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Levi Beckham (TE) - Lee Williams
Evan Lovett (RB) - Pusch Ridge
Zeth Nastal (LB) - Mesa
Kameron Toms (WR) - Lee Williams
Jared Williams (RB) - Chaparral

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge

MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES

Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge
Garrick Krautz (TE) - Catalina Foothills

NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES

Quinton Crosby (LB) - Higley
Isaiah Harris (CB) - Saguaro
Eli Mackowski (LB) - Desert Mountain

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy
Ben Tobin (QB) - Scottsdale Christian (walk-on)

NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS

Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame

NORTHEASTERN STATE RIVERHAWKS

Caleb Dickson (OG) - Window Rock

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Connor DePrez (OT) - Hamilton (walk-on)
CJ Flores (SS) - Cienega (walk-on)
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
PJ London (QB) - Blue Ridge (walk-on)
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Andrew Mason (OT) - Perry
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
Tage Rigby (RB) - Centennial (walk-on)
Mo Sarnowski (LB) - Hamilton (walk-on)
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
Dante Smith (DT) - Desert Ridge
Seth Smith (OT) - Chandler
Justin Thomas (OT) - Casteel
Xander Werner (TE/QB) - Saguaro
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial

NORTHERN MICHIGAN WILDCATS

Jack Chappelle (OT) - Shadow Ridge

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Mason Osborn (OT) - Chaparral

OBERLIN YEOMEN

Ethan Price (DT) - Cactus

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

OTTAWA SPIRIT

Damen Cornett (FB) - Queen Creek
Tyler Faber (DB) - Gila Ridge
Jaylen Hawkins (RB) - Millennium
Ty Moreno (LB) - Gila Ridge
Marvin Powell (WR) - Saguaro
Jaden Stewart (LB) - Deer Valley

PENNSYLVANIA QUAKERS

Jacob Cisneros (RB) - Boulder Creek

PERU STATE BOBCATS

Jeremiah Reed (SS) - Westwood

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley

RHODES LYNX

Daniel Fulton (LB) - Chandler

RIPON REDHAWKS

Anton Jamero (LB) - Desert View

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS

Ron Bruce (CB) - Mesa Mountain View
Bryan Dyson (WR) - Arizona College Prep
Max Garcia (DT) - Desert Edge
Cess Ibarra (OG) - Chandler
Brock Mast (QB) - Liberty
Ali'i Kai Ormita (OG) - Chandler
Cameron Steele (LB) - Desert Edge

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Ryan Wintermeyer (LS) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)

SIMPSON STORM

Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial
Alex Culbertson (WR) - Walden Grove
Molimau Esene (DT) - Centennial
Wyatt Manning (DE) - Florence
Cross Moojen (DT) - Centennial
Devin Sanchez (LB) - Centennial
Dallas Sitzler (LB) - Centennial
Kolton Stone (C) - Florence

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Dominic Avant (OT) - Buena
Isaac Benoit (RB) - Buena
Diamonte Bright (SS) - Desert Ridge
Cayden Camacho (FS) - Basha
Andrew Hanzal (WR) - Valley Christian
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Elijah Sanders (WR) - Ironwood

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES

Caleb Jones (RB) - Basha

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Derrick Brown (OT) - Queen Creek
Chandler Carter (DE) - Valley Christian
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Timothy Croskey (CB) - Buckeye
Colby Littleton (LB) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega (walk-on)
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Kam Cullimore (LB) - Highland
Kyle Sfarcioc (OT) - Liberty
Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria

SOUTHWEST BAPTIST BEARCATS

Avery Lambert (WR) - Horizon
Brannon Weatherby (C) - Yuma Catholic

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS

Eric Lira (WR) - Mesquite
Anthony Ortiz (OG) - Mountain Pointe

ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS

Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge

ST. OLAF OLES

Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford
Fernando Torres (TE) - Salpointe

STANFORD CARDINAL

Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

TABOR BLUEJAYS

Alfonzo Brown - Gila Ridge (LB)

TOLEDO ROCKETS

Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley

UCF KNIGHTS

Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler

UCLA BRUINS

Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro

UT-PERMIAN BASIN FALCONS

Heath Henderson (OT) - Desert Mountain

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe

UTEP MINERS

Mister Chavis (RB) - Maricopa

VALPARAISO CRUSADERS

Trent Pennington (WR) - Basha

VMI KEYDETS

Skyler Bergen (OT) - Carl Hayden (walk-on)

WASHBURN ICHABODS

Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT) - Casteel

WEBER STATE WILDCATS

Grant Sands (LS) - Perry

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Carson Bachmann (WR) - Basha
Travis Gammage (WR) - South Mountain
Ricky Hanlan IV (WR) - Nogales
Luis Jaramillo (RB) - Flagstaff
Hunter Schlagel (DT) - Cienega
Ryan Severson (OG) - Perry
Daniel Tripp (OT) - Valley Lutheran
Jeremiah Tyler (DT) - Chandler
Isaiah Webb (LB) - Cienega

WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS

Tyler Schweigert (QB) - Notre Dame

