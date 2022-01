Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/27

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Arizona College Prep linebacker Andrew Stephens received an offer from Bethel Univ. (Minn.). Red Mountain offensive tackle Max Bray received offers from Mary (N. Dak.) and Kansas Wesleyan. Valley Vista cornerback Daniel Do-Tran received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Walden Grove running back Matt Enriquez received his first offer from Finlandia (Mich.). Camelback wide receiver Dejon Packard received his first offer from Ottawa. Valley Vista wide receiver Matin Strong received an offer from Ottawa. Brophy wide receiver Carlos Dominguez received an offer from Ottawa. Sunnyslope cornerback Jeremy Jeter received his first offer from Ottawa. Verrado wide receiver Nico Grundy received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.). Brophy wide receiver Taj Hughes received an offer from Langston (Okla.). Mesa cornerback Etwood Williams received an offer from Dakota State (S. Dak.). ALA-Ironwood safety Devon Elliott received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).

UTEP and North Dakota each extended offers to the same defensive tackle prospect on Thursday, making them to Chandler's Jacob Holmes . Holmes released the news of each on his Twitter account after communication with both schools. The 6-3, 285-pound lineman now has 16 college offers. He was previously committed to Tulane, but decided to reopen his recruitment. Holmes visited UTEP last weekend. He had to sit the first five games of his senior year after transferring from Cesar Chavez, but finished with 53 tackles (10 for a loss) and four sacks for the Wolves. UTEP was one of the nation's most improved teams in 2021. The Miners went from a 3-5 COVID-shortened 2020 year to finishing 7-6 and playing in the New Mexico Bowl. UTEP will enter the '22 season with high hopes as the bulk of the offensive and defensive starters return. The Miners are in Conference USA (FBS). North Dakota will host four teams that made the FCS Playoffs last year. The Fighting Hawks will open on the road at Nebraska on Sept. 3. UND went 5-6 and plays in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/27/22

Lindenwood head coach Jed Stugart once coached against a team that had a Stemler on it. This time around, Stugart will have a Stemler on his side.



On Thursday, Buena linebacker William Stemler announced his commitment to Lindenwood. His father, Charles, was a two-time All-Conference defensive end at Adams State (Colo.). During that time, Stugart was coaching at Northern Colorado.



"They just welcomed my pops and me," Stemler said in a text message. "All the coaches knew my dad because of college football and we both felt that it was the best (that way) since I'll be so far from home."

Stemler led the Colts last season with 120 tackles and intercepted two passes. The 6-2, 220-pounder also played some offense and had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving TD.

The Lindenwood defense held six of its opponents to 21 points or less last season. The Lions finished 9-3 and qualified for the Division II playoffs. That record included a perfect mark of 7-0 in Great Lakes Valley Conference Play. The school is located in Missouri, near St. Louis.





Thatcher offensive tackle Jacob Mattice took up Fort Hays State for an official invite a couple weeks ago. He had the chance to learn about the school and the Tigers' team. On Thursday, after long consideration, Mattice selected FHSU over four other offers.



"I really felt like it was home," Mattice said in a text message. "The coaches truly want me to be able to succeed and do well in life. They really care about me personally. They have a winning program under (Head) Coach (Chris) Brown and I hope I could be a part of continuing that."

Mattice (6-3, 295) was a First Team All-3A South Region and Second Team All-3A Conference selection on the offensive line last season. The Eagles finished 8-4 and played in the quarterfinals.

Fort Hays State finished 5-6 last season. The Tigers play in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (Div. II). FHSU is located in northwestern Kansas.





After a 42-catch, 573-yard junior season in 2020, Richard Kulik was ready to take on a bigger role as a senior. However, a serious injury got in the way of that.

The 5-11, 195-pound receiver at Desert Edge tore his ACL before the season. He was able to play in the semifinal game against Salpointe and had three receptions.

Despite not being on the field for most of 2021, Kulik had his junior film to market out and he received nine offers. On Thursday, he became the first in-state player to commit to Ottawa University in Surprise. He enjoyed the atmosphere and the coaches there.



"It just felt like home from the moment I stepped on campus," Kulik said in a text message. "The coaches were all great and always kept up with me through the recruiting process, even through my injury, which was huge to me. They are just coaches that I want to play for!"

Ottawa went 8-2 last season and made its second appearance in the NAIA playoffs. The Spirit have become known for offense as it has scored 30 or more points 32 times in the program's first 37 games. Last season, OUAZ was ranked No. 2 in the nation after the regular season with 533 yards of offense per game.