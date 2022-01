Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/18

UPDATED: 1/18/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Tuesday brought a new offer for Chaparral quarterback Brayten Silbor. The 6-3, 205-pound signal caller received it from Western Michigan. Silbor led all of 6A with with 4,159 yards and 43 touchdowns while leading the Firebirds back to the 6A Conference championship game. He was recognized as the 6A Desert Valley Region Player of the Year. For his career, Silbor threw for 7,636 yards (a new school record) and 72 touchdowns in 28 varsity starts. Western Michigan has extended the head coaching contract for Tim Lester following an 8-5 season and the second bowl win in program history (Quick Lane Bowl over Nevada). In 2021, the Broncos defeated ACC-champ Pitt, MAC-champ Northern Illinois, and MAC East champ Kent State. WMU was second in the Mid-American Conference in total offense with 467.7 yards per game. Lester is 32-25 in his five years at Western Michigan and has never had a losing season.



Here's the rest of the offers for Tuesday:

Horizon long snapper Niko Harris received his first offer from McPherson (Kans.).

Cesar Chavez cornerback Damien Scott received an offer from Ottawa.

Casa Grande wide receiver Anthony Flores received an offer from Bethel Univ. (Tenn.).

Campo Verde wide receiver Jeremy Blassingame received offers from Ottawa and Buena Vista (Iowa).

Desert Ridge offensive tackle Gavin McEwen received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Kellis quarterback Issac Matthews received an offer from McPherson.

Snowflake quarterback Caden Cantrell received an offer from Allegheny (Pa.).

Highland quarterback Gage Dayley received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Morenci safety Brendon Enriquez received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

River Valley linebacker Jeremy Julius received an offer from Mount Marty (S. Dak.).

Glendale offensive tackle Kevin Torres received his first offer from Ottawa.

Glendale offensive tackle Chris Ramirez received his first offer from Ottawa.

Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Mount Marty.

Perry defensive tackle Adam Knowles received an offer from Buena Vista.

Centennial tight end Lawrence Scott received his first offer from Dakota State (S. Dak.).

Red Mountain offensive guard Houston Matthews received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received an offer from Eastern New Mexico.

Glendale wide receiver Logan Smith received his first offer from Ottawa.

Valley Christian safety Treyten Horstman received an offer from Lake Erie (Ohio).

O'Connor wide receiver Cole Schemel received an offer from Crown (Minn.).

Goldwater cornerback Christopher Coty received an offer from Fontbonne (Mo.).

Sequoia Pathway linebacker Michael Easley received his first offer from Crown.

Salpointe wide receiver Michael Aguirre received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Cactus running back Oliver Walker received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.