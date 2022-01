Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/26

UPDATED: 1/26/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

In his three years on varsity at Chandler, safety Franky Morales played in three Open Division championship games, won two of them, and lost a total of just two games. The 5-10, 165-pound defensive back received his third Division I offer on Wednesday from Idaho State. Last season, Morales had 78 tackles and three interceptions while earning All-6A Conference First Team honors as the defensive utility/flex player. For his varsity career, he had 169 tackles and five interceptions. JB Hall Jr. will be coaching safeties at Idaho State for his third year. The Bengals play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and finished 1-10 last season. ISU will host Northern Arizona on Oct. 22.



Here's the rest of the offers from Wednesday:

Red Mountain running back Josiah Villanueva received an offer from Aurora (Ill.).

Moon Valley quarterback Micah Southwick received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

River Valley defensive end Michael Dulin received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Moon Valley offensive tackle Ezequiel Munoz received an offer from Allegheny (Pa.).

Willow Canyon defensive end Layton Sleight received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Valley Vista running back Meven Obregon received an offer from Crown (Minn.).

Kellis wide receiver John Ojeda received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).

Horizon defensive end Quentin Bouise received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Gila Ridge offensive tackle Mike Doman received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Gila Ridge defensive back Francisco Dominguez received his first offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Bisbee defensive tackle EJ Hernandez received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Basha linebacker David Marquez received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Northwest Christian linebacker Alex Jeffries received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

O'Connor defensive tackle Owen Faulkner received an offer from Saint Mary (Kans.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.