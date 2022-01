Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/11

UPDATED: 1/11/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Pacific University, located just west of Portland, continues to recruit Arizona hard. The Boxers made offers to five players on Tuesday. Receiving them were Sunrise Mountain linebacker Andrew Ochoa, Sabino wide receiver Isiah Aguirre, Round Valley running back Seth Wiltbank, Cactus running back Oliver Walker, and Basha defensive end Ethan Otero. Ochoa had 51 tackles and two sacks last season for the Mustangs and this is his 13th offer. Aguirre led the Sabercats in receiving with 33 catches for 615 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wiltbank had a big season for the Elks with 1,301 rushing yards and 20 TDs. Walker averaged 7.6 yards per carry with a pair of touchdowns on his 22 attempts for the Cobras. Otero had 15 tackles and a sack for the Bears, who like Cactus, played in the Open Division playoffs. Pacific had its best season since 2014. The Boxers had an incredible run game and left tackle Roman Okonowski earned First Team All-Northwest Conference (Div. III) recognition. He started all nine games as Pacific went 6-3 and averaged 159 yards rushing.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.