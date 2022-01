Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/21

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

New Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle and his staff continue to recruit Arizona players to be future Bengals. ISU has become the first offer for Chandler linebacker prospect Dason Brooks . In his first year as a starter, the 6-1, 220-pounder had a breakthrough season with 105 tackles and 6.5 sacks as the Wolves returned to the Open Division championship game. In addition to his 13 tackles for loss, Brooks also maintains a 3.5 GPA. Ragle selected Tim Schaffner to be not only the Idaho State linebackers coach, but also the defensive coordinator. Schaffner comes to ISU after seven years as the head coach at Butler Community College in Kansas. The new staff will debut on Sept. 3 at Allegiant Stadium against UNLV. Idaho State (1-10 in 2021) is in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and will host Northern Arizona on Oct. 22.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/21/22

The Sioux Falls pipeline into the state of Arizona continues.



Red Mountain linebacker Skylar Edmonds announced his commitment to the Cougars on Friday.



The 6-2, 195-pound senior recruit was a three-year starter for the Mountain Lions and recorded 88 tackles last season. Edmonds was particularly effective in coverage as he intercepted five passes giving him eight picks for his varsity career. There were multiple reasons he decided on USF.

"Great school that wins and builds players and people," Edmonds said in a text message. "Great coaches and city. Overall, just a winning program."

He competed in a camp at Sioux Falls last June and received his offer from the Cougars following the season in December. He is the third senior from Arizona to commit to USF in this class.

Sioux Falls won the South Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) last season. The Cougars' 8-3 record also marked the 27th consecutive winning season for the school. In the last four years, USF is 32-12 in NSIC play.



Campo Verde safety Noah Borchard will be taking his athletic skill and his 3.94 GPA to one of the top engineering schools in the country - South Dakota School of Mines.

Borchard (6-2, 180) led the Coyotes with 73 tackles and intercepted two passes. He made a big impact on special teams with three blocked field goals and two punt blocks. In 11 kickoff returns, Borchard averaged 25.1 yards per runback. He also played a little offense and caught two touchdown passes.

"I loved how close the team seemed to be to each other like a true family," Borchard said in a text message. "The academics are also really impressive and they are really good at getting guys internships and jobs. The location is also nice with Rapid City expanding a lot right now."

South Dakota Mines was represented by an Arizona player in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) as Gavin Chaddock made the All-Conference First Team. Chaddock, a Sunrise Mountain alum, had 7.5 sacks last season as the Hardrockers went 6-5.



Tanner Bobic had a productive season at wide receiver for Deer Valley, but it is his kicking ability that got him a scholarship to Western New Mexico, where he committed on Friday.

Bobic was the 4A Southwest Region First Team selection at punter and made Second Team as kicker. He converted 51-of-54 extra points and was 5-of-6 in field goals last season for the Skyhawks. He is looking forward to going to school and playing in Silver City (population: 10,000).

"I really liked what they are doing with this program," Bobic said in a text message. "I loved the college-town feel."

As a receiver, Bobic caught 38 passes for 442 yards and had six touchdowns. Deer Valley went 7-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Western New Mexico plays in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II). The Mustangs finished 1-10 last season.