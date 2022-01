Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/13

UPDATED: 1/13/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Saguaro linebacker Cannen Siegel had a role on the Sabercats' team that won the Open Division State Championship, it just wasn't the one he envisioned. Siegel received his first Division I offer from Idaho State on Thursday as he is set to make his comeback. The 6-foot, 215-pounder was an Arizona Varsity Awards nominee in 2020 for both Linebacker of the Year and Breakout Player of the Year (top junior). However, in September, Siegel tore his ACL to end his high school career. He had surgery in October and continued to support his teammates. A team captain, Siegel did a little bit of coaching to help in any way he could and got the honor of taking a knee for the final snap in victory formation. Idaho State new head coach Charlie Ragle announced that Tim Schaffner will be the Bengals' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Schaffner has been the head coach at Butler Community College, one of the nation's best junior colleges, for the past seven years. Idaho State plays in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and finished 1-10 last season. The Bengals will start the Ragle era at UNLV on Sept. 3.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.