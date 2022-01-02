Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/3

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Horizon kicker Grady Gross received an offer from Washington. Chaparral quarterback Brayten Silbor received an offer from Lehigh (Pa.). Walden Grove offensive guard Gabriel Watkins-Daigle received an offer from Chadron State (Neb.). Arete Prep running back Jack Bellomy received an offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.). Santa Cruz running back Ricardo Alaniz received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.). Pinnacle kicker Jackson Green received offers from Wooster (Ohio) and Pacific (Ore.). Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Pacific. Boulder Creek linebacker Carter Cameron received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa). Centennial wide receiver Elijah Sports-Trott received an offer from Lawrence (Wisc.). Campo Verde wide receiver Will Clark received an offer from Simpson (Iowa). Sunrise Mountain linebacker Andrew Ochoa received an offer from Simpson. Cesar Chavez cornerback Christopher Madden received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Salpointe wide receiver Michael Aguirre received an offer from Arizona Christian. Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received an offer from Dakota State. Greenway offensive guard Zach Bauer received an offer from Dakota State. Snowflake quarterback Caden Cantrell received an offer from McPherson (Kans.). Buena cornerback Jaylen McCall received an offer from McPherson. Goldwater quarterback/defensive back Jesse Martinez received an offer from McPherson. Liberty center Aschton Thompson received his first offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.). Desert Edge wide receiver Fabian Lopez received an offer from Simpson.

Centennial wide receiver Andrew Lopez collected his first offer on Monday from Concordia College in Minnesota. The 5-9, 165-pounder caught 15 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown and also had a 52-yard TD run on a reverse against Mountain Ridge. Lopez played defense as well and had 16 tackles, plus an interception. A versatile athlete, he also punted in four games and stepped in to play quarterback due to an injury in one other game. It was after a conversation with defensive coordinator Kyle Bakken that he received the offer. Concordia finished 3-1 in the Skyline Division of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III), 3-5 in conference games, and 4-6 overall.

On Monday, Hines added an offer from Dakota State. The Trojans finished last season with a 6-4 record and enjoyed their first winning season since 2017. DSU was third in the North Star Athletic Association (NAIA) and went 4-0 at home in Madison, South Dakota against conference foes.

Bethany College, an NAIA school in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, offered five players on Sunday. Isiah Aguirre , Seth Wiltbank , Peyton Hines , John Ojeda , and Anthony Ordaz each received them from the Swedes. Aguirre is a 6-2, 170-pound wide receiver at Sabino. Wiltbank is a 5-10, 180-pound running back at Round Valley. Hines is a 6-2, 270-pound offensive guard at Bradshaw Mountain. Ojeda is a 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver at Kellis. Ordaz is a 5-10, 180-pound wide receiver at Valley Vista. Bethany is rebuilding after an 0-10 season in 2021.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/3/22

Saguaro cornerback Ivan Martin visited Northern State back in September for the Wolves' inaugural game in their new stadium. It's a place he'll be suiting up in as he committed to NSU last Monday.



"NSU showed me from Day One that it believed in my talents on and off the field," Martin said in a text message. "They never played any games, and were always straight forward with my family and me. They brought me up earlier in the season for an official visit, and I got to hang with the players and coaches before and after the game. You could feel that sense of family, the same sense that I feel at Saguaro."



In his first season as a starter, Martin made 51 tackles and intercepted four passes. One of those picks came in the quarterfinals of the Open against Cactus. The Sabercats went on to win the Open Division state championship.



Northern State closed the 2021 season with a 7-4 record. This was its first year at Dacotah Bank Stadium in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Wolves finished in fifth place overall in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).





Crown College in Minnesota held a Meet and Greet event in Mesa earlier this month. Prospective recruits packed the room to find out information about the Storm football program. The attention to the state is paying off as two players announced their commitments to Crown this week.

Demetri Money and Jimmy Lerblance will both be headed to the Twin Cities area. Money, a wide receiver at Apollo, made big plays for the Hawks as he scored nine touchdowns in his 15 receptions (for 255 yards).



"What led me to be part of the Storm is how much the coaches care about the players," Money said in a text message. "And, the atmosphere that they're creating there."

Lerblance is a cornerback at Benson. He had 28 tackles and intercepted three passes for the Bobcats this season. Lerblance also played some wide receiver and had three touchdowns in just six receptions.

"Crown is very family oriented, they truly care about one another up there," Lerblance said in a text message. "They are a young team that is looking to find their rhythm and I feel I can help them in doing so. I feel I can make an immediate impact in their program."

Crown finished 1-9 this season, but graduates just three seniors and will look to build off the experience from this season. The Storm are in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (Div. III).





Just after midnight on New Year's Eve, Deven Sanchez announced his commitment to Hastings College in Nebraska.

Sanchez played in both sides of the ball for Marana Mountain View and scored five touchdowns for the Mountain Lions this season as a slotback. On defense, he recorded 39 tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles from the safety position.



"The coaches have showed love from Day One," Sanchez said in a text message. "Once they came down for the home visit, they talked to me more about all they had to offer and it truly sealed the deal. They have exactly what I want to study (Criminal Justice) and I just can't wait to get there and compete."



Hastings finished 2-8 last season. The Broncos are in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA).



On Saturday night, Red Mountain defensive tackle Jayden Hurst committed to Lake Forest. In late November, Lake Forest head coach Jim Catanzaro paid Hurst a home visit. Hurst selected LFC over six other offers.

Lake Forest posted a record of 11-1 this season and won the Midwest Conference (Div. III) title for the first time since 2012. The Foresters were in the playoffs for the first time since 2002. There are many players on the roster from Arizona and two of them were recognized nationally. AJ Jackson (Centennial) was a First Team selection as a returner. He led the nation with 27.6 yards per punt return and had four touchdowns. Dante Esposito (Higley) was a Second Team honoree as a defensive back. He had a team-record eight interceptions.



Following a visit on the first weekend of December that resulted in an offer, Jonathan Noriega announced his commitment to Minot State on Sunday.

The Gila Ridge receiver credited MSU receivers coach Francisco Llanos for the attention he showed during his recruitment.

"Coach Llanos has shown nothing but love towards me for a while," Noriega said in a text message. "When visiting over there, it was great. The coaching staff was very welcoming. It's the brotherhood they have over there that sold me. The program is definitely going in the right direction and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Noriega led the Hawks in receiving with 39 catches for 738 yards and eight touchdowns. In his three years on varsity, he scored 23 TDs.

Minot State running back Ali Mohamed, an Apollo alum, was an All-Region selection after rushing for 1,159 yards in his sophomore year. The Beavers, who play in the NSIC, finished 2-9 last season.

