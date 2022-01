Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/25

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Gila Ridge offensive tackle Mike Doman received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.). Valley Vista running back Meven Obregon received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Mountain Pointe offensive guard Jack Plote received an offer from Grand View (Iowa). Cactus running back Oliver Walker received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.). Deer Valley wide receiver Ty Thomas received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.). Highland linebacker Brady Trejo received an offer from Clarke (Iowa). Willow Canyon defensive end Layton Sleight received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.). Centennial wide receiver Zander Pacheco received an offer from Bethany Coll. (Kans.). Trevor Browne wide receiver Dawood Montehano received his first offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.). Sequoia Pathway linebacker Michael Easley received an offer from Midway (Ky.).

The first month of the calendar year is normally when the Division II schools build their recruiting classes. On Tuesday, Western New Mexico extended an offer to Marana's Ben Evans . Evans is a 6-1, 265-pound offensive tackle. He helped protect the quarterback so the Tigers could average 284 passing yards and score 40.8 points per game last season. Evans was named to the First Team All-5A Sonoran Region. He received the offer after a visit to the campus in Silver City.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/25/22

In a move that many people may not have noticed, the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota recently climbed from Division III all the way up to Division I (FCS). Brody Kallman likes the gumption in that.

The 6-5, 230-pound tight end and defensive end at Cienega announced his commitment to the Tommies on Tuesday. Kallman received his offer in November and visited the campus in St. Paul.

"As soon as I walked on campus, the people were so welcoming and the facilities were so nice," Kallman said in a text message. "It just felt like the home away from home I was looking for. Also, they have the underdog mentality going from D-III to D-I in a year, and I just love that mindset. It makes me want to work even harder."

Kallman was a First Team All-5A Sonoran Region selection on the defensive line with his 33 tackles and three sacks. He also caught 15 passes for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

St. Thomas finished its inaugural season with a 7-3 record, including a 6-2 mark in the Pioneer Football League. The Tommies went 4-0 at home extending their win streak to 31 games at O'Shaughnessy Stadium.





Carroll University in Wisconsin has made its mark in this recruiting class and now has five commits from the state of Arizona as Andrew Lopez made his declaration.

The Centennial wide receiver caught 15 passes last season and also reeled off a 52-yard run against Mountain Ridge. The combination of personalities and the education made the difference in choosing Carroll over his other three offers.

"It was the feeling I got as soon as I stepped on campus," Lopez said in a text message. "It wasn't just a couple coaches there to greet me and my family, it was the whole coaching staff. The campus is beautiful and the coaches are not only passionate about football, but academics as well. They made me feel like I was wanted and I'm very happy to call it home."

Carroll finished second in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (Div. III) in passing yards per game, averaging 273. The Pioneers topped the school record, which had stood since 2001. Carroll won its last two games to finish at 6-4.



Here's the rest of the commitments from Tuesday:

Cienega linebacker/running back Ritchie McCormack committed to Chadron State (Neb.).

Millennium quarterback Blake Sparks committed to Northern Michigan.

Mountain Pointe wide receiver Terryon Rowe committed to Southwest Minnesota State.

Red Mountain offensive tackle Javier Aranda committed to Western New Mexico.

Salpointe wide receiver Bryce Robinson committed to Presentation (S. Dak.).