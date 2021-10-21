Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 10/20

UPDATED: 10/20/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Receiving his first Division I FBS offer on Tuesday was Alexis Sanchez. The offensive guard from Mountain Ridge got it from the Naval Academy. Sanchez is 6-3, 300 pounds, and has a 78-inch wingspan. Mountain Ridge (5-2) is on the verge of its first winning season since 2010. A big part of that is the offense, which is averaging 47 points and 387 yards per game. During the summer, Sanchez visited Northern Arizona, San Diego, Montana State, Arizona, and Drake. This Saturday is a big one for Navy as the Midshipmen will host its first Top 5 team since 1984. Cincinnati (No. 2) visits Annapolis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in a noon kickoff. ESPN2 will have the national broadcast. Navy has faced one of the most difficult schedules in the country. Including Cincinnati, the Mids' opponents have a combined record of 34-11. Navy comes in with a record of 1-5 while the Bearcats are a perfect 6-0.



Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

ALA-Gilbert North wide receiver Johnny Bellino received offers from Morehead State (Ky.), Jamestown (N. Dak.), and Ottawa (Kans.).

Chaparral safety Jacob Franze received an offer from Carnegie Mellon (Pa.).

Mountain Ridge offensive tackle Kaden Hicks received an offer from San Diego.

Hamilton wide receiver Christian Anaya received an offer from Southern Utah.

Salpointe long snapper Trey Naughton received his first offer from Morgan State (Md.).

ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Jaden Manwaring received his first offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).

Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received offers from Rose-Hulman and Lawrence (Wisc.).

Notre Dame linebacker Wyatt Harris received his first offer from Rose-Hulman.

Arete Prep quarterback/defensive back Matthew McClelland received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Estrella Foothills offensive tackle Max Amicarelli received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).

Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received an offer from Puget Sound.

Casa Grande cornerback Dematris Azcueta received an offer from Puget Sound.

Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Whittier (Calif.).

Highland tight end Jace Patton received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

O'Connor defensive tackle Owen Faulkner received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Apollo wide receiver Demetri Money received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Hamilton wide receiver Quentin Ross received an offer from Arizona Christian.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.