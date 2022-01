Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/6

UPDATED: 1/6/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Horizon defensive tackle Daniel "Boobie" Santiago returned to Arizona from his home in New York just before the games started in September for his second year with the Huskies. He finished it by being part of a 5A Conference championship team and making the First Team All-5A Conference team. On Thursday, the 6-2, 285-pounder received offers from Richmond and Lehigh. Santiago had 56 tackles with 16.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Simply put, he pressured quarterbacks and made his presence in the backfield to affect the run game, oftentimes while facing a double team. Richmond had six players sign in the early signing period last month (one defensive lineman). The Spiders won their last four games to finish with a winning record (6-5) in 2021. Richmond was 4-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association (FCS). One of its early-season wins came against Lehigh. Lehigh had nine players sign in December (two defensive linemen). The Mountain Hawks also finished strong with three straight wins to close out the season after an 0-8 start. Lehigh, located in Pennsylvania, was 3-3 in Patriot League (FCS) games.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.