Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/20

UPDATED: 1/20/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

One of the top punters and kickers in the state received his first Power Five offer on Thursday. Easton Black has handled duties in both for the past three seasons at Sunrise Mountain. The senior received the scholarship offer from TCU. Last season, Black put 37 of his 60 kickoffs in the end zone for touchbacks, was 40-of-41 in extra points, and connected on seven field goals with a long of 52 yards. As a punter, he averaged 44.8 yards and put 16 of his 32 attempts inside the 20-yard line. Kohl's Kicking ranks Black as a five-star in both and among the top 50 kickers and 30 punters nationwide in the Class of 2022. TCU will start the '22 season at Colorado on Friday, Sept. 2. It will be the first game for new head coach Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs have not opened the season on a Friday since 2011. TCU, a member of the Big 12 Conference, finished 5-7 last year.



Here's the rest of the offers for Thursday:

Dobson offensive tackle Kyle Whitaker received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Campo Verde quarterback Reilly Garcia received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Marana offensive tackle Ben Evans received an offer from Ottawa.

Glendale offensive tackle Kevin Torres received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Desert View running back Serge Gboweiah received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).

Alhambra safety Jacob Ford-Ponce received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Apollo defensive tackle Tizhon Garcia-Bundy received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).

Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Casteel linebacker Logan Raj received an offer from Fort Hays State (Kans.).

Centennial offensive guard Tony Servin received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Chaparral linebacker CJ Eastwood received an offer from Ottawa.

Horizon wide receiver/cornerback Ethan Tinsley received an offer from Ottawa.

Campo Verde offensive tackle Andrew Hinojos received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Willow Canyon defensive tackle Santino Servant received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Mesa Mountain View safety John Stout received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Apollo offensive tackle Isaiah Hosler received an offer from Crown.

Valley Christian running back Kaden Majercak received offers from Crown and Northwestern (Minn.).

Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry received an offer from Minnesota Morris.

Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received an offer from Wisconsin Lutheran.

Centennial offensive guard Oliver Ocampo received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Horizon linebacker Ben Friedlander received an offer from Ottawa.

Perry defensive tackle Adam Knowles received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).

O'Conor safety Kolten Warner received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.

Trevor Browne running back Geovani Carvajal received his first offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.).

Chaparral athlete Jamarei Ashby-Phan received an offer from Ottawa.

Saguaro linebacker Jeremy Campbell received his first offer from Ottawa.

Desert Vista offensive tackle David Nation received an offer from Western New Mexico.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.