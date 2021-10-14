Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 10/13

UPDATED: 10/13/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Devin Dunn makes it 10 Chandler High seniors with at least one Division I offer. The Air Force Academy presented the Wolves linebacker with a scholarship opportunity on Monday. Dunn (5-11, 195) played in nine games for Chandler in his junior season and had 30 tackles. This year, he has totaled 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks as the Wolves keep on winning. Chandler heads into its bye week with a perfect 6-0 mark and the No. 1 ranking in 6A. He was offered by AFA tight ends coach Jonathan Himebauch, who is in his second year with the Falcons. Air Force announced a future home-and-home series with Arizona this week. The Falcons travel to Tucson in 2029 and the Wildcats will return with a trip to Colorado Springs in 2031. Looking at the present, Air Force takes a 5-1 record into this week's Mountain West Conference game at Boise State (3-3). FS1 will have the national telecast at 6 p.m. on Saturday.



Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Benjamin Franklin offensive tackle Brigham Alexander received an offer from St. Thomas (Minn.).

Mountain Ridge offensive guard Alexis Sanchez received an offer from Weber State (Utah).

Casa Grande quarterback Angel Flores received an offer from Weber State.

Cienega defensive end Brody Kallman received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Walden Grove offensive guard Gabriel Watkins-Daigle received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).

Sierra Linda offensive guard Fabian Pina received an offer from Southwest Baptist (Mo.).

Centennial offensive guard Tony Servin received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received his first offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).

Sunrise Mountain tight end Johnny Hart received an offer from Rose-Hulman.

Millennium kicker Davis Rubel received his first offer from Rose-Hulman.

Westwood wide receiver Korwyn Brantley-Ellis received his first offer from Brevard (N.C.).

Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Pacific Lutheran (Wash.).

Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Keaton Messerole received an offer from Luther (Iowa).

Sierra Linda running back Joshua Berg-Nabors received an offer from Valley City State (N. Dak.).

Sunnyside running back Nycholas McDaniel received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Marana Mountain View linebacker Lloyd Johnson received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Deer Valley wide receiver/kicker Tanner Bobic received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received his first offers from Clarke and Lyon (Ark.).

Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received his first offer from Clarke.

Catalina linebacker Kyler Manning received his first offer from Clarke.

Estrella Foothills kicker Diego Alvarez received an offer from Clarke.

Estrella Foothills offensive tackle Max Amicarelli received his first offers from Clarke and Lyon.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.