Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/30

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Desert Ridge center Nate Meza received his first offer from Chadron State (Neb.). Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received an offer from South Dakota School of Mines. Liberty wide receiver Kane Metts-Terrell received offers from Western New Mexico and Livingstone (N.C.). Desert Edge offensive tackle Quintin Robinson received an offer from Western New Mexico. Desert Ridge offensive tackle Gavin McEwen received an offer from Adams State (Colo.). Brophy tight end Michael Quartermain received an offer from Amherst (Mass.). Marana Mountain View running back Lloyd Johnson received an offer from Crown (Minn.). Marana Mountain View offensive tackle Ryan Silverman received his first offer from Ottawa.

Sunday brought an offer from Valparaiso for Chaparral wide receiver Grady Hickey . It was his first from a Division I school. The 5-10, 175-pounder was named the 6A Desert Valley Offensive Player of the Year after leading all of 6A in receiving yards with 1,426 yards on his 106 catches (also tops in 6A). When Hickey wasn't scoring via the pass (7 TDs), he was getting it done off a handoff (6 rushing TDs). Those numbers also broke the Chaparral school mark for receiving yards and receptions. Valparaiso (4-7 in 2021) is taking steps forward. The Beacons won four times in Pioneer Football League (FCS) play, which marked just the third time since 1968 that Valpo won that many conference games. The 2022 season will begin on Sept. 3 when Valparaiso will host Indiana Wesleyan in an intrastate matchup.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/30/22

The new staff at Idaho State led by Charlie Ragle continues to bring in athletes from Arizona.



On Sunday, two more players committed to the Bengals giving ISU a total of five from this class (and there will likely be more). Dason Brooks and Braden Croteau added their names to the list as they announced their college plans.



Brooks is a 6-1, 220-pound linebacker at Chandler. He attended the GT College Showcase over the weekend and was clocked at 4.53 in the 40. Brooks had a big season in his first year as a starter with 105 tackles and 6.5 sacks. A good student as well, he carries a 3.5 GPA.

Croteau is a 6-2, 255-pound offensive guard at Liberty. He was a First Team All-6A Desert Valley Region selection. Croteau is familiar with the Ragle, the former Chaparral head coach, because when Ragle was at Cal, he recruited Braden's older brother, Braxten, who is now a senior linebacker with the Golden Bears. Braden, who is a 4.0 student, enjoyed his visit with the coaches and players.

"The coaching staff has a great vision for the future of the program and I couldn't pass up the opportunity to be a part of that," Croteau said in a text message. "Coach Ragle and the staff have the experience and enthusiasm to take this program to the next level. In addition, the players I met were very welcoming and made me feel a part of the Bengal family."



Ragle was named Idaho State's head coach after a national search on Dec. 10. He served as an assistant at Cal and Arizona for a total of 10 years. The Bengals, who play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS), went 1-10 in 2021.





If you hear of Western New Mexico turning its program around in the future, it's likely some Arizona players will have something to do with it. The Division II school in New Mexico received its seventh commitment from an Arizona high school senior on Sunday with Cutter Briscoe.



Briscoe, a 6-2, 195-pound quarterback at Estrella Foothills, played in five games last fall after having to sit the first half due to a transfer from Verrado. He passed for 634 yards and showed himself as a dual-threat with 336 rushing yards. He combined for nine touchdowns for the Wolves.

Briscoe said it was definitely Head Coach Philip Vigil and his staff that helped make his decision to head to Silver City.



"I think Coach Vigil's vision for the future is definitely going to bring this program to the top of the Lone Star Conference," Briscoe said in a text message.



Vigil was hired in May of 2021 and just completed his first season with the Mustangs. Queen Creek alum Devin Larsen played in 10 games for WNMU and threw for 2,661 yards and 19 touchdowns in his redshirt freshman year after transferring from Iowa State. Western New Mexico finished 1-10 last season.

In addition to Briscoe, Dobson offensive tackle Kyle Whitaker committed to WNMU on Sunday.





Here's the rest of the commitments from Sunday:

Perry defensive tackle Adam Knowles committed to Mary (N. Dak.).

Hamilton cornerback Joel Gant committed to Ottawa (Ariz.).

Centennial wide receiver Elijah Sports-Trott committed to Arizona Christian.