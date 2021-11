Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 11/28

UPDATED: 11/28/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Another Division I school has entered the recruitment for Myller Terameau as Alabama A&M became his second FCS offer on Saturday. The 5-10, 170-pound cornerback has 25 tackles and an interception for Saguaro. He will be playing in the Open Division semifinals this Saturday at Hamilton. Terameau moved to Arizona last May after playing his first three years at Apopka HS in Florida. He brings a strong work ethic to the Sabercats. Alabama A&M's quarterback was named as one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award. Ageel Glass threw for 3,568 yards and 36 touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M finished the season at 7-3 overall and went 5-3 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs closed with a four-game wining streak.



Here's the rest of the offers since Thursday:

Centennial wide receiver Elijah Sports-Trott received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Red Mountain defensive tackle Jayden Hurst received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Salpointe wide receiver Michael Aguirre received his first offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).

Mountain Pointe wide receiver Mason Hill received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).



