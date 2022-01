Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/29

UPDATED: 1/29/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Eastern New Mexico extended an offer to a wide receiver prospect on Saturday afternoon, offering Salpointe's Antonio Martinez. Martinez released the news on his Twitter account following a visit to the school in Portales, New Mexico. It is the first Division II offer for the 5-10, 170-pound athlete. Martinez played on both sides of the ball for the Lancers, catching 22 passes for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns. As a defensive back, he made 44 tackles and intercepted six passes taking one back for a score against Desert Edge in the 5A semifinals. Eastern New Mexico head coach Tye Hiatt signed a multi-year extension following his first year with the Greyhounds. ENMU finished 4-7 in 2021 and is scheduled to begin spring practice on March 30. Freshman running back Howard Russell, a Phoenix Christian alum, was named as an Honorable Mention for the Lone Star Conference awards. Russell rushed for 624 yards in nine games and had two touchdowns.



Here's the rest of the offers from Saturday:

O'Connor defensive tackle Owen Faulkner received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Centennial tight end Lawrence Scott received an offer from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.).

Marana Mountain View cornerback David Parrin received an offer from Ottawa.

Northwest Christian center David Vivancos Jr. received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Horizon linebacker Kamron Faraji received his first offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.