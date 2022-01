Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/15

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

The first month of the year is normally when the Division II schools build their recruiting classes. On Saturday, Western New Mexico extended an offer to Mountain Pointe's Jack Plote . Plote is a 6-3, 250-pound offensive guard. Last week, he visited the WNMU campus in Silver City. Plote has been playing football since he was six years old and is a leader that encourages his teammates. Western New Mexico has several Arizona high school players on its roster, including linebacker Isaiah Webb (a Cienega alum), who had 53 tackles and three sacks for the Mustangs. Western New Mexico plays in the Lone Star Confernce and finished 1-10 last season.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/14/22

Daniel "Boobie" Santiago came Southwest to Horizon High School for his last two years of high school football and on Saturday, the New York native decided he will be heading back East for his college career. The 6-2, 290-pound defensive tackle committed to Holy Cross.



Holy Cross may have come in near the end of Santiago's 14 offers, but he said everything felt right about it from the beginning.

"You will know when that one feels right," Santiago said in a text message. "That's what it was! The number one defense in FCS and I'm gonna go try to help them win a National Championship."

Santiago had 56 tackles with 16.5 for a loss as the Huskies won the 5A Conference championship. He had 5.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.

Holy Cross allowed just 254.5 yards per game to lead all of the FCS. The Crusaders went 10-3 and played in the second round of the playoffs. It was the school's first 10-win season with the last of those being its first FCS playoff win, which came against Sacred Heart (Conn.).





While on his official visit, Paradise Valley offensive tackle Armando Nieves committed to Sioux Falls. The 6-7, 305-pounder has not only grown big, but developed his game.

The atmosphere in South Dakota met his expectations.

"I loved the coaches, players, and the facilities," Nieves said in a text message. "You can definitely feel the family aspect of the team. They also play some good football up here and I'm ready to go in and compete and give it my all in July."

Nieves was a team captain for the Trojans.

Sioux Falls had its 27th consecutive winning season in 2021, a mark that ranks fourth across all divisions. The Cougars finished 8-3 and won the South Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).