Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/31

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Chandler quarterback Blaine Hipa received an offer from Princeton (N.J.). Casteel linebacker Logan Raj received an offer from Wabash (Ind.). Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from La Verne (Calif.). Carl Hayden cornerback Leon Roberts received an offer from Ottawa. Liberty defensive tackle Sawyer Schiefelbein received his first offer from Ottawa. Casa Grande center Nick Anaya received his first offer from Ottawa. Chandler linebacker Noah Sauni received his first offer from Ottawa. Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received offers from Dakota Wesleyan (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), and Dakota State (S. Dak.). La Joya safety Zaireon Tromble received an offer from Avila (Mo.). River Valley defensive end Michael Dulin received an offer from Dakota State.

Xereque Parham did a little of everything for Willow Canyon last season. The 6-1, 180-pound athlete received his first Division I offer on Monday from Northern Arizona. Parham had 677 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He caught 14 passes for 265 yards with five of them resulting in TDs. Parham began the season playing quarterback the first two games. He also did some work on special teams in the return game and had an 82-yard kickoff return against Independence. Another running back from the West Valley, Kevin Daniels, was named to the All-Big Sky First Team and also as the Freshman of the Year. The Glendale alum had 1,146 yards for Northern Arizona last season with seven touchdowns in 10 games. The Lumberjacks finished 5-6 last year.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/31/22

As we get closer to National Signing Day on Wednesday, more and more Arizona players are making their commitments.

On Monday, Chandler defensive tackle Jacob Holmes announced his commitment to Fresno State. He was particularly impressed with defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator Jethro Franklin.

"They have a great family-oriented program," Holmes said in a text message. "My position coach (Franklin) has 30 years of coaching experience with 13 years in the NFL."

In seven games (after sitting five due to transferring from Cesar Chavez), Holmes had 53 tackles and four sacks for the Wolves.



Another defensive lineman in the Chandler District, Steven Kennedy Jr., committed to the University of Mary. The Perry defensive end wants to play a role in the upswing for the Division II school in North Dakota.

"I feel like the school offers everything needed to be successful and earn a college degree," Kennedy Jr. said in a text message. "With the football program, the head coach (Craig Bagnell) told me his vision and it was something I could see myself being a part of."

Kennedy was a three-year varsity player for the Pumas. He missed about half the 2021 season due to injury. In his career, he had 61 tackles and 6.5 sacks.



Another player heading up to the state of North Dakota is Max Bray. The offensive tackle at Red Mountain was looking to go outside the state for college and likes the community both inside and outside the school at Minot State, where he will be signing this week.

"Minot State offered a lot of the things I was looking for in a college, from football, to the coaching staff, to academics, and most importantly, the community, for me to go out state," Bray said in a text message. "I wanted a strong community by the players and town. When I went on my visit to tour the school and football program, I know that Minot State will be a school perfect for me."

Bray was a Second Team All-6A Fiesta Region selection in 2021.



North Dakota has many small colleges at the Division II, Division III, and NAIA level. Cody Pellaton, a slotback at Lake Havasu, will be going to the University of Jamestown. The personal relationships were what drove him to play for the Jimmies.

"My decision was led completely by the passion that all the student-athletes and coaches had," Pellaton said. "It was like a movie, walking around and everyone already knowing who you are. (Head) Coach (Brian) Mistro is amazing and the players and opportunities I will have right away are huge."

Pellaton caught 28 passes for 407 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Knights. He also played defense and had 33 tackles and four interceptions. He is being recruited by Jamestown as a receiver.





Here's the rest of the commitments from Monday:

Desert Ridge cornerback KJ Miniefield committed to Air Force.

Saguaro linebacker Cannen Siegel committed to Idaho State.

Valley Vista center Jaden Lay committed to Concordia College (Minn.).

Empire quarterback Miles Kenney committed to Simpson (Iowa).

Apollo offensive tackle Isaiah Hosler committed to Dakota State (S. Dak.).