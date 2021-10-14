 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 10/13
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-14 00:22:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 10/13

Photo Courtesy of Corey Cross Photography
Photo Courtesy of Corey Cross Photography
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Chandler linebacker Dunn gets first D-I offer from Air Force

UPDATED: 10/13/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Devin Dunn makes it 10 Chandler High seniors with at least one Division I offer. The Air Force Academy presented the Wolves linebacker with a scholarship opportunity on Monday. Dunn (5-11, 195) played in nine games for Chandler in his junior season and had 30 tackles. This year, he has totaled 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks as the Wolves keep on winning. Chandler heads into its bye week with a perfect 6-0 mark and the No. 1 ranking in 6A. He was offered by AFA tight ends coach Jonathan Himebauch, who is in his second year with the Falcons. Air Force announced a future home-and-home series with Arizona this week. The Falcons travel to Tucson in 2029 and the Wildcats will return with a trip to Colorado Springs in 2031. Looking at the present, Air Force takes a 5-1 record into this week's Mountain West Conference game at Boise State (3-3). FS1 will have the national telecast at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Benjamin Franklin offensive tackle Brigham Alexander received an offer from St. Thomas (Minn.).
Mountain Ridge offensive guard Alexis Sanchez received an offer from Weber State (Utah).
Casa Grande quarterback Angel Flores received an offer from Weber State.
Cienega defensive end Brody Kallman received an offer from Drake (Iowa).
Walden Grove offensive guard Gabriel Watkins-Daigle received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).
Sierra Linda offensive guard Fabian Pina received an offer from Southwest Baptist (Mo.).
Centennial offensive guard Tony Servin received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received his first offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).
Sunrise Mountain tight end Johnny Hart received an offer from Rose-Hulman.
Millennium kicker Davis Rubel received his first offer from Rose-Hulman.
Westwood wide receiver Korwyn Brantley-Ellis received his first offer from Brevard (N.C.).
Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Pacific Lutheran (Wash.).
Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Keaton Messerole received an offer from Luther (Iowa).
Sierra Linda running back Joshua Berg-Nabors received an offer from Valley City State (N. Dak.).
Sunnyside running back Nycholas McDaniel received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Marana Mountain View linebacker Lloyd Johnson received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Deer Valley wide receiver/kicker Tanner Bobic received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received his first offers from Clarke and Lyon (Ark.).
Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received his first offer from Clarke.
Catalina linebacker Kyler Manning received his first offer from Clarke.
Estrella Foothills kicker Diego Alvarez received an offer from Clarke.
Estrella Foothills offensive tackle Max Amicarelli received his first offers from Clarke and Lyon.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Rose-Hulman

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, St. Thomas

Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman

Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)

Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, Valley City State

Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny

Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Portland State, Vanderbilt

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Brevard

Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, St. Olaf

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Nichols, Puget Sound, Willamette

Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert

Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force

Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern Michigan

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Clarke, Lyon

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest

Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark, Millikin

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Brok Determan - Benson (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Crown

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne

Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): Air Force, Lewis & Clark

CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): Rose-Hulman

Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Rice, Weber State

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon, Oberlin

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Clarke

Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Chicago, Johns Hopkins, Saint Anselm

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Lyon

Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Northern Michigan, St. Norbert

Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon, Rose-Hulman

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON

Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale

Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Grinnell

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke

Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho

Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Drake, Southwest Minnesota State

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Crown, Rose-Hulman

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian

Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Ottawa (Kans.)

Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Clarke

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert

Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morehead State, St. Olaf, Willamette

Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State

Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada

Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther

Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant

Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian, Juniata, Pacific Lutheran, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark

Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Carthage, Clarke

Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Lewis & Clark, Luther, Morningside, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State, Southwest Baptist

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Dickinson State

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Lewis & Clark

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): Rose-Hulman

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Weber State

Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): Drake

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Nichols, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Clarke

Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State

Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette

Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): Clarke

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian

Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny

Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert

Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside, Valparaiso

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan

Photo Courtesy of Jai Rodriquez
Photo Courtesy of Jai Rodriquez

Desert Vista offensive lineman Rodriquez commits to Northern Arizona

UPDATED: 10/6/21

Northern Arizona added an in-state offensive lineman to its class on Sunday as the Lumberjacks landed a commitment from Jai Rodriquez out of Desert Vista.

The 6-6, 275-pound tackled picked NAU over offers from a pair of other Big Sky schools - Idaho and Portland State.

"It was just overall how they recruited me," Rodriquez said in a text message. "They made me feel very welcome and at home. They didn't just make me feel like I was just any other recruit."

Rodriquez also mentioned the bonds he has created with the NAU coaching staff since it offered him back in January. He is the 2nd DVHS player to pledge to Northern Arizona joining defensive back Devon Grubbs.

Desert Vista has been on the come up this year. After going winless in 2020, the Thunder carries a 2-2 record into a home game with Basha this Friday.

Northern Arizona celebrated Family Weekend last Saturday in Flagstaff with a 48-17 victory over Idaho State. The Lumberjacks generated 649 yards of total offense. The game marked the first time since 2014 that NAU had a pair of 100-yard receivers as well as a 100-yard rusher. Two of those players have a hometown feel as Coleman Owen (Higley) had 137 yards receiving and Kevin Daniels (Glendale) rushed for 118 yards. The Lumberjacks are in their bye week and will host Southern Utah on Oct. 16 with the Grand Canyon Trophy on the line.


On Saturday, Saguaro signal caller Ridge Docekal became the fourth senior quarterback to announce his college destination as he will go to Idaho.

Docekal is in his third year on the Sabercats' varsity team and second as a starter. He shared snaps as a junior, but is taking the bulk of them in 2021. Docekal went on an official visit to UI back on Sept. 4 when the Vandals defeated Simon Fraser.

"They really made me feel wanted," Docekal said in a text message. "I have heard from all of the coaches there a lot. When I visited there, they had a great presentation for me and told me I was the No. 1 prospect on their board. The area is great and I feel I can compete to be the starter in Year One."

Docekal selected Idaho over six other schools, including Houston.

This season, Docekal has passed for 619 yards and thrown six touchdowns while leading the Sabercats to a 3-1 record. In last week's win over Salpointe, he was 10-of-13 for 165 yards and two TDs. SHS hosts Maricopa on Friday night.

Last Saturday, Idaho outgained No. 8 UC Davis by more than 100 yards, but came up short in a 27-20 game on the road. It was the Vandals' first loss in Big Sky Conference play. Idaho (1-3) will have just its second home game of the year this Saturday against Portland State (2-2) at the Kibbie Dome.

Saguaro QB Ridge Docekal (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Saguaro QB Ridge Docekal (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)

CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel

BYU COUGARS

Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley

IDAHO VANDALS

Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

UNLV REBELS

Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}