Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 11/17

UPDATED: 11/17/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It was a busy week for offers as some of the high school seasons have concluded and the college ones are winding down. Skipping the normal paragraph coverage this week for a giant list.



Here's the long list of offers over the past week:

O'Connor kicker Christian Makanoeich received offers from Lawrence Tech (Mich.), Crown (Minn.), and Buena Vista (Iowa).

Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Buena Vista.

Cactus defensive end Vincent Burgo received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Higley linebacker Evani Levrets received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received offers from John Carroll (Ohio).

Chandler Prep wide receiver Josh Van Ordt received offers from Lawrence (Wisc.), Whittier (Calif.), Hastings (Neb.), Puget Sound (Wash.), Ottawa (Ariz.), and Willamette (Ore.).

Perry defensive tackle Adam Knowles received offers from John Carroll and Southwestern College (Kans.).

Walden Grove offensive tackle Michael Cromer received offers from Muskingum (Ohio), Simpson, and Whittier.

Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Mesa Mountain View safety Matthew Clark received an offer from San Diego.

Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Willamette.

Deer Valley center Damien Marquez received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Desert View offensive guard Jose Roman received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received offers from Ottawa (Kans.) and Carthage (Wisc.).

Alhambra safety Jacob Ford-Ponce received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Willow Canyon athlete Xereque Parham received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Desert Vista wide receiver Nick Lyons received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Valley Vista center Jaden Lay received offers from Crown and Simpson.

Desert View defensive end Alvaro Chaparo received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Hamilton offensive guard Jonathan Lozano received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Hamilton safety Camden Haggard received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Desert Edge wide receiver Richard Kulik received offers from Avila (Mo.), Clarke, and Carthage.

Kellis quarterback Isaac Matthews received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Walden Grove offensive tackle Justin Shehow received an offer from Rockford (Ill.).

Canyon View linebacker Daniel Cordova received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Corona del Sol long snapper Drew Nicolson received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Hamilton wide receiver Christian Anaya received an offer from Portland State.

Campo Verde wide receiver Will Clark received an offer from Southern Virginia.

Canyon View safety Walker Foster received his first offer from Cornell College (Iowa).

Pusch Ridge quarterback Hayden Hallett received an offer from Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.).

Sahuaro linebacker Nathan Goerke received an offer from Luther (Iowa).

Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Minn.).

Benson cornerback Jimmy Lerblance received an offer from Lyon (Ark.).

O'Connor safety Kolten Warner received an offer from Butler (Ind.).

Benson running back Devin Bowling received an offer from Hastings.

River Valley running back Zach Hammett received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).

Seton Catholic wide receiver Nick DiPuccio received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Sahuaro defensive end Jordan Pfeiffer received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Deer Valley defensive back John West received an offer from Buena Vista.

ALA-Queen Creek Brandon Wettstein received an offer from Puget Sound.

Anthem Prep quarterback Jake Crawford received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Casa Grande wide receiver Anthony Flores received an offer from Buena Vista.

Notre Dame quarterback Braden Wells received an offer from Muskingum.

Mountain Pointe defensive back Johnny Sauceda received his first offer from Luther.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.