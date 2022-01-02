 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/3
Concordia offers Centennial WR Andrew Lopez

UPDATED: 1/3/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Bethany College, an NAIA school in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, offered five players on Sunday. Isiah Aguirre, Seth Wiltbank, Peyton Hines, John Ojeda, and Anthony Ordaz each received them from the Swedes. Aguirre is a 6-2, 170-pound wide receiver at Sabino. Wiltbank is a 5-10, 180-pound running back at Round Valley. Hines is a 6-2, 270-pound offensive guard at Bradshaw Mountain. Ojeda is a 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver at Kellis. Ordaz is a 5-10, 180-pound wide receiver at Valley Vista. Bethany is rebuilding after an 0-10 season in 2021.

On Monday, Hines added an offer from Dakota State. The Trojans finished last season with a 6-4 record and enjoyed their first winning season since 2017. DSU was third in the North Star Athletic Association (NAIA) and went 4-0 at home in Madison, South Dakota against conference foes.

Centennial wide receiver Andrew Lopez collected his first offer on Monday from Concordia College in Minnesota. The 5-9, 165-pounder caught 15 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown and also had a 52-yard TD run on a reverse against Mountain Ridge. Lopez played defense as well and had 16 tackles, plus an interception. A versatile athlete, he also punted in four games and stepped in to play quarterback due to an injury in one other game. It was after a conversation with defensive coordinator Kyle Bakken that he received the offer. Concordia finished 3-1 in the Skyline Division of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III), 3-5 in conference games, and 4-6 overall.

Here's the rest of the offers from Sunday and Monday:

Horizon kicker Grady Gross received an offer from Washington.
Chaparral quarterback Brayten Silbor received an offer from Lehigh (Pa.).
Walden Grove offensive guard Gabriel Watkins-Daigle received an offer from Chadron State (Neb.).
Arete Prep running back Jack Bellomy received an offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Santa Cruz running back Ricardo Alaniz received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Pinnacle kicker Jackson Green received offers from Wooster (Ohio) and Pacific (Ore.).
Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Pacific.
Boulder Creek linebacker Carter Cameron received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).
Centennial wide receiver Elijah Sports-Trott received an offer from Lawrence (Wisc.).
Campo Verde wide receiver Will Clark received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Andrew Ochoa received an offer from Simpson.
Cesar Chavez cornerback Christopher Madden received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Salpointe wide receiver Michael Aguirre received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received an offer from Dakota State.
Greenway offensive guard Zach Bauer received an offer from Dakota State.
Snowflake quarterback Caden Cantrell received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).
Buena cornerback Jaylen McCall received an offer from McPherson.
Goldwater quarterback/defensive back Jesse Martinez received an offer from McPherson.
Liberty center Aschton Thompson received his first offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Desert Edge wide receiver Fabian Lopez received an offer from Simpson.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Round Valley RB Seth Wiltbank (Photo Courtesy of Seth Wiltbank)
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Ripon

Isiah Aguirre - Sabino (WR): Bellarmine, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Midway, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Simpson, Willamette

Michael Aguirre - Salpointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Presentation

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Greenville, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Luther, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Tabor

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ricardo Alaniz - Santa Cruz (RB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Thomas

Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman

Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Avila, Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)

Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwestern (Kans.)

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Southern Utah

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Culver-Stockton, Dubuque, Gustavus Adolphus, Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Pacific, Presentation, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Anderson - Canyon View (C): Arizona Christian

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

RJ Armstrong - Buena (WR): Dakota State

Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, UPPER IOWA, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Baker - Desert Vista (OT): Alabama State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morgan State

Nolan Baker - Cienega (DE): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Tabor

Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark

Jase Barksdale - Yuma Catholic (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Darin Barrows - Liberty (TE): Buena Vista, Hastings, Lake Forest, Simpson

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Lake Forest, Simpson, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Beauer - Corona del Sol (DE): Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, MINOT STATE, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Sam Benjamin - Ironwood Ridge (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Fort Lewis

Jacob Bennett - Parker (OT): Lake Forest, OBERLIN, Willamette

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Valley City State

Brock Biley - North Canyon (RB): Ottawa

Easton Black - Sunrise Mountain (K/P): Morehead State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Kirice Blakley - Queen Creek (WR): Ottawa

Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny

Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Simpson, Western New Mexico

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Rocky Mountain, St. Olaf

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Connecticut, Idaho, Ohio, Portland State, Vanderbilt

Devin Bowling - Benson (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Simpson

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEVADA, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Brevard, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Valley City State

Max Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Adams State

Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny, Crown, Gustavus Adolphus, Ottawa (Kans.), Sterling

Tyler Brooks - Chandler (WR): Ottawa

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Minot State, Northern State, Rocky Mountain, Wesern New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): CARROLL, Lake Forest, Simpson, St. Olaf

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): Hillsdale (preferred walk-on), St. Norbert, Whittier

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Vincent Calbone - Willow Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Kansas Wesleyan, Simpson

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV

Carter Cameron - Boulder Creek (LB): Buena Vista, Simpson

Xayden Campos - Valley Vista (WR): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Simpson

Caden Cantrell - Snowflake (QB): Culver-Stockton, McPherson, Ottawa

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Nichols, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette

Matthew Carr - Rincon (TE): Simpson

Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Ottawa

Alvaro Chaparro - Desert View (DE): Ottawa (Kans.)

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Louis Cheno Jr. - Sierra Linda (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.)

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, McPherson, St. Norbert

Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force, CSU-Pueblo, San Diego

Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown, Simpson, Southern Virginia

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Josh Consavage - Cienega (DE): Hastings

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Cook - Miami (RB): LUTHER

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Daniel Cordova - Canyon View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Blake Corner - Mesquite (RB/DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Morningside, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Norwich, Ottawa

Christopher Coty - Goldwater (CB): Midway, Ottawa, Quincy

Rowen Coulombe - Marana Mountain View (P): Ottawa

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Force Cramer - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Jake Crawford - Anthem Prep (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Greenville, Hamline, Muskingum, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Braden Croteau - Liberty (OG): Lake Forest

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Fort Lewis, Lyon, Puget Sound

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Adams State, Iowa State (preferred walk-on), Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Western New Mexico

Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Alabama State, Lewis & Clark, Millikin

Adam Delk - Apollo (OG): Misericordia

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): Avila, Ottawa, San Diego State

Brok Determan - Benson (QB): BETHANY COLL. (KANS.), Clarke, Crown, Puget Sound, Simpson

Ahmadou Dieng - San Tan Charter (OT): Ottawa

Nick DiPuccio - Seton Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): Culver-Stockton, La Verne

Daniel Do-Tran - Valley Vista (CB): Presentation, Simpson

Collin Doucette - Flagstaff (LB): Avila, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)

Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): AIR FORCE, Lewis & Clark

CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): George Fox, Rose-Hulman, Simpson

Alejandro Echavarria - Saguaro (LB): Buena Vista ofer

Christian Echeverry - Westview (WR): Simpson

Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State, Sioux Falls

Kaden Eichinger - Tanque Verde (WR): Hastings, Simpson

Devon Elliott - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Wooster

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian

Brendon Enriquez - Morenci (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hastings, Luther, New Haven (preferred walk-on)

Dezmend Esquivel - Yuma Catholic (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Midway, Ottawa (Kans.), Presentation, Wooster

Ben Evans - Marana (OT): McPherson, St. Olaf

Alberto Faena - South Mountain (DT): Rocky Mountain

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Simpson, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Patrick Fleming - Cienega (LB): Grinnell

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State, Rice, Weber State

Anthony Flores - Casa Grande (WR): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, McPherson, Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Matthew Flores - Canyon View (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carroll,

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon, Oberlin

Jacob Ford-Ponce - Alhambra (SS): Midway, Ottawa (Kans.)

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Walker Foster - Canyon View (SS): Carroll, Cornell Coll. (Iowa)

Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Ottawa, St. Ambrose

Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Saint Anselm

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaikoanui Gagarin - O'Connor (LB): Buena Vista, Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert

Jyrei Gamble - Sequoia Pathway (SS): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Aidan Garcia - Higley (WR): Mary

Jeremiah Garcia - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Mayville State

Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Avila, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Valley City State

Demetrius Garrett - Casa Grande (WR): Wooster

Jacob Garrison - Centennial (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ripon

Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Serge Gboweiah - Desert View (RB): Arizona Christian, Saint Mary

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, WASHINGTON (MO.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Dakota State, Fitchburg State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota State, Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Ripon

Zion Gomez - Casa Grande (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke, Presentation

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), College of Idaho, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Michigan, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Willamette

Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon, Rose-Hulman

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Jackson Green - Pinnacle (K): Ottawa, Pacific, Wooster

Grady Gross - Horizon (K): Mississippi State, Syracuse, Washington

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Nico Grundy - Verrado (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Gabriel Grutzmacher - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Sioux Falls

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force, Western New Mexico

Alan Hacegaba - Mohave (WR): Carthage, Mayville State

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Anderson, Clarke, George Fox, Gustavus Adolphus, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Hamilton - Trivium Prep (C): Crown, Simpson, Tabor

Ryan Hammer - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Cal Lutheran, Carthage, Dakota State, Davenport, Tabor

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Buena Vista, Crown, Jamestown, Lake Forest, McPherson, Midway, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Presentation, Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

CJ Hangartner - Cienega (WR): Clarke, Simpson

Kaimana Hanohano - Highland (WR): Buena Vista, Hastings, Lewis & Clark

Rhubin Harris - Buena (LB): Hastings

Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Rose-Hulman, Wooster

Amari Harrison - North Canyon (QB): Ottawa

Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Hastings, Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines

Jamere Haskell - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Tyler Haynie - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)

EJ Hernandez - Bisbee (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, Hastings, Simpson

Gunnar Hernandez - Cienega (WR): Adams State, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon, Simpson, Wooster

Mason Hill - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Peyton Hines - Bradshaw Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, Mayville State

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, TULANE, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON

Isaiah Hosler - Apollo (OT): Dakota State

Dylan Hoyt - Paradise Honors (RB): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Lawrence, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson

Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake, San Diego

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown, Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Hastings, LAKE FOREST, Mayville State, Wooster

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale

Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Alex Jeffries - Northwest Christian (LB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, McPherson

Ethan Jewell - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Grinnell, Hastings, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings, Ripon

Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho

Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): CSU-Pueblo, Sioux Falls, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Air Force, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Thomas, Valparaiso

Matt Katergaris - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Mary, San Diego

John Keenan - Valley Vista (FS): Simpson

Johnathan Kennedy - Liberty (WR): Clarke, Simpson

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Western Colorado

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Miles Kinney - Empire (QB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson

Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), John Carroll, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls, Southwestern (Kans.)

Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Lewis & Clark

Hunter Kronengold - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)

Richard Kulik - Desert Edge (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Westminster, Whittier

Braeden LaCombe - Mountain Ridge (K/P): Mayville State

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Lakeland, Northern Michigan, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jakwon Lamb - Chandler (FS): Ottawa

Jake Lambert - Empire (RB/LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Hastings

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, Washington State, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Judson, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Mayville State, McPherson, Mount Marty, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Tabor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), CROWN, Lyon, Midway, Rose-Hulman

Marius Lester - Sabino (LB): Culver-Stockton, Midway

Evani Levrets - Higley (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

Brody Lindemann - Valley Vista (LB): Buena Vista

Grayson Longfellow - Dobson (OT): CARROLL, Ottawa (Kans.)

Andrew Lopez - Centennial (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Lopez - Tanque Verde (DE): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Presentation, Simpson

Fabian Lopez - Desert Edge (WR): Ottawa, Simpson

Jonathan Lozano - Hamilton (OG): Muskingum, Ottawa

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, CSU-Pueblo, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Arizona Christian, Morehead State, NORTHERN ARIZONA Presbyterian

Nick Lyons - Desert Vista (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Christopher Madden - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian

Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Avila, Buena Vista, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lawrence Tech, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.)

Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.), RIPON

Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman

Michael Mara - Centennial (WR): Lawrence

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Simpson

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, NORTHERN STATE, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): Ottawa, St. Norbert

Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Midway

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, McPherson, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Maddox Matheny - ALA-Gilbert North (DE): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Culver-Stockton, McPherson, Simpson

Issac Matthews - Kellis (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, Muskingum

Jacob Mattice - Thatcher (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Presenation

Robert Maultsby - Sabino (WR): Midway

Jaylen McCall - Buena (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings, McPherson

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette

Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State

Ritchie McCormack - Cienega (LB/RB): Arizona Christian, Chadron State, Fort Lewis

Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ivory McFadden - Buena (LB): Wooster

Jack McFarland - Boulder Creek (WR): Morehead State

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mel McLaurin - South Mountain (FS): Wilkes

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Valley City State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Mario Meza - River Valley (LB): Carthage

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

Trevor Miller - Basha (K/P): Rocky Mountain

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada

Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther

Levi Miranda - Sabino (SS): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)

Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico, WISCONSIN

Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): CROWN, Culver-Stockton, Misericordia

Garrett Montgomery - Cienega (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson

Carlos Montoya - Sierra Linda (QB): Mayville State

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaac Moreno - Peoria (WR): McPherson, Midway

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Ezequiel Munoz - Moon Valley (OT): McPherson

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant, Buena Vista

David Nation - Desert Vista (OT): Fort Lewis

Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morgan State

Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Fort Lewis, Hastings, John Carroll, Juniata, Pacific Lutheran, Southwestern (Kans.), Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): Ottawa (Kans.)

Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark

Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Jonathan Noriega - Gila Ridge (WR): MINOT STATE

Meven Obregon - Valley Vista (RB): Buena Vista, Simpson

Oliver Ocampo - Centennial (OG): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Ochoa - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Carroll, Carthage, Clarke, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Dakota State, Fitchburg State, Gustavus Adolphus, Hastings, Hendrix, Simpson

Devon Odom - Valley Vista (OT): McPherson

John Ojeda - Kellis (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Misericordia, Pacific, Tabor

Anthony Ordaz - Valley Vista (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Luther

Matias Ortiz - Coconino (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Ethan Otero - Basha (DE): Buena Vista

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Owens - Mountain Pointe (OT): Luther

Anthony Pacheco - Central (WR): Ottawa

Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Carthage, Clarke, Widener

Xereque Parham - Willow Canyon (ATH): Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State

Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Buena Vista, Simpson, Whittier

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Drake, Lewis & Clark, Luther, McPherson, Montana Tech, Morningside, Nebraska Wesleyan, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Tautua Pauga - Highland (DE): Black Hills State, Western New Mexico

Cody Pellaton - Lake Havasu (SB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, McPherson, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Presentation, Simpson

Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke, Dakota State, Hastings

Luis Perez - Catalina Foothills (LB): Hastings

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, McPherson, South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), CARROLL, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Ripon, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Black Hills State, Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Baptist

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Saint Mary, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Elijah Portela - Sunrise Mountain (FS): Anderson, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carroll, Carthage, Clarke, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Lake Forest, Ottawa (Kans.), Presentation, Simpson

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Jake Price - Peoria (TE): Fort Lewis, Jamestown

Aki Pulu - Cactus (LB): Mayville State

Michael Quartermain - Brophy (TE): Willamette

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State

Carlos Quintero - Flowing Wells (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, MINOT STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Raj - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)

Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dickinson State

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Hastings, Lawrence, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Willamette

Julius Rhodes - Marcos de Niza (WR): Mayville State

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Prince Robertson - Tonopah Valley (CB): Carthage, Clarke, Dakota State, Hastings

Bryce Robinson - Salpointe (WR): Presentation

Quintin Robinson - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, Ottawa, Simpson

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, Portland State

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.)

Anthony Romano - ALA-Ironwood (WR): Carthage, Clarke, Tabor

Isayah Romero - Deer Valley (OT): Dakota State, McPherson, Simpson

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): MIT, Rose-Hulman

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): McPherson, Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Rush - Yuma Catholic (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Presentation

Cruz Rushing - Salpointe (SS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona Christian, ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego, Weber State

Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, HASTINGS, Midway, Ottawa, Ripon, Willamette

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, Holy Cross, Navy, New Hampshire, San Diego State, Yale

Johnny Sauceda - Mountain Pointe (DB): Luther

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): Hastings, New Mexico Highlands

Damien Scott - Cesar Chavez (CB): Mayville State

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): DRAKE

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Lawrence (Wisc.), Mayville State, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Dean, McPherson, Muskingum, Rockford, Simpson

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest, Millersville

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, Lehigh, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego

Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Minot State, Morehead State, Saint Mary

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana State, Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Texas Tech, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego

Spencer Smith - Flagstaff (LB): Dixie State, Northern Arizona

Calvin Snell - Casteel (WR): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gage Solano - River Valley (WR): Buena Vista

Micah Southwick - Moon Valley (QB): Norwich, Simpson

Logan Sowers - Sabino (OG): Midway

Blake Sparks - Millennium (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Northern Michigan

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Lawrence, Simpson

Jace Springer - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Presentation

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Collin Stanton - Payson (LB): Norwich

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State, Western New Mexico

Logan Stell - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

William Stemler - Buena (LB): Dakota State, MidAmerica Nazarene

Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Greenville, Husson, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nichols, Ottawa, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Stephens - Arizona College Prep (LB): Rose-Hulman

Darnell Stephens - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Cooper Stevens - Highland (OG): Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary, Simpson

Jacob Steward - Cactus Shadows (LB): Arizona Christian, Simpson

Josh Stokes - Mesquite (OG): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Kansas Wesleyan, Simpson

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Nezayah Stubblefield - Sabino (FS): Hastings, Western New Mexico

Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.), Tabor

Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State, Georgetown

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Idaho State, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State

Jordan Talbert - Carl Hayden (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa

Tre Tate - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (OT): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette

Myller Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Alabama A&M, Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Black Hills State, John Carroll, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State

Ty Thomas - Deer Valley (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown, Presentation, Simpson

Aschton Thompson - Liberty (C): Jamestown

Ethan Tinsley - Horizon (WR/CB): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Jamestown, McPherson, Simpson

Zachary Tolson - Sabino (FB): Hastings, Midway, Rose-Hulman

Brady Trejo - Highland (LB): Presentation

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Preston Tucker - Valley Vista (DE): Presentation

Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Dakota State, McPherson, Norwich, Ottawa (Kans.), Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Jolani Turner - Westwood (CB): Dakota State

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Ottawa

Tristan Van Dam - Corona del Sol (CB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Mayville State

Josh Van Ordt - Chandler Prep (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Dakota State, Hastings, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Northwestern (Minn.), Ottawa, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny

Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Southern Virginia

Elijah Villasenor - Cibola (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Oliver Walker - Cactus (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Willamette

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, Temple, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Butler, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert

Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Chadron State, Morningside, Valparaiso

Timmy Weddell - Hamilton (LB): Culver-Stockton

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Muskingum, Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Northern State, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Tyler Wigglesworth - Mountain Ridge (LS): Arizona Christian, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Anthony Wilhite - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Hays State (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain

Raef Wilkins - North Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Simpson

Dwight Williams - La Joya (FS): Ottawa

Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Wooster

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Seth Wiltbank - Round Valley (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Hastings, Ottawa, Presentation

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE

Rameel Yaro - Cactus (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan

Jose Zazueta - Canyon del Oro (DE): Clarke

Photo by Ralph Amsden
Saguaro cornerback Ivan Martin commits to Northern State

UPDATED: 1/3/22

Saguaro cornerback Ivan Martin visited Northern State back in September for the Wolves' inaugural game in their new stadium. It's a place he'll be suiting up in as he committed to NSU last Monday.

"NSU showed me from Day One that it believed in my talents on and off the field," Martin said in a text message. "They never played any games, and were always straight forward with my family and me. They brought me up earlier in the season for an official visit, and I got to hang with the players and coaches before and after the game. You could feel that sense of family, the same sense that I feel at Saguaro."

In his first season as a starter, Martin made 51 tackles and intercepted four passes. One of those picks came in the quarterfinals of the Open against Cactus. The Sabercats went on to win the Open Division state championship.

Northern State closed the 2021 season with a 7-4 record. This was its first year at Dacotah Bank Stadium in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Wolves finished in fifth place overall in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).


Crown College in Minnesota held a Meet and Greet event in Mesa earlier this month. Prospective recruits packed the room to find out information about the Storm football program. The attention to the state is paying off as two players announced their commitments to Crown this week.

Demetri Money and Jimmy Lerblance will both be headed to the Twin Cities area. Money, a wide receiver at Apollo, made big plays for the Hawks as he scored nine touchdowns in his 15 receptions (for 255 yards).

"What led me to be part of the Storm is how much the coaches care about the players," Money said in a text message. "And, the atmosphere that they're creating there."

Lerblance is a cornerback at Benson. He had 28 tackles and intercepted three passes for the Bobcats this season. Lerblance also played some wide receiver and had three touchdowns in just six receptions.

"Crown is very family oriented, they truly care about one another up there," Lerblance said in a text message. "They are a young team that is looking to find their rhythm and I feel I can help them in doing so. I feel I can make an immediate impact in their program."

Crown finished 1-9 this season, but graduates just three seniors and will look to build off the experience from this season. The Storm are in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (Div. III).


Just after midnight on New Year's Eve, Deven Sanchez announced his commitment to Hastings College in Nebraska.

Sanchez played in both sides of the ball for Marana Mountain View and scored five touchdowns for the Mountain Lions this season as a slotback. On defense, he recorded 39 tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles from the safety position.

"The coaches have showed love from Day One," Sanchez said in a text message. "Once they came down for the home visit, they talked to me more about all they had to offer and it truly sealed the deal. They have exactly what I want to study (Criminal Justice) and I just can't wait to get there and compete."

Hastings finished 2-8 last season. The Broncos are in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA).


On Saturday night, Red Mountain defensive tackle Jayden Hurst committed to Lake Forest. In late November, Lake Forest head coach Jim Catanzaro paid Hurst a home visit. Hurst selected LFC over six other offers.

Lake Forest posted a record of 11-1 this season and won the Midwest Conference (Div. III) title for the first time since 2012. The Foresters were in the playoffs for the first time since 2002. There are many players on the roster from Arizona and two of them were recognized nationally. AJ Jackson (Centennial) was a First Team selection as a returner. He led the nation with 27.6 yards per punt return and had four touchdowns. Dante Esposito (Higley) was a Second Team honoree as a defensive back. He had a team-record eight interceptions.


Following a visit on the first weekend of December that resulted in an offer, Jonathan Noriega announced his commitment to Minot State on Sunday.

The Gila Ridge receiver credited MSU receivers coach Francisco Llanos for the attention he showed during his recruitment.

"Coach Llanos has shown nothing but love towards me for a while," Noriega said in a text message. "When visiting over there, it was great. The coaching staff was very welcoming. It's the brotherhood they have over there that sold me. The program is definitely going in the right direction and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Noriega led the Hawks in receiving with 39 catches for 738 yards and eight touchdowns. In his three years on varsity, he scored 23 TDs.

Minot State running back Ali Mohamed, an Apollo alum, was an All-Region selection after rushing for 1,159 yards in his sophomore year. The Beavers, who play in the NSIC, finished 2-9 last season.

Apollo WR Demetri Money (Photo Courtesy of Demetri Money)
Benson WR/CB Jimmy Lerblance (Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Lerblance)
Marana Mountain View SB Deven Sanchez (Photo Courtesy of Deven Sanchez)
Red Mountain DT Jayden Hurst (Photo Courtesy of Jayden Hurst)
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

Player that have signed are in BOLD


AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Craddock (LB) - O'Connor
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Johnny Hart (TE) - Sunrise Mountain (walk-on)
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Gavin Smith (WR) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Cruz Rushing (SS) - Salpointe (walk-on)

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel

BETHANY (KANS.) SWEDES

Brok Determan (QB) - Benson

BYU COUGARS

Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff

CARROLL PIONEERS

Vincent Burgo (DE) - Cactus
Grayson Longfellow (OT) - Dobson
Jordan Pfeiffer (DE) - Sahuaro

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel

CROWN STORM

Jimmy Lerblance (CB) - Crown
Demetri Money (WR) - Apollo

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Hunter Seelye (OG) - Campo Verde

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Deven Sanchez (S/SB) - Marana Mountain View

IDAHO VANDALS

Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Jayden Hurst (DT) - Red Mountain

LUTHER NORSE

Justin Cook (RB) - Miami

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Johnny Bellino (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Jonathan Noriega (WR) - Gila Ridge
Cody Raetzman (SS) - Salpointe

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Christian Anaya (WR) - Hamilton

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Amier Boyd (ATH) - Mountain Pointe

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Mikey Castro (RB) - Seton Catholic (walk-on)
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Angel Flores (QB) - Casa Grande
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Marcus Lye (K/P) - Brophy
Alexis Sanchez (OG) - Mountain Ridge
Tyler Wigglesworth (LS) - Mountain Ridge (walk-on)

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Ivan Martin (CB) - Saguaro

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy

OBERLIN YEOMEN

Jacob Bennett (OT) - Parker

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler

RIPON RED HAWKS

Kyler Manning (LB) - Catalina

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Anthony Lucas (DT) - Chaparral

TULANE GREEN WAVE

Jacob Holmes (DT) - Chandler

UNLV REBELS

Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland

UPPER IOWA PEACOCKS

Dematris Azcueta (CB) - Casa Grande

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON (MO.) BEARS

Xander Georgoulis (RB) - Sunnyslope

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro

