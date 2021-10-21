Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 10/20
Navy extends offer to Mountain Ridge offensive guard Sanchez
UPDATED: 10/20/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
Receiving his first Division I FBS offer on Tuesday was Alexis Sanchez. The offensive guard from Mountain Ridge got it from the Naval Academy. Sanchez is 6-3, 300 pounds, and has a 78-inch wingspan. Mountain Ridge (5-2) is on the verge of its first winning season since 2010. A big part of that is the offense, which is averaging 47 points and 387 yards per game. During the summer, Sanchez visited Northern Arizona, San Diego, Montana State, Arizona, and Drake. This Saturday is a big one for Navy as the Midshipmen will host its first Top 5 team since 1984. Cincinnati (No. 2) visits Annapolis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in a noon kickoff. ESPN2 will have the national broadcast. Navy has faced one of the most difficult schedules in the country. Including Cincinnati, the Mids' opponents have a combined record of 34-11. Navy comes in with a record of 1-5 while the Bearcats are a perfect 6-0.
Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:
ALA-Gilbert North wide receiver Johnny Bellino received offers from Morehead State (Ky.), Jamestown (N. Dak.), and Ottawa (Kans.).
Chaparral safety Jacob Franze received an offer from Carnegie Mellon (Pa.).
Mountain Ridge offensive tackle Kaden Hicks received an offer from San Diego.
Hamilton wide receiver Christian Anaya received an offer from Southern Utah.
Salpointe long snapper Trey Naughton received his first offer from Morgan State (Md.).
ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Jaden Manwaring received his first offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).
Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received offers from Rose-Hulman and Lawrence (Wisc.).
Notre Dame linebacker Wyatt Harris received his first offer from Rose-Hulman.
Arete Prep quarterback/defensive back Matthew McClelland received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).
Estrella Foothills offensive tackle Max Amicarelli received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received an offer from Puget Sound.
Casa Grande cornerback Dematris Azcueta received an offer from Puget Sound.
Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Whittier (Calif.).
Highland tight end Jace Patton received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
O'Connor defensive tackle Owen Faulkner received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Apollo wide receiver Demetri Money received an offer from Culver-Stockton.
Hamilton wide receiver Quentin Ross received an offer from Arizona Christian.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Rose-Hulman
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, St. Thomas
Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman
Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)
Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Minot State, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, Valley City State
Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny
Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Portland State, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Brevard
Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, St. Olaf
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Nichols, Puget Sound, Willamette
Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert
Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force
Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern Michigan
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest
Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark, Millikin
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Brok Determan - Benson (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Crown
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne
Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): Air Force, Lewis & Clark
CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): Rose-Hulman
Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Rice, Weber State
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon, Oberlin
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Clarke
Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, Saint Anselm
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Lyon
Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Northern Michigan, St. Norbert
Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon, Rose-Hulman
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Rose-Hulman
Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON
Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale
Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Grinnell, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke
Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho
Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Drake, Southwest Minnesota State
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Crown, Rose-Hulman
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian
Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Ottawa (Kans.)
Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Clarke
Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert
Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette
Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State
Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada
Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther
Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico
Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant
Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Morgan State
Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian, Juniata, Pacific Lutheran, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark
Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Carthage, Clarke
Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Lewis & Clark, Luther, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State, Southwest Baptist
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Dickinson State
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): Rose-Hulman
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Weber State
Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): Drake
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Nichols, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Clarke
Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State
Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette
Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): Clarke
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny
Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert
Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside, Valparaiso
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan
Williams Field running back Kaden Cloud commits to Air Force
UPDATED: 10/20/21
Air Force has recruited Williams High School very well over the past few years and the Falcons have pulled another one in during this cycle.
Kaden Cloud, a 5-11, 190-pound running back, announced his commitment last Sunday on social media.
"It was really the winning culture that they have there," Cloud said in a text message. "The coaches always reached out and told me how much they wanted me there and showed me how I would fit in their system."
Cloud, a 4.0 student, is also excited about the great benefits the academy provides for life after football with a guaranteed job coming right out of college.
On the field, Cloud first burst onto the scene during his sophomore year. In that 2019 season, he rushed for 1,277 yards and scored 17 touchdowns as the Black Hawks won the 5A Conference championship. This season, Cloud has 512 yards and has scored six touchdowns for the 4-2 Black Hawks.
He does have a family history in the military as both his uncle and grandfather were in the army. Cloud has been able to talk to them about what it will be like to serve the country.
Air Force will take a 6-1 record into its Mountain West Conference home game against No. 21 San Diego State this Saturday. CBS Sports Network will have the game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. The Falcons are receiving votes in the Top 25 poll. A victory over the 6-0 Aztecs would certainly launch the AFA into the rankings. Air Force comes in with a four-game winning streak after a 24-17 road win at Boise State.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel
BYU COUGARS
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley
IDAHO VANDALS
Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
UNLV REBELS
Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton