ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS
Cienega defensive back Flores signs with Northern Arizona
UPDATED: 2/4/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 230 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Many of the top-flight players signed during the early period in December. However, there were a few pleasant surprises when National Letters of Intent were submitted to colleges and schools held ceremonies honoring their athletes moving on to the next level in the second signing cycle.
Four seniors that had not previously made their commitments public all signed with Division I programs on Wednesday. Let's have a look. . . .
Back on Oct. 1, Maricopa played in the state's first game of the season. The Rams won it, 27-19 over Willow Canyon, and running back Mister Chavis was the Player of the Game. It wasn't until Jan. 18 that the 5-10, 180-pounder earned his first offer (from Western New Mexico). His college home will be the University of Texas at El Paso.
Chavis rushed for 139 yards on opening night and 360 for the season. He also caught 14 passes for 142 yards and scored four touchdowns for Maricopa. One of those scores came on an interception return, where he also contributed on defense with 28 tackles.
He was a Second Team All-5A San Tan Region selection at running back for the second time in his HS career. Chavis is a multi-sport athlete who also lettered in basketball and track. UTEP is recruiting him as a running back.
Chavis was one of 10 signees for the Miners on Wednesday, and the only wide receiver added. UTEP is set to begin spring football in about a month (March 2). The Miners are in Conference USA (FBS) and will kick off the 2021 season with the renewal of the Battle of I-10 in Las Cruces against New Mexico State on Aug. 28. This will be the 98th edition of the longtime rivalry which UTEP leads 57-38-2. The Miners finished 3-5 in the 2020 season.
Buckeye won its final three games of the year to finish at 5-3. Cornerback Timothy Croskey was a First Team All-4A Southwest Region selection for the Hawks. He had preferred walk-on offers from Utah and UNLV, but ended up getting an offer from South Dakota State and acted on it Wednesday.
Croskey, 6-foot and 170 pounds, had 42 tackles and five sacks last season. He's also a sprinter that has competed in regional and national track meets.
South Dakota State had a highly successful recruiting year in the state of Arizona. The Jackrabbits came away with eight signees from State 48 for the Class of '21.
SDSU finished the 2019 season with a record of 8-5 and made its eighth straight appearance in the FCS Playoffs. The Jackrabbits didn't have a season in the fall, but are gearing up to begin on Feb. 19 at Northern Iowa.
Northern Arizona prides itself on taking local players and didn't disappoint in the 2021 class. The Lumberjacks added five players on Wednesday to boost its total to 27 signees. Of those, 18 are high school seniors from within the state.
A pair of those, that hadn't publicly committed before Signing Day, were CJ Flores and Connor DePrez. Both are among five in-state players taking preferred walk-ons with the Lumberjacks.
Flores is a 5-11, 190-pound safety safety at Cienega. He had 21 offers from smaller schools, so it may have been a surprise to some to see him ink with NAU on Wednesday. It had been a long time coming.
"We have been working on it for a few months," Flores said in a text message. "We didn't talk about it with anyone."
For Flores, he felt it was a great opportunity to play Division I and stay in Arizona. He plans to study Engineering in Flagstaff and has a high school GPA of 4.10.
Cienega, located just south of Tucson, played in just two games in 2020. In his junior year, Flores had 42 tackles.
DePrez is a 6-4, 250-pound offensive tackle at Hamilton. He had five other offers, including Idaho from the Big Sky Conference, before receiving his offer from Northern Arizona on Monday.
"I really wanted to stay in state close to my family and friends," DePrez said in a text message. "I've been visiting Flagstaff since I was a little kid and love the area around the campus and the college-town feel. I'm very thankful that NAU is giving me an opportunity when many other schools didn't give me a chance."
DePrez was a part of the O-Line known as "Tuck's Tanks" led by assistant coach Mark Tucker. The Huskies (8-2) rushed for 252 yards per game. The ground attack was particularly dominant in playoff victories over Corona del Sol (338 yards/7 TDs) and Salpointe (287 yards/5 TDs).
Five Big Sky schools elected to opt out of the spring season, but NAU was not one of them. The Lumberjacks will get started on Feb. 27 at home in the Skydome against Southern Utah to kick off a six-game slate. NAU finished 4-8 in the 2019 campaign.
CLASS OF 2021 SIGNINGS
ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS
Kyle Pointer (LB) - Casteel
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Cade Berger (WR) - Perry
Liam Hoffmeyer (TE) - Cibola
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Ammon Allen (FS) - Highland (walk-on)
Anthony Gonzales (FS) - Saguaro (walk-on)
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
Jaden White (QB) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)
Victor Zayas (LB) - Hamilton (walk-on)
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM
Christian Carl (WR) - Kofa
D'Ante Caston (DB) - Agua Fria
Will Chambers (OL) - Scottsdale Christian
Jaden Green (CB) - Agua Fria
Gillie Manrique (DB) - Camelback
James Mcelhenny (QB) - Ironwood
Mikey Ortiz (FS) - Desert Edge
Matthew Phillips (LB) - Centennial
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek (walk-on)
Colby Garvin (WR) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler
Max Minor (WR) - Chaparral
BENEDICTINE (KANS.) RAVENS
Chris Trojan (FS) - Hamilton
BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS
Cooper Brown (DE) - Highland
Ethan Hunt (DE) - Casteel
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
BROWN BEARS
Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral
BUTLER BULLDOGS
Joseph MacDonald (CB) - O'Connor
BYU COUGARS
Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
CARROLL PIONEERS
Joseph Armstrong (CB) - Walden Grove
CHADRON STATE EAGLES
Daniel Becerra (WR) - Tucson
COE KOHAWKS
Skyler Higdon (OT) - Vista Grande
COLLEGE OF IDAHO YOTES
Kaiden Stewart (FS) - Valley Vista
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler
COLORADO MESA MAVERICKS
Alexander Bruns (OT) - Hamilton
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Joel Diaz (FS) - Arizona College Prep
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland (walk-on)
Noah Schmidt (RB) - Hamilton (walk-on)
COLUMBIA LIONS
Nicolas Nesbitt (RB) - Chandler
CONCORDIA COLLEGE (MINN.) COBBERS
Maximus LaVoy (OT) - Notre Dame
CORNELL (IOWA) RAMS
Tony Gomez Jr. (RB) - Valley Christian
CROWN STORM
Donovan Cochrane (WR) - Centennial
Maddox Lawien (WR) - Valley Vista
Zion Morgan (WR) - Maricopa
CSU-PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES
Makai Funaki (TE) - Round Valley
CJ Scrivner (RB) - Safford
DAKOTA STATE TROJANS
Terrance Liddile - Kellis (CB)
Angel Lydon - Trevor Browne (QB)
DICKINSON STATE BLUE HAWKS
Jan Ruiz (WR ) - Sierra Linda
DIXIE STATE TRAILBLAZERS
TJ McRae (DT) - Centennial
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove
Sebastian Felix (SS) - Cienega
Tevainui Neher (C) - Chandler
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia
EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS
Elijah Anderson (CB) - Sunrise Mountain
Rogan Freeburg (WR) - Desert Mountain
Howard Russell (RB) - Phoenix Christian
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler
FERRUM PANTHERS
Isaak Johnson (LB) - Shadow Mountain
FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS
Quincy Clemons (DT) - Sunrise Mountain
FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS
Josiah Flores (LB) - Cienega (walk-on)
FRIENDS FALCONS
Caiden Myers (FB) - Williams Field
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Zeke Branham (LB) - Skyline (blue shirt)
GEORGETOWN HOYAS
Rashon Adams (CB) - Centennial
GRINNELL PIONEERS
Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Toryian Tubbs (WR) - Desert Ridge
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
Kevin Sawitzke (TE) - Mountain Pointe
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Oscar Abundis Jr. (OT) - Centennial
Braxton Anderson (CB) - Williams Field
Austin Brenn (OG) - Perry
Charles Hamm (CB) - Cienega
Mason Parker (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
Joshua Schenks (WR) - Highland
Dane White (QB) - Perry
JOHNS HOPKINS BLUE JAYS
Kellen Gibson (LB) - Arizona College Prep
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Albin Arulanandu (CB) - Mountain Ridge
Mark Chavez (QB) - Arizona College Prep
Joshua Gasca (QB) - Centennial
Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
Caden Petersen (WR) - Higley
Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde
Nik Rieck (FS) - Higley
Richie Williams (RB) - Arizona College Prep
LAWRENCE VIKINGS
Steven Geiger (FS) - Rincon
LEWIS & CLARK PIONEERS
Desmon Holton (WR) - Casteel
MARY MARAUDERS
Mikaele Fuamatu (OG) - Millennium
Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
Gabe Levy (RB) - Cienega
Mason Phillips (LB) - Casteel
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz (CB) - Mountain Pointe
MAYVILLE STATE COMETS
Dylan Brown (DE) - Cactus Shadows
Jamaal Butler (DB) - Dysart
Luis Felix (LB) - Trevor Browne
Gavin Goulette (QB) - Gilbert
Roberto Lopez (DE) - Carl Hayden
Fernando Macias (OG) - Trevor Browne
Dimitry Muncy (OG) - Blue Ridge
Justice Sosnicki (LB) - Verrado
MERCHANT MARINE MARINERS
Mason Davies (WR) - Saguaro
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Hank Pepper (LS/LB) - Chandler
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Levi Beckham (TE) - Lee Williams
Evan Lovett (RB) - Pusch Ridge
Zeth Nastal (LB) - Mesa
Kameron Toms (WR) - Lee Williams
Jared Williams (RB) - Chaparral
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge
MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES
Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge
Garrick Krautz (TE) - Catalina Foothills
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES
Quinton Crosby (LB) - Higley
Isaiah Harris (CB) - Saguaro
Eli Mackowski (LB) - Desert Mountain
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy
Ben Tobin (QB) - Scottsdale Christian (walk-on)
NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame
NORTHEASTERN STATE RIVERHAWKS
Caleb Dickson (OG) - Window Rock
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Connor DePrez (OT) - Hamilton (walk-on)
CJ Flores (SS) - Cienega (walk-on)
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
PJ London (QB) - Blue Ridge (walk-on)
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Andrew Mason (OT) - Perry
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
Tage Rigby (RB) - Centennial (walk-on)
Mo Sarnowski (LB) - Hamilton (walk-on)
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
Dante Smith (DT) - Desert Ridge
Seth Smith (OT) - Chandler
Justin Thomas (OT) - Casteel
Xander Werner (TE/QB) - Saguaro
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial
NORTHERN MICHIGAN WILDCATS
Jack Chappelle (OT) - Shadow Ridge
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Mason Osborn (OT) - Chaparral
OBERLIN YEOMEN
Ethan Price (DT) - Cactus
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
OTTAWA SPIRIT
Damen Cornett (FB) - Queen Creek
Tyler Faber (DB) - Gila Ridge
Jaylen Hawkins (RB) - Millennium
Ty Moreno (LB) - Gila Ridge
Marvin Powell (WR) - Saguaro
Jaden Stewart (LB) - Deer Valley
PENNSYLVANIA QUAKERS
Jacob Cisneros (RB) - Boulder Creek
PERU STATE BOBCATS
Jeremiah Reed (SS) - Westwood
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley
RHODES LYNX
Daniel Fulton (LB) - Chandler
RIPON REDHAWKS
Anton Jamero (LB) - Desert View
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS
Ron Bruce (CB) - Mesa Mountain View
Bryan Dyson (WR) - Arizona College Prep
Max Garcia (DT) - Desert Edge
Cess Ibarra (OG) - Chandler
Brock Mast (QB) - Liberty
Ali'i Kai Ormita (OG) - Chandler
Cameron Steele (LB) - Desert Edge
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Ryan Wintermeyer (LS) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)
SIMPSON STORM
Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial
Alex Culbertson (WR) - Walden Grove
Molimau Esene (DT) - Centennial
Wyatt Manning (DE) - Florence
Cross Moojen (DT) - Centennial
Devin Sanchez (LB) - Centennial
Dallas Sitzler (LB) - Centennial
Kolton Stone (C) - Florence
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Dominic Avant (OT) - Buena
Isaac Benoit (RB) - Buena
Diamonte Bright (SS) - Desert Ridge
Cayden Camacho (FS) - Basha
Andrew Hanzal (WR) - Valley Christian
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Elijah Sanders (WR) - Ironwood
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES
Caleb Jones (RB) - Basha
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Derrick Brown (OT) - Queen Creek
Chandler Carter (DE) - Valley Christian
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Timothy Croskey (CB) - Buckeye
Colby Littleton (LB) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega (walk-on)
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Kam Cullimore (LB) - Highland
Kyle Sfarcioc (OT) - Liberty
Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST BEARCATS
Avery Lambert (WR) - Horizon
Brannon Weatherby (C) - Yuma Catholic
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS
Eric Lira (WR) - Mesquite
Anthony Ortiz (OG) - Mountain Pointe
ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS
Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge
ST. OLAF OLES
Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford
Fernando Torres (TE) - Salpointe
STANFORD CARDINAL
Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
TABOR BLUEJAYS
Alfonzo Brown - Gila Ridge (LB)
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCF KNIGHTS
Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
UT-PERMIAN BASIN FALCONS
Heath Henderson (OT) - Desert Mountain
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe
UTEP MINERS
Mister Chavis (RB) - Maricopa
VALPARAISO CRUSADERS
Trent Pennington (WR) - Basha
VMI KEYDETS
Skyler Bergen (OT) - Carl Hayden (walk-on)
WASHBURN ICHABODS
Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT) - Casteel
WEBER STATE WILDCATS
Grant Sands (LS) - Perry
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Carson Bachmann (WR) - Basha
Travis Gammage (WR) - South Mountain
Ricky Hanlan IV (WR) - Nogales
Luis Jaramillo (RB) - Flagstaff
Hunter Schlagel (DT) - Cienega
Ryan Severson (OG) - Perry
Daniel Tripp (OT) - Valley Lutheran
Jeremiah Tyler (DT) - Chandler
Isaiah Webb (LB) - Cienega
WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS
Tyler Schweigert (QB) - Notre Dame